Podcast | Processing the Earthquakes: Survivor’s Guilt, Spiritual Crisis, and Parenting
In the aftermath of the Turkey/ Syria earthquakes, Muslims around the world have been reeling with shock and dismay, often finding it difficult to process. In this episode, Zainab bint Younus, Irtiza Hasan, and Siraaj Muhammad get together to discuss the survivor’s guilt, spiritual challenges, and parenting questions that have arisen from this tragedy. How can a Merciful God exist when such calamity strikes the innocent? How do we as Muslim parents speak to our children about this? And what can we do to help those in dire straits while we continue to live comfortable lives? Join us for this episode to hear our thoughts, and share your own!
