Foster Love For The Blessed Month With These 5 Fun And Easy Ramadan Crafts For Kids

Getting young children excited about Ramadan is something parents can do to help children have positive associations with the holy month from childhood. Here are some fun and easy Ramadan crafts to try with your littles this year! Keep your eye out for the Islamic teachings alongside every activity.

These activities are designed for busy families and to be budget-friendly. They involve little to no artistic or technical skills. Feel free to level up in the activity if you want to!

Use these activities within your own family, invite friends over for a fun Ramadan crafts session, or include these activities for children at the masjid during babysitting or Sunday School.

1. Daily Charity Birdhouse

Set up a birdhouse this Ramadan outside your home. This activity has important spiritual lessons behind it, teaching children both the importance of giving charity on a daily basis and caring for animals. Every day or two, have your child add birdseed to the birdhouse. Feel free to continue this beautiful practice outside of Ramadan!

Level 1

Purchase a birdhouse within your budget (one for all children or one for each child) and a bag of birdseed mix. Hang the birdhouse outside of your home in a place easily accessible to both you and the birds.

Level 2

Have your child paint the birdhouse.

Level 3

Create your own birdhouse from a recycled milk carton! Make it as simple or complicated as you like! DIY instructions for plastic carton or paper carton!

Birdhouse Charity Islamic Lessons

Allah loves it when we take care of animals, including when we give them food and water!

Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah’s Messenger said, “While a man was walking he felt thirsty and went down a well and drank water from it. On coming out of it, he saw a dog panting and eating mud because of excessive thirst. The man said, ‘This (dog) is suffering from the same problem as that of mine. So he (went down the well), filled his shoe with water, caught hold of it with his teeth, and climbed up and watered the dog. Allah thanked him for his (good) deed and forgave him.” The people asked, “O Allah’s Messenger ! Is there a reward for us in serving (the) animals?” He replied, “Yes, there is a reward for serving any animate (creature).” [Sahih al-Bukhari 2363]

2. Iftar Dua’ Lantern

Print out a coloring page for your children to color and decorate. This includes a supplication that can be made when breaking the fast.

Level 1

Follow the instructions and find the printout here! Let your kids color and decorate with their usual art supplies. Place the finished lantern on/near your dining table!

Level 2

Place an LED tealight inside your lantern and have kids turn it on every night.

Level 3

Get fancy with your art supplies–stickers, glitter, or a pipe cleaner handle!

Level 4

Print out multiple copies for your masjid’s babysitting during taraweeh prayers in the first few nights of Ramadan.

Iftar Dua Lantern Lessons

Fasting is a very special act that Allah asks Muslims to do because it’s a secret good deed we keep the whole day just for Allah ! He sees how this person has not been eating and drinking all day.

Abu Hurairah reported: The Messenger of Allah said, “Allah the Exalted and Majestic said: ‘Every act of the son of Adam is for him, except As-Siyam (the fasting) which is (exclusively) for Me, and I will reward him for it.’” [Riyad as-Salihin 1215]

3. Graham Cracker Masjid

Construct a completely edible masjid out of graham crackers! You’ll need: graham crackers, icing in a tube (cookie or buttercream), and any candies you’d like your kids to decorate with. Finding Hershey’s kisses and baked meringue cookies make excellent domes! Interested in making minarets? Pirouettes, Twizzlers, peppermint sticks, or large pretzel sticks will work wonderfully!

Are you wondering if creating a biscuit masjid checks out Islamically? I asked resident MuslimMatters scholar, Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim, and he said:

“There is no deterrent to doing this activity as long as it’s not something that is being chalked up to a religious practice. It’s fine to give Muslim families some fun activities to do together. I don’t see any deterrent for it being gingerbread or any other flavor of structure. Gingerbread houses are not as synonymous [with Christmas or Christianity] or widespread outside certain areas of the world. You won’t have Coptic Christians making gingerbread houses, for example. It’s more of a European thing. I see no problem with Muslims making a gingerbread masjid or masjid made out of any other food as a fun activity, inshaAllah.” -Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim, Resident MuslimMatters Scholar

On the other hand, if you don’t want to let perfectly good…junk…food go to waste? Take some pictures before the dinnertime demolition!

If you’re looking for a greener option; alternatively, you may build a masjid out of recycling materials you have around the home, including cardboard boxes and toilet paper tubes.

Level 1

Keep it simple with a mini masjid floor plan. You’ll need 2.5 graham crackers, each split in half. Build a bottomless cube, securing crackers together with icing. Attach 1-4 minarets at the corners, securing the cylindrical piece to the crackers with icing. Top it off with domes. Adorn with whatever candy you like!

Level 2

Give your masjid an upgrade with an expansion. Make the musallah bigger, make it a masjid complex with a school and hospital, or make it more of a diorama with some trees or a background.

