[Podcast] The Eid Mubarak Episode

Ramadan is ending, and Eid al-Fitr is around the corner! In the midst of Eid preparations, tune into Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan reflecting on the ending of Ramadan, convert struggles on Eid, and celebrating Eid as an act of ebaadah and resistance. This Eid, let’s hold onto the lessons we learned from Ramadan even as we celebrate with food, drink, family, and friends. And let’s not forget our brothers and sisters who are going through significant difficulty around the world.

Eid Mubarak from the MuslimMatters team to you and yours! May Allah bless this Ummah and grant you all a blessed, joyful Eid filled with His Remembrance, ameen.

