IOK Ramadan: The Virtues of Reciting the Quran | Heart to Heart Ep. 1

Reflections #1 – Virtues of Studying the Quran

Ramaḍān Mubārak! Ramaḍān Karīm! May Allah ﷻ bless everyone and grant all of us the ability to take advantage of this beautiful and blessed month. Alḥamdulillah, every year we are given the opportunity to welcome this very honorable and noble guest. A guest that brings a lot of gifts and blessings; the guest of Ramaḍān. All of us try our best to be gracious and generous hosts by doing whatever we can to get closer to our Lord and Creator, Allah ﷻ.

Ramaḍān is a very beautiful and blessed month. It is a month of fasting, praying, supplicating, reciting Quran, giving charity, and spending quality time with our families. It’s the month in which the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained up. The month in which the breath of a fasting person is sweeter to Allah than the smell of musk. The month in which 100,000 people are freed from hellfire every single night. The month in which the reward for our good deeds is multiplied without any measurement. The month in which there is a night that is equal to a thousand months.

The reason why this month is so special, the reason why Allah ﷻ has placed these unique opportunities in it is that this is the month Allah ﷻ chose to reveal the Quran. Things are given honor, dignity, respect, and titles because of their qualifications. The month has been honored because it was chosen as the time for the most honored words to be revealed. This is the month of the Quran.

“The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for mankind, and as clear signs that show the right way and distinguish between right and wrong.” For the next several weeks we’ll be listening to the words of Allah ﷻ being recited in their entirety from memory. Reciting the entire Quran Ramaḍān was a practice of the Prophet ﷺ. We are told in a narration that the Angel Jibrīl (as) would come to the Prophet ﷺ every night in Ramaḍān and review the Quran.

There’s absolutely nothing more beneficial and virtuous than spending time in the company of the Quran. There are several beautiful and profound aḥādīth that highlight the virtues, rewards, and blessings associated with reading, memorizing, and studying the Quran. The purpose of these aḥādīth is to ignite a spark within our hearts to spend time, energy, and effort with the Quran. Through these teachings the Prophet ﷺ created a culture of Quran among his companions. The Prophet ﷺ said, “No people gather together in one of the Houses of Allah, reciting the Book of Allah and studying it among themselves, except that sakeenah (tranquility) descends upon them, and mercy envelops them, and the angels surround them, and Allah mentions them amongst those who are with Him.” In this ḥadīth, the Prophet ﷺ highlights four distinct virtues or rewards for reciting and studying the Quran together in the masjid: tranquility, mercy, being surrounded by Angels, and honorific mention.

Nuzūl al-Sakīnah means calmness, peace, tranquility, contentment, and ease descends upon the gathering. This is something that can be experienced and felt. Oftentimes life is very hectic, busy, and stressful. Several things happen throughout the day that create anxiety, stress, and worry which cause hearts and minds to be preoccupied and distracted. When a person comes to the masjid, the house of Allah ﷻ, the most beloved of places to Allah ﷻ, and they sit down and connect their heart to His words, they feel a sense of temporary relief. They find solace, peace, contentment, tranquility, comfort, and reassurance in the words of Allah ﷻ. Allah ﷻ describes the Quran as a cure and healing for what is inside our hearts.

The second blessing described is that mercy covers them. This is referring to the divine infinite mercy of Allah ﷻ. The mercy of Allah ﷻ is something that is absolutely unique and amazing. It is infinite, never-ending, and limitless as opposed to human mercy, which is limited and finite. It encompasses every single thing in this universe, and it is the key to entering Paradise. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Your deeds alone will never enter you into Paradise.” The Companions asked, “Not even you O Messenger of Allah?” He said, “Not even me, unless Allah ﷻ covers me with His mercy.”

The third blessing described for reciting and studying the Quran together in the masjid is that Angels surround that gathering. Other narrations mention that they fill up all of the empty space and when there’s no space left they continue to gather on top of each other until they reach the heavens. The Prophet ﷺ is describing a phenomenon from the world of the unseen; something human beings are unable to see but experience.

The fourth blessing mentioned is that Allah ﷻ mentions each of the individuals in that gathering by name. This is a great and amazing honor. Allah ﷻ, the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth, acknowledges their efforts and mentions them by name. There is absolutely nothing better to do than spend time learning the Quran and attaching one’s heart to it.

I invite you to join our Seminary faculty this Ramaḍān daily as we reflect upon the speech of Allah ﷻ.

