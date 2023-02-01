#Life
[Podcast] The MuslimMatters Podcast Introduces “Man To Man” With Irtiza Hasan – Mentorship & Support For Muslim Men, By Muslim Men
The MuslimMatters Podcast is pleased to announce a new show! “Man to Man” with Irtiza Hasan is all about real talk from Muslim men, to Muslim men, about fatherhood, masculinity, family, and much more. Zainab bint Younus and Siraaj Muhammad sit down to chat with Irtiza and get a glimpse of what his show will bring to the table.
Irtiza Hasan has a professional background in HR management and an extensive da’wah background: he was a founding manager and board member for AlMaghrib Institute, and a volunteer with Texas Dawah Convention, ICNA Houston, Islamic Relief and MIST over the years. He is currently on the Salaam Reentry Board, helping incarcerated Muslims transition and acclimatize back into society once they are released.
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Related:
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
[Podcast] The MuslimMatters Podcast Introduces “Man To Man” With Irtiza Hasan – Mentorship & Support For Muslim Men, By Muslim Men
Salvific Exclusivity: The Islamic Position
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Smoking Weed
Religion: Not A Substitute For Science
From The MuslimMatters Bookshelf: Our January Picks
From Boys To Men: Addressing The Masculinity Crisis
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Smoking Weed
A Messy Game: The Qatar World Cup In Review
Podcast : Bringing The Heat | The MM Tell-All Episode
Hijab And Niqab In North America: Politics, Identity, And Media Representation
Domestic Violence Series: Marital Disputes, Ego, And Shame
The Kuwaiti Shaykh Who Told Me A Story
The Guards Who Became Muslim After Guantanamo
My Hardest Ramadan Ever
The Brother Who Had A Scoop
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
-
#Life7 days ago
From Boys To Men: Addressing The Masculinity Crisis
-
#Life4 days ago
From The Chaplain’s Desk: Smoking Weed
-
#Current Affairs1 week ago
Podcast: The Coddling Of The Muslim Mind – What Is Sacred, What Is Secular? I Dr. Jonathan Brown
-
#Society2 weeks ago
Podcast: Back To The Future With Sh AbdurRaheem Green