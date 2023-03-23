Connect with us

Development

The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Ramadan Articles [2023 Edition]

Published

Ramadan articles

Alhamdulillah we’re on the cusp of yet another Ramadan, and with every year we have a growing list of articles that we hope our readers benefit, learn from, and are inspired by.

For your (re)reading pleasure, here’s a list of Ramadan articles -some from the year before, and others timeless advice from years gone by- that you most definitely need to go through for Ramadan 2023 insha’Allah!

Ramadan Prep

– Drown Out The Noise: Fixing Your Ramadan Mindset by Fathimah Zainulabideen

Drown Out The Noise: Fixing Your Ramadan Mindset

– Get Your Phone Ramadan Ready! by Shaahima Fahim

Get Your Phone Ramadan Ready!

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

– Tips For Managing School And Ramadan by Meena Malik

Tips For Managing School And Ramadan

– What are Your Intentions For Ramadan? by Shaykh AbdulNasir Jangda

What are Your Intentions For Ramadan?

– Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People by Siraaj Muhammad

Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People | Part 1: Training Season

Spirituality

– Beginning My Quran Memorization Journey In Ramadan by Ustadha Maryam Amir

Beginning My Quran Memorization Journey In Ramadan

– Al-Shakur: Appreciation And Love In Ramadan by Ustadha Jinan Yousef

Al-Shakur: Appreciation And Love In Ramadan

– I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me by Meena Malik

I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me

– Ramadan is Hope by Shaykh Suleiman Hani

Ramadan is Hope

Women

–  The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan by Zainab bint Younus

The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan

– Podcast: Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan with Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, and Ustadha Faria Alam

Podcast: Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan

– Revisiting Women Only Tharaweeh by Ustadha Areeba Baig

Revisiting Women Only Tarawih

– Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part I] : Fiqh Of Fasting by Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz

Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part I] : Fiqh Of Fasting

Parenting

– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship by Shaykh Mohammad  Elshinawy

Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship

– My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals by Meena Malik

My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals

– My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You by Shaykh Yaser Birjas

My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You

– Spiritual Self–Care For Mothers by Najwa Awad

Spiritual Self–Care For Mothers

Wellbeing

– Prepping The Mind, Body, And Soul For Ramadan by Dr. Saadia Mian

Prepping The Mind, Body, And Soul For Ramadan

– Mental Illness and Ramadan by Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim

Mental Illness and Ramadan

– 5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan by Zeeshan Shah

5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan

– Emotional Detox During Ramadan by Haleh Banani

Emotional Detox During Ramadan

Special Needs

– Reflections On Observing Ramadan With A Disability by Sa’diyyah Nesar

Reflections On Observing Ramadan With A Disability

– What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting by Zeba Khan

What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting

– Chronic Illness and Ramadan: Coping Tips and Strategies by Merium Khan

Chronic Illness and Ramadan: Coping Tips and Strategies

– How To Maximize Ramadan When Not Fasting by Sa’diyyah Nesar

How To Maximize Ramadan When Not Fasting

Community

– A Ramadan Without Community, And Isolation The Whole Year Round by Nada Shalash

A Ramadan Without Community, And Isolation The Whole Year Round

– Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past by Abeda Ahmed

 Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past

– Allow Ramadan To Transform Relationships by Abeda Ahmed

Allow Ramadan To Transform Relationships

– Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness by Jameel Besada

Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness

 Podcasts

– 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith

Podcast: 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith

– A Paradigm Shift For The Last 10 Nights I Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil

Podcast: A Paradigm Shift For The Last 10 Nights

– Podcast: Ramadan is When it All Began | Shaykh Ahsan Hanif

Podcast: Ramadan is When it All Began | Shaykh Ahsan Hanif

– Ramadan Reset | Shaykh Aleaddin Elbakri

Podcast: Ramadan Reset | Shaykh Aleaddin Elbakri

Is there a MuslimMatters Ramadan article that you feel is missing from this list – a few that particularly resonated with you perhaps, or one that you remember that definitely deserves a mention? Just link us up in the comments section below!

May Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He) allow us to reach yet another Ramadan and reap the many many rewards that come with the blessed month. Ameen!

 

 

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending