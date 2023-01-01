The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Articles From 2022

MuslimMatters has had a great 2022 alhamdulillah. We produced almost 500 content pieces this year, including Islamic academic pieces, spiritual reminders, timely discussions on LGBTQ+, and other social issues. Not to mention relaunching our podcast!

For your reading (or re-reading!) convenience, here’s a roundup of our most popular articles from the year, categorized by our main publication sections.

Islam & Spirituality



– The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan by Zainab bint Younus

– More Women In Hell Or Heaven? by Zainab bint Younus

– Don’t Give Up On That “Unanswered” Prayer by Ustadha Maryam Amir

– Hijab And Jilbab In the Quran: On The Hermeneutics Of The Quranic Verse Of Khimar by Shaykha Marzuqa Karimah

– I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me by Meena Malik

Society



– Where The Rainbow Ends: American Muslims And LGBT Activism by Mobeen Vaid

– Fatwa Regarding Transgenderism by Dr. Yasir Qadhi

– The False Promise Of Identitarianism by Justin Parrott

– Statement Against Domestic Violence: The Female Scholarship Network

– Gender: Towards An Islamic Paradigm by Shaykh Furhan Zubairi

Life

– (Almost) Everything You Want to Know About Polygamy by Zainab bint Younus

– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship by Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy

– Rebuilding Marriage After A Porn Addiction

– The Forgotten Sunnah Of Raising Stepchildren: Reflections On The Death Of My Stepson by Mufti Abdullah Nana

– This Festival Is Not For You And Me: Talking To Young Muslim Children About Halloween by Eman Ahmed

Current Events

– Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller

– The Hajj 2022 Lottery Debacle: A Breakdown by Shan Rana

– Non-Mahram Cohabitation And More As Hajj Lottery Debacle Turns Into Disaster by Shan Rana

– Reflections On The Muslim Reaction To Andrew Tate by Shaykh Osman Umarji

– It’s Not Andrew Tate’s Conversion, It’s Some Muslim Men’s Reactions by Shaykha Maryam Amir

– Response To Jordan Peterson’s Message To Muslims by Meraj Din

– Annah Hariri Exposé: Thousands Of Customers Accuse Fraud by Fatimah Waseem

Podcasts

– Podcast: Manifest(ing) Shirk – Zodiac Signs, Crystals, And Manifestation | Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz

– Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives Of Poetry And Literature With Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman

– Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy | Shaykh AbdulRahman Chao

– Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram | Kirin Nabi

– Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the Judges! – Shifa Saltagi Safadi

Did you enjoy any of our articles from the past year? Any one that particularly resonated with you? Let us know in the comments section below!