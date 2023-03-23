The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Ramadan Articles [2023 Edition]

Alhamdulillah we’re on the cusp of yet another Ramadan, and with every year we have a growing list of articles that we hope our readers benefit, learn from, and are inspired by.

For your (re)reading pleasure, here’s a list of Ramadan articles -some from the year before, and others timeless advice from years gone by- that you most definitely need to go through for Ramadan 2023 insha’Allah!

Ramadan Prep

– Drown Out The Noise: Fixing Your Ramadan Mindset by Fathimah Zainulabideen

– Get Your Phone Ramadan Ready! by Shaahima Fahim

– Tips For Managing School And Ramadan by Meena Malik

– What are Your Intentions For Ramadan? by Shaykh AbdulNasir Jangda

– Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People by Siraaj Muhammad

Spirituality



– Beginning My Quran Memorization Journey In Ramadan by Ustadha Maryam Amir

– Al-Shakur: Appreciation And Love In Ramadan by Ustadha Jinan Yousef

– I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me by Meena Malik

– Ramadan is Hope by Shaykh Suleiman Hani

Women

– The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan by Zainab bint Younus

– Podcast: Muslim Women’s Spirituality In Ramadan with Ustadha Aisha Hussain Rasheed, and Ustadha Faria Alam

– Revisiting Women Only Tharaweeh by Ustadha Areeba Baig

– Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part I] : Fiqh Of Fasting by Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz

Parenting

– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship by Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy

– My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals by Meena Malik

– My Dear Ramadan Stay-at-Home Mom, I Salute You by Shaykh Yaser Birjas

– Spiritual Self–Care For Mothers by Najwa Awad

Wellbeing

– Prepping The Mind, Body, And Soul For Ramadan by Dr. Saadia Mian

– Mental Illness and Ramadan by Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim

– 5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan by Zeeshan Shah

– Emotional Detox During Ramadan by Haleh Banani

Special Needs

– Reflections On Observing Ramadan With A Disability by Sa’diyyah Nesar

– What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting by Zeba Khan

– Chronic Illness and Ramadan: Coping Tips and Strategies by Merium Khan

– How To Maximize Ramadan When Not Fasting by Sa’diyyah Nesar

Community

– A Ramadan Without Community, And Isolation The Whole Year Round by Nada Shalash

– Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past by Abeda Ahmed

– Allow Ramadan To Transform Relationships by Abeda Ahmed

– Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness by Jameel Besada

Podcasts

– 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith

– A Paradigm Shift For The Last 10 Nights I Ustadha Raidah Shah Idil

– Podcast: Ramadan is When it All Began | Shaykh Ahsan Hanif

– Ramadan Reset | Shaykh Aleaddin Elbakri

Is there a MuslimMatters Ramadan article that you feel is missing from this list – a few that particularly resonated with you perhaps, or one that you remember that definitely deserves a mention? Just link us up in the comments section below!

May Allah allow us to reach yet another Ramadan and reap the many many rewards that come with the blessed month. Ameen!