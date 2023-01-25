Podcast: The Coddling Of The Muslim Mind – What Is Sacred, What Is Secular? I Dr. Jonathan Brown

The MuslimMatters Podcast isn’t afraid to cover tough topics, and this is one of them! Are Muslim students on campus oversensitive? This episode reflects on the Hamline University controversy and whether Muslim students are crying Islamophobia, or justified in their outrage. Dr. Jonathan Brown tackles the question of artistic portrayals of the Prophet Muhammad in Muslim history, Islamophobia, and the sacred and the secular on campus.

Dr. Jonathan AC Brown is the Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Dr. Brown is a Muslim academic with a rich list of publications, including the books “Misquoting Muhammad: The Challenges and Choices of Interpreting the Prophet’s Legacy,” “Slavery and Islam,” and “Islam and Blackness.” He has published articles in the fields of Hadith, Islamic law, Salafism, Sufism, Arabic lexical theory and pre-Islamic poetry and is the editor in chief of the Oxford Encyclopedia of Islam and Law, and is also the Director of Research at the Yaqeen Institute.