(Thankfully, this masjid expansion won’t cost millions of dollars or take years of construction.)

Level 3

Bake your own cracker or cookie bases (gingerbread is a hearty one) and/or domes. You might even use some masjid-shaped cookie cutters.

Graham Cracker Masjid Lessons

Building a masjid is a special good deed that Muslims can do. Whenever a Muslim builds a masjid on the earth, they get rewarded with a house in Jannah! If we never get a chance to build a real masjid one day, we can keep our masjids clean and take good care of them. This is especially important during Ramadan because of how busy masjids are!

It was narrated that ‘Umar bin al-Khattab said: “The Messenger of Allah said: “…whoever builds a mosque in which the Name of Allah is mentioned. Allah [wt] will build for him a house in Paradise.” [Musnad Ahmad 376]

4. Moon Phase Garland

With this Ramadan craft, embrace the lunar calendar and create a moon phase garland with your kids! You can use paper or even playdough or clay.

Level 1

Grab white and black pieces of cardstock or construction paper. Trace around something round, such as a cup or bowl, and cut out 8 circles of each color. Use a moon phase chart and create the 8 different shapes out of the white. Glue white pieces to the black and hole punch and string together.

Level 2

Add stars into your garland or make your garland longer than 8 pieces.

Level 3

Go a little further and have your kids learn more about moon phases with this free printable book activity.

Level 4

Get some Oreos and let your kids have fun creating an edible moon phase chart.

Level 5

Ask your child’s teacher if you can host a science lesson about the phases of the moon and how Muslims follow the lunar calendar. Check out this resource!

Moon Phase Garland Lessons

Allah made the moon as a special blessing for people to keep track of time. The moon has different phases and when Muslims use a lunar calendar, the phase of the moon indicates when months begin and end. Every time we see the moon in the sky, we should remember Allah because He created the moon for us!

“He is the One Who made the sun a radiant source and the moon a reflected light, with precisely ordained phases, so that you may know the number of years and calculation ˹of time˺. Allah did not create all this except for a purpose. He makes the signs clear for people of knowledge.” [Surah Yunus 10:5]

5. Good Deed Collection Jar

Help your kids keep track of their good deeds throughout the day with a Good Deed Collection Jar. Every day before bed or iftar, your child can think of 1-3 good deeds they did. Write those on a slip of paper and put them into the jar. Once the month is over, empty the jar and read all of the good deeds your child will be rewarded for, inshaAllah! This is a great way of helping kids learn what good deeds are and to cherish making an effort to do good deeds during the day.

Level 1

Grab any empty jar lying around the home. Clean it and remove any labels (use a hair dryer) if needed. Place the jar in a visible location that is easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Cut a piece of paper into strips and leave next to or on top of the jar.

Level 2

Decorate the jar. Paint it, tie a ribbon on it, put stickers on it, etc.

Level 3

Have a slit on the lid of the jar. Either make this carefully, buy a lid with a slit to fit your jar, or simply buy a jar that comes with a slit in the lid.

Level 4

Figure out a way to demonstrate to your child how their good deeds have been multiplied by the end of the month. You may do this in various ways, here are two ideas:

Paper Method

Secretly create multiples of the good deeds your child did and place them in a garbage bag you add to throughout the month. At the end of Ramadan, read through all of the good deeds your child placed with you in their jar and then show them the garbage bag full of their extra good deeds.

Secretly create multiples of the good deeds your child did and place them in a garbage bag you add to throughout the month. At the end of Ramadan, read through all of the good deeds your child placed with you in their jar and then show them the garbage bag full of their extra good deeds. Rice Method

At the end of Ramadan, grab a bag of rice and count 70 grains with your child. Measure their weight on a scale or find a container of some sort to measure their volume. As you read through all of the good deeds your child placed with you in their jar, fill 70 grains of rice in the jar for each deed. Your child will soon discover that their jar is overflowing from all of the good deeds they did during Ramadan! (Use rice, beans, lentils, etc.)

Good Deed Collection Jar Lessons

Whenever we do anything good that makes Allah happy, He gives us a reward for it. But instead of just giving you one reward for one good deed, He gives you ten! In Ramadan, Allah gives you even more rewards for just one good thing you do – He gives you seventy! When Allah weighs our good deeds, we will find that we have a lot of bonus deeds simply because Allah loves us.

“Whoever comes [on the Day of Judgement] with a good deed will have ten times the like thereof [to his credit], and whoever comes with an evil deed will not be recompensed except the like thereof, and they will not be wronged.” [Surah Al-An’am 6:160]

Enjoy!

We hope you give a couple of these Ramadan crafts and activities a try with your children and have your kids learn more about Ramadan in fun and creative ways this year. Do share photos of your children’s creations with the hashtag #MMRamadanCrafts on Instagram and Twitter.

