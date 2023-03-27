IOK Ramadan: Reflections On Allah’s Signs | Heart To Heart Ep. 4

This Ramadan, MuslimMatters is pleased to host the Institute Of Knowledge‘s daily Ramadan series: Heart To Heart. Through this series, each day we will spend time connecting with the Qur’an on a deeper, more spiritual, uplifting level.

Reflections #4 – Allah’s Signs

In several verses and passages throughout the Quran, Allah ﷻ invites us to reflect upon His signs; signs that point towards His existence, oneness, might, power, glory, and magnificence. Āyāt is the plural of the word āyah, which literally means a sign. A sign is something that provides information or directions; it provides some sort of guidance. The entire universe is full of signs that guide us and point us toward the existence and oneness of Allah ﷻ. Sometimes Allah ﷻ draws our attention to the sky above our heads, sometimes to the land beneath our feet, sometimes to the wonders that surround us, and sometimes to the wonders within us.

Allah ﷻ says in Sūrah Āl ʿImrān, “Indeed, in the creation of the heavens and the earth and the alternation of the day and night there are signs for people of reason.” Allah ﷻ is encouraging us to use our minds; to think, reflect, and ponder on all of the amazing creations around us. Truly in the creation of the heavens – the sun, moon, planets, stars, celestial bodies, galaxies, clouds, birds, atmosphere, and air – and the earth – mountains, trees, valleys, oceans, rivers, springs, lakes, flowers, animals, insects, and fruits – and the alternation of the day and night there are signs for people of reason. Every single thing in this universe; big and small, seen and unseen, living and non-living, in the air, on the land, and in the sea, literally everything is Allah’s creation. And everything that exists is an undeniable proof of its Creator, Lord, and Sustainer. Everything we see around us is proof of Allah’s ﷻ existence. These signs are for people of reason.

Allah ﷻ then describes who the people of reason are. “˹They are˺ those who remember Allah while standing, sitting, and lying on their sides, and reflect on the creation of the heavens and the earth ˹and pray˺, “Our Lord! You have not created ˹all of˺ this without purpose. Glory be to You! Protect us from the torment of the Fire.” The people of reason are those who engage in the remembrance of Allah ﷻ while standing, sitting, and lying on their sides. Dhikr is considered to be the nourishment of hearts, the connection between a person and their Lord. It is something that brings them closer to Allah ﷻ. Dhikr is one of the most powerful and effective ways of expressing gratitude, thanks, and appreciation for all of the blessings that Allah ﷻ bestows upon a person. Throughout the Quran Allah ﷻ commands believers to engage in dhikr, praises the people of dhikr, and describes their rewards. Allah ﷻ says in the Quran, “O you who believe, remember Allah often, and proclaim His perfection morning and evening.” Similarly, Allah ﷻ says, “The ones who believe and their hearts are peaceful with the remembrance of Allah. Listen, the hearts find peace only in the remembrance of Allah.” All of the acts of worship we have revolve around the concept of remembering Allah ﷻ. For example, Allah ﷻ says regarding prayer, “And establish prayer for My Remembrance.” The Prophet ﷺ referred to dhikr as the best of our deeds.

Part of their dhikr is to reflect on the creation of the heavens and the earth. Their reflection leads them to supplicate, “Our Lord! You have not created ˹all of˺ this without purpose. Glory be to You! Protect us from the torment of the Fire. Our Lord! Indeed, those You commit to the Fire will be ˹completely˺ disgraced! And the wrongdoers will have no helpers. Our Lord! We have heard the caller to ˹true˺ belief, ˹proclaiming,˺ ‘Believe in your Lord ˹alone˺,’ so we believed. Our Lord! Forgive our sins, absolve us of our misdeeds, and allow us ˹each˺ to die as one of the virtuous. Our Lord! Grant us what You have promised us through Your messengers and do not put us to shame on Judgment Day—for certainly You never fail in Your promise.”

