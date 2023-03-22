[Podcast] Ramadan Imposter Syndrome | Shaykha Taimiyyah Zubair

The advent of Ramadan is heralded with excitement, anticipation, and for some people, trepidation and guilt. After being sinful Muslims throughout the year, do we really deserve to spend our Ramadan praying, fasting, and worshipping? Are we hypocrites with our goals to recite the entire Qur’an during this sacred month? How can we truly connect to Allah and with the Qur’an when we are struggling with “Ramadan Imposter Syndrome”?

In this episode of The MuslimMatters Podcast, Shaykha Taimiyyah Zubair speaks to overcoming Ramadan Imposter Syndrome, pushing past the feeling of not being a good enough Muslim to ‘deserve’ Ramadan, and how to reconnect with the Qur’an on a deeply meaningful level. This is the perfect episode to jump-start your Ramadan!

Shaykha Taimiyyah Zubair is an established teacher of Quran with a focus on Tafsir and Word Analysis. She is a respected and inspirational role model, teaching both globally and in her community for more than a decade. Sh Taimiyyah studied under her parents and scholars, Dr. Idrees Zubair and Dr. Farhat Hashmi (founders of Al Huda International). She has been a student and teacher at Al Huda Institute of various Islamic Sciences including Arabic Grammar, Hadith, and Fiqh.

