[Podcast] Raising Children as Huffadh | Sh Fatima Barkatullah
AlHamdulillah, most of us have created a culture of Qur’an in our hearts and our homes during Ramadan. Now, Shaykha Fatima Barkatullah shares how she intentionally created a culture of Qur’an when raising her kids, with the intention of raising them as huffadh (memorizers of Qur’an). From her own journey in studying Islam to building her lifestyle in a way that would facilitate this goal, and considering the needs of different children, Shaykha Fatima gives us insight into what it takes to raise children as huffadh.
Shaykha Fatima Barkatullah is a British ‘Alimah’ (Islamic scholar), author & presenter of the IlmFeed Podcast, based in London. She graduated with two Alimiyyah degrees (classical degrees in Islamic scholarship). One from the Ebrahim College seminary with a specialisation in Fiqh and the other with Distinction from AlSalam Institute, awarded by Sheikh Muhammad Akram Nadwi. She has completed a Masters degree in Islamic Law at SOAS, the University of London wit Distinction, winning the Doreen Hinchcliffe memorial prize for best student in Islamic Law. In her teens, she studied Arabic & Islamic studies in Egypt at the prominent Fajr Centre and Qortoba Institutes as well as a college of Al-Azhar University.
