The Key To Raising Children With The Book Of Allah? Getting Them Started Young.

All praise is to Allah . Alhamdulillah, this past week my five-year-old son completed his Qaidah. I would like to share his journey as many people have messaged me about this. In my field of teaching Qur’an and how to read from it, I have been asked about the process of getting started numerous times. Currently, there are close to eight kids I teach who are under the age of six. From those who have already completed their Qaidah, their parents have followed the process mashaAllah. There’s no doubt that children from all walks of life are able to accomplish this milestone.

The top three discussions that take place

– My child is too young to learn

“My child is at a young age where it’s hard to learn because of their attention span, focus, etc.” However, it being difficult does not make it impossible. Our two-year-olds know how to get on YouTube and Netflix, pick out their outfits, all while learning their ABCs. This is no different. It just takes patience, love, and consistency.

I have also been on the board of many weekend schools/Islamic schools that say kids are too young, so they defer to memorizing surahs instead; which is great, but we miss out on the foundational knowledge of knowing how to understand and revere the words of the Quran. Would we want our kids to just know the words of a book? Or just count to 100 without being able to read the numbers? Even if it’s a slower process when they are young, it’s actually the best time to teach them how to read and interpret Allah’s Book. As they get older it gets much more difficult. I’ve seen 5th graders recite Surah Rahman beautifully, but you put the words of Surah Al-Fatiha in front of them, and they can’t figure it out.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

– How can I teach what I do not know?

“I cannot read properly myself so therefore I avoid teaching my child.” The wise person would say, “every parent should teach their child how to read properly and Surah Fatiha so that they can be rewarded for every letter read and every prayer performed until the Day of Judgement.” If you are not confident in your teaching abilities, there are several resources that can help you find a teacher. A few months of learning and you’ll know enough to help your child, but most importantly fulfill the right of the Quran. Even if you are not the teacher, you can help them practice.

– Time is not in my favor.

Lastly, the argument is about time. “My children do not have time as they have school, after school, and other activities.” It is an important conversation to have with oneself when we are in this mindset that we cannot find time for our faith. Learning how to read the Quran is a base and one of the crucial steps for one to even be able to pray. The short answer is: we need to make time.

Just like we do with everything else, we have to make learning how to read a priority. Similar to being successful from the worldly standpoint, we make emphasis on our kids learning how to read. Without reading, we won’t have doctors, engineers, etc. Likewise, someone who cannot read, cannot have the connection to Allah , be able to pray, or even connect by learning basic supplications that are needed for success in this life and the next.

With that being said, below I have written out some steps on what worked for my son Abdullah on how to get started. Again, this is just a starting point and I hope this will shed light on your child(ren)’s journey.

Here is how he did it:

We used two different books. The books are “Qaidah part 2” written by one of the pioneers of Houston, Hafiz Iqbal Saheb of Madresa Islamia and “Reading Quran Book” written by Ustadha Sarah Rahman.

We sat down four times a week for about 10-20 minutes with specific goals for each class. For example, circle all the letters with sukoon, read two lines, or set the timer and read until it goes off. We began with 5 minutes and slowly increased the time as he improved and became more confident.

We celebrated every page. Nothing too big, but we did 5 minutes of extra play time, went to the park, or ate cake.

We didn’t rush. If he read for 10 minutes and there were mistakes, we made dua’ to make it easy, and re-read the lines. Some lines needed repeating for almost two weeks.

I took him to an evening class two days a week. This was extremely crucial. Imam Shafi’s mother used to dress Imam Shafi and send him to sit in the circle of hadith or with the scholar. Being in an environment where others are learning is so important and should not be forgotten.

Everyone needs to play a part. Everyone supported him, cheered him on, and if Abdullah was reading at home, then everyone else was reading or praying too.

How to get started

Start if your child is saying words clearly. I know some children start speaking later, but when you hear sentences and clarity, it’s time to start. Ideally, find a program at a nearby masjid. Most masajid have maktab programs. Be as consistent as possible. A 10-15 min to start is more than enough. Just like swimming, soccer, or any other sport we take our kids to, make this a priority. And as a bonus, you’ll be able to catch a prayer with the congregation. If you’re unable to, find someone to come to your home. If that’s not possible, then find someone online. Trust the process. Once you have found a teacher, work with them. I played several games with Abdullah which helped, but the traditional way of learning is what allowed him to finish. This method started with Abu Darda – be pleased with him- and from that time it has shown its success rate. It was from the time of Abu Darda where he started having students sit in circles around a teacher to learn the Quran and Abu Darda would walk around to ensure they were learning in their groups. may Allahbe pleased with him- and from that time it has shown its success rate. It was from the time of Abu Darda where he started having students sit in circles around a teacher to learn the Quran and Abu Darda would walk around to ensure they were learning in their groups. It’s not a race. Just set small goals and keep going. They’ll get it and when they don’t, use compassion and creativity to help them along with smiles and hugs. They’ll love learning and will be encouraged to continue working hard. Do not compare their progress with others. Let them create and enjoy their own beautiful journey. “The most beloved of deeds to Allah are those that are most consistent, even if it is small.” [ Al-Bukhari 6464 Love and how happy He will be with them. Lastly, make learning the Quran a loving and beautiful experience. When a child grows up, they should remember the experience to be one with good memories so they keep going back to it. Remind them of Allah’sLove and how happy He will be with them. A beautiful hadith,

“One who is proficient in reciting the Qur’an is associated with the noble, pious (angel) scribes. As for he who stammers when reciting the Qur’an and find it difficult for him, he will be granted a double reward.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

Support your local evening Quran class. Establishing good maktabs in every community is important. It helps create bonds of friendship, allows the masjid to be filled with learning the Quran, and is filled with barakah when done right. Take your children and know that one of the greatest gifts we can give our children is the Quran. The love for it, a passion to study it, and to make it a part of their lives. To accomplish all this, the first step is the first command: Read. Every child in our community should learn how to read and for that to happen, we must simply begin.

May Allah allow our children to love the Quran.

I pray that the above is helpful. If I can give any more advice or help in any way, please feel free to reach out.

Related:

– Raising Our Children with the Book of Allah | Special Speeches by Shaykh Yasir Qadhi & Umm Reem – MuslimMatters.org

– Beyond The External Trappings: Teaching Children The True Essence Of Ramadan – MuslimMatters.org