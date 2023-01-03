Podcast : Bringing The Heat | The MM Tell-All Episode



In this episode of The MuslimMatters Podcast, MM’ Acting Executive Director Siraaj Muhammad spills the tea on MM’s secret agenda – is it Salafi? Is it SJW? And how has MM been influencing the Muslim scene during 2022? Take a listen and find out!

Siraaj Muhammad is the Acting Executive Director of MuslimMatters.org, as well as its lead web developer. He’s spent nearly two decades working in dawah organizations, starting with his chapter MSA in Purdue University, and leading efforts with AlMaghrib Institute, MuslimMatters, and AlJumuah magazine. Somewhere in there, he finds time for his full-time profession as a software engineer in Silicon Valley. He holds a Bachelor in Computer Science from Purdue University and a Master’s certificate from UC Berkeley. He’s very married and has 5 wonderful children.

