Connect with us

#Current Affairs

Podcast | Processing the Earthquakes: Survivor’s Guilt, Spiritual Crisis, and Parenting

Published

In the aftermath of the Turkey/ Syria earthquakes, Muslims around the world have been reeling with shock and dismay, often finding it difficult to process. In this episode, Zainab bint Younus, Irtiza Hasan, and Siraaj Muhammad get together to discuss the survivor’s guilt, spiritual challenges, and parenting questions that have arisen from this tragedy. How can a Merciful God exist when such calamity strikes the innocent? How do we as Muslim parents speak to our children about this? And what can we do to help those in dire straits while we continue to live comfortable lives? Join us for this episode to hear our thoughts, and share your own!

Related:

When Children Die: On Tragedy, and What is Reported about the Death of Believing Children

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

MuslimKidsMatter | What Should Muslim Kids Do After a Tragedy

On Prophetic Wisdom and Speaking to Children in Times of Distress

Share
Tweet4
WhatsApp
Reddit
4 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox

Sign up below to get started

Trending