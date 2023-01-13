The Muslim Bookstagram Awards : Announcing The 2022 Winners!

Drum roll, please! The judges have cast their ballots, and the Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2022 winners are in!

Best Muslim Board Book

“Mama Once Told Me” by Sharifah Huseinah Madihid is an adorable, laugh-out-loud board book featuring Iman, a mischievous Singaporean boy who is just trying to follow the Sunnah! This heart-warming story is a wonderful way to introduce little Muslims to the Sunnah of hosting guests. Order here!

Best Muslim Picture Book

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

“Abdul’s Story” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow is a powerful story about a little boy who loves storytelling but struggles with writing… and learns -from a wonderful Muslim role model- that it’s okay to make mistakes. Outstanding in its positive, Black Muslim representation, there is a strong sense of Islamic values woven throughout. Order here!

Best Muslim Early Read

“Nadia and Nadir: Hurricane Helpers is very meaningful; Nadia, Nadir, and their family first make du’a for safety and then go to the masjid to help their neighbors (Muslim and non-Muslim) to provide shelter and supplies. Urdu words are used within the book, easy to pick up within context, and a glossary is provided at the very end. Order here!

Best Muslim Middle Grade

“Bhai for Now” by Maleeha Siddiqui is about twin brothers separated at birth who bump into each other for the first time at school – and complicated shenanigans ensue! Ashar and Shaheer must navigate their new relationship, while trying to forge a new future with their whole family. Their family relationships – full of love and complexity – are written so beautifully. Order here!

Best Muslim Illustrations

“Hana’s Hundreds of Hijabs” by Razeena Omar Gutta, illustrated by Manal Mirza, is all about a little girl and her endless collection of hijabs! Vividly illustrated in Manal Mirza’s signature unique style, this picture book will have young Muslimahs giggling at the silliness and the joy. Order here!

Best Muslim Young Adult/ Adult

This one was so hard to pick from, it ended up being a tie!

“Love from Makkah to Madinah” by S. K. Ali, the sequel to “Love from A to Z,” reunites us with Adam and Zayneb. Our lovestruck couple are together but apart: nikah’ed, but separated by continents as they figure out school and work. A surprise Umrah trip becomes a more difficult challenge than either of them expected. The incredible Islamic representation throughout this book makes it a game-changer for the traditional publishing industry, and truly shines as an example of how Muslims can write and share truly authentic stories that stay true to our faith and values. Order here!

“As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” by Zoulfa Katouh is a raw novel of the Syrian revolution – and of hope. Salama is 19 years old & a first year pharmacy student…until the Syrian revolution began and she lost her family. Now, in the wreckage of her pregnant sister-in-law’s home, she spends her days at the hospital, treating the wounded under the watchful gaze of Khawf – the apparition of her PTSD. But even in the midst of war-ridden horrors, there is beauty and love… and a way out for Salamah. Order here!

Best Muslim Non-Fiction Book

“Journey of the Midnight Sun” by Shazia Afzal is the true story of the northernmost masjid in Canada: the Midnight Sun Mosque of Inuvik, in the Northwest Territories, 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Constructed in Winnipeg and then transported North, this story illustrates the journey of the Midnight Sun Mosque to serve the Muslims of the Northwest Territories. Order here!

Best Muslim Holiday Book

“Zahra’s Blessing” by Shirin Shamsi is an utterly unique, gorgeously illustrated Ramadan story that’s bound to become a favorite. As Ramadan arrives, young Zahra has a special du’a in her heart. Zahra’s mother gently teaches her about Ramadan blessings and the importance of selfless generosity, and by the end, she discovers that the answer to her du’a is more amazing than she could have ever imagined! Order here!

Muslim Readers’ Choice

Every year, each judge champions a finalist book to elevate…and this year, Zainab bint Younus won (again!) with the brilliant Libyan Muslim retelling of Pride & Prejudice: “A Second Look” by Hannah Matus. Elizza BenTaleb, her four sisters, her parents (nicknamed Umm al-Banaat and Abu’l Banaat!), Firas Tarseen, Muhammad BenAli, cousin Kamaal, Hajjah Khadijah… his cast of Muslimified Pride & Prejudice characters will make every reader laugh out loud in appreciation. Order here!

[DON’T FORGET! SPECIAL COUPON CODE: Use the coupon code “MBR” for 15% off all products ordered from Crescent Moon Bookstore!]

Related reading:

– Muslim Bookstagram Awards 2021 – What Makes A Winning Story?

– Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Announcing The 2021 Winners!