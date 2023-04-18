Looking To Allah To Save Me : A Ramadan Poem

Ramadan entered softly, like a doe, and leaves like thunder: Ten nights and Laylat Al-Qadr…

See the Story Index for Wael Abdelgawad’s stories and columns.

* * *

Looking To Allah To Save Me

I.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Those who fast will enter

through the gate of Ar-Rayyan.

I’ll take any gate I can,

built for woman, child, or man.

A plot of land

the size of a postage stamp.

A firefly for a lamp.

Safety for my daughter.

A sip of Jannah’s water.

An earthly wife

turned to heavenly wife.

No weariness, no strife.

An eternal life!

SubhanAllah.

Allah forgive us on this night.

Ramadan entered softly, like a doe,

and leaves like thunder:

ten nights and Laylat Al-Qadr,

changing everything,

taking men low

and raising them like saints or kings.

II.

Some admire me.

You’re brave, they say.

We look to you to show the way.

I laugh.

That doesn’t even add up in new math.

Brave? Me?

I’m looking to Allah to save me.

I’ve been down and out

with nothing to my name but a shout.

I’ve been stuck in solitary

listening to my own commentary;

Down in prostration;

A pebble in Allah’s creation;

Praying for freedom and light;

For a way forward, for a wife.

I’m lost. Beaten and tossed,

still trying to figure the cost.

Brave? Me?

I’m looking to Allah to save me,

and looking to the Prophet to guide.

as I walk this rocky path

beneath the sky.

III.

I toe the Beloved’s line:

He, the torch-bearer of humanity’s time.

The Trustworthy one, the Truth-teller,

in this earth a temporary dweller,

a tower of strength, persistent.

Against evil resistant,

never giving in, free of sin.

Suffering, losing loved ones,

losing wife, uncle, daughter, son,

yet still on the path,

the mission fee-sabeel-illah,

mourning, bleeding, preaching.

That which he was given, speaking.

Yes, our Messenger ,

our deliverer and reckoner,

a man from men,

child of a woman,

the seal of Prophethood between his shoulders.

In his determination like a great boulder,

yet tender and kind,

gentlest of humankind,

sometimes afraid and in pain,

praying for relief; praying for rain.

A loving husband and parent

who spoke to angels on their errands;

who saw Paradise

yet sweated in heat and shivered in ice.

He could have been king, anointed and crowned,

yet touched his forehead to the ground.

He left footprints in the dust,

fulfilling his trust,

delivering the word

and passing from this earth

like the passing of an age

now remembered in our following his way,

honoring him as we obey.

And as we speak of him here,

smiling and shedding tears,

we ask Allah to bless him forever:

his family, companions and whoever

follows his way

until the final Day.

IV.

Ramadan entered quietly

like still June air,

and leaves like a million angels in prayer.

Mercy and forgiveness fall like rain.

Here, O worshiper,

there is peace from pain.

As for me, I stumble,

trying not to fumble,

repeating, subhanAllah, alhamdulillah.

For I’m looking to Allah to save me

and looking to the Prophet to guide;

praying for help on the path

that is not wide.

Related Posts:

* * *

Reader comments and constructive criticism are important to me, so please comment!

See the Story Index for Wael Abdelgawad’s other stories on this website.

Wael Abdelgawad’s novels – including Pieces of a Dream, The Repeaters and Zaid Karim Private Investigator – are available in ebook and print form on his author page at Amazon.com.