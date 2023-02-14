[Podcast] Vulnerable Sinners vs Arrogant Saints | Sh. Abdullah Ayaz Mullanee

Are we vulnerable sinners or arrogant saints? Who does Allah love better? In preparation for Ramadan, Shaykh Abdullah Ayaz Mullanee speaks on being vulnerable sinners with Allah , taking sins seriously, and how to shift our mindset about sinning. With Ramadan in the air, it’s time to transform our perspectives. Don’t miss this episode!

Shaykh Abdullah Ayaz Mullanee is Dean at Lubab Academy, Head Teacher at Khairul Ummah Islamic School, Teacher at Mathabah Institute, the author of “The Poetic Words of Sayyiduna Ali (May Allah be pleased)”, “A Ramadan With The Prophet (peace be upon him)”, and “Applying Sarf”, and is currently pursuing a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology at Queen’s University.

