[Podcast] The Eid Mubarak Episode

Ramadan is ending, and Eid al-Fitr is around the corner! In the midst of Eid preparations, tune into Zainab bint Younus and Irtiza Hasan reflecting on the ending of Ramadan, convert struggles on Eid, and celebrating Eid as an act of ebaadah and resistance. This Eid, let’s hold onto the lessons we learned from Ramadan even as we celebrate with food, drink, family, and friends. And let’s not forget our brothers and sisters who are going through significant difficulty around the world.

Eid Mubarak from the MuslimMatters team to you and yours! May Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) bless this Ummah and grant you all a blessed, joyful Eid filled with His Remembrance, ameen.

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

