Welcoming Ramadan In A New Environment – Making It Feel Like ‘Home’

It is not too difficult to evoke an image of the idyllic Ramadan atmosphere, particularly in Muslim-majority countries: a community of believers praying the morning prayer together, recitation of the Holy Qur’an heard from mosques and houses, mouth-watering smells that spread from a house to a house at iftar time, and a large family gathered around the dinner table.

It is well-known that this aspect alone does not constitute the sanctity of Ramadan, as it is primarily the month of increased worship, self-restraint, and spiritual growth. However, Muslims across the world (even those in war-torn regions) strive to enjoy this communal aspect of our Holy month. Living in a tight-knit Muslim community enables one to reap different benefits, such as giving and receiving support from other believers, strengthening the bonds within the community, encouraging good deeds, and so on.

Some people, however, cannot experience this social aspect of Ramadan. Reverts, recent immigrants, refugees, or travelers of any kind might find themselves in a foreign environment; perhaps one where Ramadan goes completely unnoticed. How can they compensate for this? How can they make Ramadan feel like Ramadan without a community?

Last year I faced this challenge myself, when I found myself in a completely different and new environment by the time Ramadan knocked on my door. Growing up in Bosnia and Herzegovina, I particularly enjoyed and cherished the community aspect of Ramadan, especially large outdoor iftars, the sound of cannon marking the end of fasting, and the nights of joined ‘ibadah at our local mosque. This time, however, I was destined to spend it in the country with a small Muslim minority (and a community I wasn’t familiar with), where Ramadan passes by just like any other month. Although anxious at first, I managed to find new ways of appreciating Ramadan, and definitely new ways of loving it as well.

Here are some tips that helped me:

1. Set a firm intention

Just like with anything else, we should start planning for Ramadan with a clear intention in mind. For example: “If Allah wills it, this Ramadan I intend to adapt to my new situation and welcome Ramadan in exciting and meaningful ways.” It can be useful if you have the intention written somewhere where it can serve as a reminder, which can help you stay focused. Once you’re done, make a dua’ that Allah lets you reach Ramadan, helps you get the most out of it, and fills your heart and home with His mercy and blessings. Yahya ibn Abi Kathir, a student of the Prophet’s companions, recited this dua’:

اَللّٰهُمَّ سَلّمْنِيْ إِلى رَمَضانَ وَسَلّمْ لِي رَمَضانَ وَتَسَلَّمْه مِنِّي مُتَقَبَّلا

[Allahumma sallimni ila Ramadan wa sallim li Ramadan wa tasallamhu minni mutaqabbala]

Which means: “O Allah! Preserve me until Ramadan, safeguard Ramadan for me, and accept it from me (receive my deeds with acceptance).”

2. Plan ahead

Sit down and brainstorm ideas, either alone or with your family. Aside from worship and fasting, think of the ways you want to invite Ramadan into your home. What is realistically achievable and what is not? Study your schedule. If you’re someone who grew up in a Muslim-majority country, chances are you are used to adjusting your schedule to the fasting. However, this will most likely not be the case abroad. Whether you’re working or not, you need to figure out your schedule and how you can plan your day accordingly. There are plenty of articles and videos available online that offer tips on how to plan for Ramadan productively. Being realistic is key, since we want to avoid overburdening ourselves.

3. Make your house welcome Ramadan

Making your house welcome Ramadan is advisable for anyone, but especially if you are in a foreign or non-Muslim environment. Whether you have children or not, you might want to consider making some changes to your home or living space. These can include decorations, listening to Qur’an recitation, Islamic podcasts or lectures while cooking, working, or eating, or any other way in which you could make your house a little warmer, inviting, and special during Ramadan. Keep in mind that although a festive atmosphere in the home is desirable, we should generally try to avoid excessive spending and consumerism.

4. Maintain little traditions from back home

In case you moved from a larger Muslim community you grew up in, perhaps there are some traditions that make Ramadan feel even more special to you. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, for example, people like to make a special type of sweet (called “halva”) to mark the beginning of the Holy month, as well as the Ramadan-only bread called “ramazanija”. People there also like to stay in the mosques after the dhuhr prayer, when the daily juz is recited. These are just a few examples, but there are many different customs that can help you feel connected to a larger Muslim community, even if you are the only Muslim in your area. If you are a revert, you might want to do your research and try some of them out!

5. Strengthen the old habits or introduce new ones

Depending on your current habits regarding worship, try to maintain them and perhaps even increase their pace in Ramadan. If you are not there yet, try to strengthen those habits by practicing mindfulness in your worship. If you are a recent immigrant that used to pray every taraweeh in a mosque, this can include discovering new mosques in your area and praying taraweeh there. Furthermore, you might think about introducing new habits, like reciting the entire Qur’an during Ramadan or starting a Quran journal. With a little effort and research, you can find ways to introduce habits that can truly transform this Ramadan for you.

Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an, the month of worship, introspection, self-restraint, and thoughtfulness. It is also a month where the community gathers and worships together, sharing meals and happiness. For those who are used to enjoying this community aspect of Ramadan, or those who reverted and yearn for it, this blessed time can be difficult and scary. It is important to learn to adapt to different situations and environments, and do what you can to make Ramadan feel like a welcome guest in your house and your heart.

May Allah help all of us reach Ramadan and make the best use of it inshaAllah. After all, keep in mind this Arabic proverb:

ما لا يدرك كله لا يترك كله

One who cannot attain all of it, should not abandon all of it.

