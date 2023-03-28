[Podcast] Ramadan Vibes: Connecting with the Quran | Sh Muhammad Ziyad Batha

It’s all about the Ramadan vibes as we come to the first week of Ramadan mark – and this is the time to fall in love with the Qur’an! Shaykh Muhammad Ziyad Batha talks about establishing an emotional connection with the Qur’an, using the Qur’an as the foundation of personal transformation, and the importance of planting the seeds of Qur’anic love in the hearts of our children.

Shaykh Muhammad Ziyad Batha graduated from a traditional Islamic seminary with licenses in Qur’an memorisation, the Seven Qur’anic Readings, ʿĀlimiyyah (Islamic scholarship), and other related fields. He further undertook the MA Degree in Islamic Studies at SOAS University of London where he focused on the study of the Qur’an. Having a keen interest in education, he supplemented his Islamic studies by completing a Diploma in Education and Training and achieving Qualified Teacher Status. He is currently based in London where he teaches Qur’an and Islamic Studies at a secondary school, as well as lecturing on Hadith at a seminary for women. He is also an Islamic literature editor, volunteer imam, and appears on various Muslim TV channels.

