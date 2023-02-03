Man To Man Podcast: Why Muslim Families Should Limit Screen Time

In this episode, Irtiza Hasan interviews Siraaj Muhammad and Omar Usman (author of “Fiqh of Social Media”) to discuss the impact of social media and internet usage on the Muslim family today. They explore practical tips, best practices, behaviors to avoid and realities of living in this modern age where everyone seems to be on a gadget at all times. This episode is especially relevant in light of the U.S. Surgeon General’s announcement regarding social media and children.

Omar Usman is a founding member of MuslimMatters and Qalam Institute. He teaches Islamic seminars across the US including Khateeb Workshop and Fiqh of Social Media. He has served in varying administrative capacities for multiple national and local Islamic organizations. You can follow his work at ibnabeeomar.com.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Siraaj Muhammad is the Operations Director of MuslimMatters as well as its new lead web developer. He’s spent nearly two decades working in dawah organizations, starting with his chapter MSA in Purdue University, and leading efforts with AlMaghrib Institute, MuslimMatters, and AlJumuah magazine. Somewhere in there, he finds time for his full-time profession as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. He holds a bachelor’s in Computer Science from Purdue University and a Master’s certificate from UC Berkeley. He’s very married and has 5 wonderful children.

Related:

Muslim Social Media Crossroads – 3 Critical Questions to Move Forward

Social Media And The Struggle for Tomorrow