From The Chaplain’s Desk: Smoking Weed

Recreational use of marijuana is often glorified and celebrated in the mainstream media. Those of us who were or are immersed in popular media and pop culture are intimately familiar with the language, culture, and images of smoking weed through various movies, TV shows, and songs. Even if one doesn’t smoke weed or hang around with those who do, they are still familiar with the vocabulary and imagery because of the media they consume. There has been a long trend of socializing and culturing Americans to be more comfortable with marijuana usage and decriminalizing it. As a result of various social, cultural, economic, and political factors, there has been a movement to decriminalize marijuana. In 2016, California voters legalized cannabis for adults, and currently the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in 21 states.

As a PSA, just because the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in these states, it doesn’t mean that it is lawful, ḥalāl, or permissible. According to the overwhelming majority of past and present scholars, the recreational use of weed is impermissible, stress being on the word recreational. Our morals, values, ethics, customs, traditions, and culture are informed by divine revelation through the Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ.

Unfortunately, recreational cannabis consumption has become more widespread in American Society, and by extension in the Muslim community. I went to high school and college in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, and even though recreational use was still a crime, it wasn’t uncommon. There were always some kids who had access and were known to sell, others who would smoke regularly, and some who would occasionally try it at parties or when hanging out with their friends. Generally speaking, the Muslim kids, at least the ones I knew, tried their best to stay far away. They understood that it was unlawful and harmful. Fast forward 20 years and the trend has definitely shifted. From 2017 to 2018, California’s marijuana use by 18- to 25-year-olds continued to surpass their use of cigarettes, 25.16% vs. 14.52%. In California, 36.3% of adults aged 18 to 25 reported using cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or marijuana in 2018. According to a study conducted by the Family and Youth Institute, 17% of female Muslim college students and 28% of male Muslim college students used marijuana recreationally. The Muslim kids that come to the masjid, youth groups, and MSA’s are struggling with this challenge. They no longer recognize or realize that it is both unlawful and harmful. I hear questions and comments such as: What’s the harm in smoking an occasional joint or vaping using a cannabis cartridge? It doesn’t really affect me? I don’t get high off one joint. It helps calm my nerves and reduces anxiety. It helps me focus and pay attention. It’s less harmful than a can of soda.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Some of those claims may be true, but that doesn’t make it lawful to consume. Just because something may have some potential benefits doesn’t make it lawful within the Sharīʿah. That is the same argument people made regarding intoxicating beverages. Allah ﷻ Himself responds to these claims in Sūrha al-Baqarah saying,

“They ask you ˹O Prophet˺ about intoxicants and gambling. Say, “There is great evil in both, as well as some benefit for people—but the evil outweighs the benefit.” [Surah Al-Baqarah: 2;219]

There may be some benefit in cannabis, but the harm and evil far outweighs the benefit. A simple Google search will turn up tens if not hundreds of articles highlighting the real harms of recreational cannabis use.

In 2016, I penned an article discussing the medicinal use of marijuana. I feel that it is relevant to share here and will shed light on the ruling of recreational use as well.

Medicinal Use of Marijuana

Question

I have chronic pain in my joints and am weary of using traditional painkillers that are full of chemicals and a number of potential side effects. I would prefer to use something that is more natural and green. Is it permissible for me to use medical marijuana?

Summarized Answer

According to the Sharīʿah, marijuana is impermissible to consume (smoke/eat) because it is classified as an intoxicant. All intoxicants that alter an individual’s mind and affect perception, judgment, ability to think, and behavior are impermissible.

Medicinal marijuana is thus impermissible to consume unless it is confirmed as an absolute necessity and meets the following three conditions:

There is no alternative lawful medicine available that works. A trustworthy and qualified physician, who is considered to be a specialist in the field, informs the patient that it will most likely be beneficial. Only a minimal amount is used to meet the need of the patient and not anything more.

Background of the Issue

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, ganja, hashish, hemp and weed, has been used for thousands of years for the treatment and management of pain, digestive issues and psychological disorders . In the past few years 23 states, as well as the District of Columbia, have passed laws that make it legal to use medical marijuana. The term medical marijuana refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom. Laws regarding the use of medical marijuana for treating specific conditions vary by state and there are restrictions in place regarding the amount of marijuana that can be dispensed at each visit.

The two primary chemicals found in marijuana that have medicinal value are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) . THC is marijuana’s main mind-altering ingredient that causes a “high”. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t affect the mind, but causes a more sleep-inducing effect, which is referred to as being “stoned”.

Some studies show that THC stimulates appetite, decreases nausea and may reduce pain and inflammation. Studies also show that CBD may be useful in decreasing pain and inflammation, controlling epileptic seizures and maybe treating psychoses and addictions. Medical marijuana is used to relieve pain, control chemotherapy related nausea and vomiting and stimulating appetite in patients with cancer or HIV/AIDS. At the same time there are also many harmful side effects including altering one’s thinking, memory, pleasure, coordination and time perception. Basically, marijuana causes a “high” interfering with a person’s attention, judgment and balance.

Despite the legalization of medical marijuana in several states there’s still a fairly large national debate regarding its efficacy. Advocates argue that it has allowed many with difficult problems to receive safe and effective therapy. Opponents argue that these benefits are overblown and that advocates ignore the harms of marijuana. Regardless of the arguments on both sides medicinal marijuana is a reality and there seems to be a strong movement for legalizing recreational use as well.

Detailed Answer

Recreational use of marijuana is absolutely impermissible according to all Muslim scholars throughout history because it is classified as an intoxicant and is harmful. The Prophet ﷺ said, “Every intoxicant is prohibited.” He ﷺ also said, “That which intoxicates in large quantities is prohibited in small quantities.” So even one hit or puff would be impermissible. In addition to being an intoxicant, research has shown that marijuana usage can be harmful. For example, a study showed that people who started smoking marijuana heavily in their teens and continued lost an average of eight IQ points between the ages of 13–38. Marijuana is also considered to be a gateway drug.

Despite its intoxicating nature and various harms marijuana has been used for medicinal purposes. There’s a well-known principle of Islamic Jurisprudence that states “necessities permit the forbidden”. Based on this principle there can be instances where the use of an impermissible substance for medicinal reasons would be lawful. The books of jurisprudence discuss this issue under the topic of using an unlawful substance for medicinal purposes (al-tadāwī bi al-ḥarām) and stipulate a number of conditions that would make using an unlawful substance permissible. The purpose of these conditions is to ensure that there is a real and absolute necessity.

The conditions are as follows :

1) There is no alternative lawful medicine available that works.

2) A trustworthy and qualified physician, who is considered to be a specialist in the field, informs the patient that it will most likely be beneficial.

3) Only a minimal amount is used to meet the need of the patient and not anything more.

If these conditions are not met and there isn’t an absolute necessity, then it would be impermissible to consume medical marijuana. It is recommended for a person to explore some form of alternative medicine, such as eastern medicine, homeopathic medication, acupuncture, osteopathic manipulative techniques or chiropractic treatment before considering medical marijuana.

Related reading:

– Drowning In Bottles: My Muslim Story Of Addiction And Substance Use Disorder

– From The Chaplain’s Desk: The Value Of Time