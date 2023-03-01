Connect with us

[Podcast] African-American Islam: Past, Present, and Future

MuslimMatters’ Editor-in-Chief Hena Zuberi talks to C. Islaah Abd’al-Rahim and Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Heshaam Jaaber, two African American Muslim elders, on lesser known and focused-on aspects of African American Muslim life. Their reflections on the past, present, and future of the African American Muslim community are powerful and valuable listening for all Muslims.

C. Islaah Abd’al-Rahim is a writer, artist, and educator who converted to Islam in 1976. Her work in Islamic and secular education is informed by her belief that it is her moral imperative to seek the truth persistently, and act on it faithfully. Currently a Ph.D. candidate in Islamic Sciences, she has earned degrees in English, Education, and Administration from Coppin State University and Johns Hopkins University. She is also the author of two books: The Islamic Book of Lists and Random Lamentations, Protest Chants, and Affirmations.

Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Heshaam Jaaber is a “forensic” historian with a special interest in Islamic, African and American History. He is also the son of the late Hajj Heshaam Jaaber who performed the final funeral rites of Malcolm X. Sheikh Jaaber formerly served as the Imam for Muslim Communities in New Jersey, North Carolina and New York. Currently, Sheikh Jaaber is the Executive Director of B.I.M.A.— Bureau of Indigenous Muslim Affairs Inc.

