#Islam
[Podcast] Ramadan Vibes: Connecting with the Quran | Sh Muhammad Ziyad Batha
It’s all about the Ramadan vibes as we come to the first week of Ramadan mark – and this is the time to fall in love with the Qur’an! Shaykh Muhammad Ziyad Batha talks about establishing an emotional connection with the Qur’an, using the Qur’an as the foundation of personal transformation, and the importance of planting the seeds of Qur’anic love in the hearts of our children.
Shaykh Muhammad Ziyad Batha graduated from a traditional Islamic seminary with licenses in Qur’an memorisation, the Seven Qur’anic Readings, ʿĀlimiyyah (Islamic scholarship), and other related fields. He further undertook the MA Degree in Islamic Studies at SOAS University of London where he focused on the study of the Qur’an. Having a keen interest in education, he supplemented his Islamic studies by completing a Diploma in Education and Training and achieving Qualified Teacher Status. He is currently based in London where he teaches Qur’an and Islamic Studies at a secondary school, as well as lecturing on Hadith at a seminary for women. He is also an Islamic literature editor, volunteer imam, and appears on various Muslim TV channels.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Related:
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] Ramadan Vibes: Connecting with the Quran | Sh Muhammad Ziyad Batha
IOK Ramadan: Reflections On Allah’s Signs | Heart To Heart Ep. 4
Conflict Resolution Starts This Ramadan – Navigating Difficult Conversations With Ihsaan
Please, Be Gentle With God’s Guests In Ramadan I Sh Mohammad Elshinawy
IOK Ramadan: Dunya vs Akhirah | Heart To Heart Ep. 3
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Engage With The Quran
Podcast | Happily Ever After (Ep 2) – What Are The Limits Of Wifely Obedience?
[Podcast] Man 2 Man: Why Western Academics Hate Hadith
Obedience To Parents And Its Limits
Foster Love For The Blessed Month With These 5 Fun And Easy Ramadan Crafts For Kids
IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
Trending
-
#Life1 week ago
Foster Love For The Blessed Month With These 5 Fun And Easy Ramadan Crafts For Kids
-
#Islam1 week ago
The Ramadan Of The Early Muslims I Sh Suleiman Hani
-
#Culture1 week ago
This Ramadan, Delete TikTok Before It Deletes You
-
#Islam2 weeks ago
[Podcast] Man 2 Man: Beast Mode – Spiritual Preparation For Ramadan