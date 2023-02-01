[Podcast] The MuslimMatters Podcast Introduces “Man To Man” With Irtiza Hasan – Mentorship & Support For Muslim Men, By Muslim Men

The MuslimMatters Podcast is pleased to announce a new show! “Man to Man” with Irtiza Hasan is all about real talk from Muslim men, to Muslim men, about fatherhood, masculinity, family, and much more. Zainab bint Younus and Siraaj Muhammad sit down to chat with Irtiza and get a glimpse of what his show will bring to the table.

Irtiza Hasan has a professional background in HR management and an extensive da’wah background: he was a founding manager and board member for AlMaghrib Institute, and a volunteer with Texas Dawah Convention, ICNA Houston, Islamic Relief and MIST over the years. He is currently on the Salaam Reentry Board, helping incarcerated Muslims transition and acclimatize back into society once they are released.

