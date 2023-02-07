[Podcast] Happily Ever After Ep. 1 | How to Find Your Match Made In Jannah

Shaykha Sana Mohiuddin and Shaykh Abdullah Misra, both religious scholars and counselors, speak to the Muslim marriage crisis, gender wars, and the unrealistic expectations that are getting in the way of marriage. How can YOU find your match made in Jannah?

Shaykha Sana Mohiuddin is a Licensed Professional Counselor working as a therapist at Khalil Center and an instructor at the Ribaat academic institute. She holds a Masters in Arts from Northeastern Illinois University in Counselor Education specializing in Marital and Family Therapy. Sana’s experience ranges from working with couples, families, individuals and adolescents. Sana also holds ijazaat (permission to teach) in various Islamic sciences including Hadith, Fiqh, Tafseer and Arabic.

Shaykh Abdullah Anik Misra was born in Toronto, Canada. He hails from an Indian background and was raised in the Hindu tradition. He embraced Islam in 2001. He then traveled overseas in 2005 to study the Arabic language and Islamic sciences in Tarim, Yemen for some time, as well as Darul Uloom in Trinidad, West Indies, and went on to spend 12 years studying in Jordan. He holds a BA in Islamic Studies (Alimiyya), and has completed one year of specialized training in issuing Islamic legal verdicts (Ifta’).

He also holds a certificate in Counselling and often works with new Muslims and those struggling with religious Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) with the organization Canadian Muslim Counseling. He is also the author of the Seerah Song.

