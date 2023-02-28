[Man 2 Man Podcast] Why Western Academics Hate Hadith

Was Abu Hurayrah (ra) misogynistic? Is hadith even relevant to the average Muslim? What about Western academic critiques of the hadith sciences?

Hadith expert Abdullah al-Hallak, Irtiza Hasan, and Zainab bint Younus sit down to talk about hadith as a living connection to RasulAllah (sallAllahu ‘alayhi wa sallam), Western academic attacks on Abu Hurayrah (ra) and the hadith tradition, and making hadith relevant to the lives of young Muslims today.

Ustadh Abdullah Al-Hallak is a Hadith enthusiast with a taste for Aqidah, Fiqh and anything related to the Quran. For him Hadith is not a means to an end or an academic pursuit, it is a culture and a passion. He has acquired ijazat in the field and teaches at Zidni Institute in his spare time.

