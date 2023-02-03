Connect with us

#Society

Man To Man Podcast: Why Muslim Families Should Limit Screen Time

In this episode, Irtiza Hasan interviews Siraaj Muhammad and Omar Usman (author of “Fiqh of Social Media”) to discuss the impact of social media and internet usage on the Muslim family today. They explore practical tips, best practices, behaviors to avoid and realities of living in this modern age where everyone seems to be on a gadget at all times. This episode is especially relevant in light of the U.S. Surgeon General’s announcement regarding social media and children.

Omar Usman is a founding member of MuslimMatters and Qalam Institute. He teaches Islamic seminars across the US including Khateeb Workshop and Fiqh of Social Media. He has served in varying administrative capacities for multiple national and local Islamic organizations. You can follow his work at ibnabeeomar.com.

Siraaj Muhammad is the Operations Director of MuslimMatters as well as its new lead web developer. He’s spent nearly two decades working in dawah organizations, starting with his chapter MSA in Purdue University, and leading efforts with AlMaghrib Institute, MuslimMatters, and AlJumuah magazine. Somewhere in there, he finds time for his full-time profession as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. He holds a bachelor’s in Computer Science from Purdue University and a Master’s certificate from UC Berkeley. He’s very married and has 5 wonderful children.

Irtiza Hasan has a professional background in HR management and an extensive da’wah background: he was a founding manager and board member for AlMaghrib Institute founding Manager and board member, a volunteer with Texas Dawah Convention, ICNA Houston, Islamic Relief and MIST over the years. He is currently on Salaam Reentry Board, helping incarcerated Muslims transition and acclimatize back into society once they are released.

