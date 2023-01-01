The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Articles From 2022

Connect with us

MuslimMatters has had a great 2022 alhamdulillah. We produced almost 500 content pieces this year, including Islamic academic pieces, spiritual reminders, timely discussions on LGBTQ+, and other social issues. Not to mention relaunching our podcast!

For your reading (or re-reading!) convenience, here’s a roundup of our most popular articles from the year, categorized by our main publication sections.

 

Islam & Spirituality

 – The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan by Zainab bint Younus

The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan

 – More Women In Hell Or Heaven? by Zainab bint Younus

More Women In Hell Or Heaven?

 – Don’t Give Up On That “Unanswered” Prayer by Ustadha Maryam Amir

Don’t Give Up On That “Unanswered” Prayer

 – Hijab And Jilbab In the Quran: On The Hermeneutics Of The Quranic Verse Of Khimar by Shaykha Marzuqa Karimah

Hijab And Jilbab In the Quran: On The Hermeneutics Of The Quranic Verse Of Khimar

 – I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me by Meena Malik

I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me

Society

 – Where The Rainbow Ends: American Muslims And LGBT Activism by Mobeen Vaid

Where The Rainbow Ends: American Muslims And LGBT Activism

 – Fatwa Regarding Transgenderism by Dr. Yasir Qadhi

Fatwa Regarding Transgenderism

 – The False Promise Of Identitarianism by Justin Parrott

The False Promise Of Identitarianism

 – Statement Against Domestic Violence: The Female Scholarship Network

Statement Against Domestic Violence: The Female Scholarship Network

 – Gender: Towards An Islamic Paradigm by Shaykh Furhan Zubairi

Gender: Towards An Islamic Paradigm

Life

 – (Almost) Everything You Want to Know About Polygamy by Zainab bint Younus

(Almost) Everything You Want to Know About Polygamy

 – Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship by Shaykh Mohammad  Elshinawy

Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship

 – Rebuilding Marriage After A Porn Addiction

Rebuilding Marriage After A Porn Addiction

 – The Forgotten Sunnah Of Raising Stepchildren: Reflections On The Death Of My Stepson by Mufti Abdullah Nana

The Forgotten Sunnah Of Raising Stepchildren: Reflections On The Death Of My Stepson

 – This Festival Is Not For You And Me: Talking To Young Muslim Children About Halloween by Eman Ahmed

This Festival Is Not For You And Me: Talking To Young Muslim Children About Halloween

 

Current Events

 – Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller

Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller

 – The Hajj 2022 Lottery Debacle: A Breakdown by Shan Rana

The Hajj 2022 Lottery Debacle: A Breakdown

 – Non-Mahram Cohabitation And More As Hajj Lottery Debacle Turns Into Disaster by Shan Rana

Non-Mahram Cohabitation And More As Hajj Lottery Debacle Turns Into Disaster

 – Reflections On The Muslim Reaction To Andrew Tate by Shaykh Osman Umarji

Reflections On The Muslim Reaction To Andrew Tate

 – It’s Not Andrew Tate’s Conversion, It’s Some Muslim Men’s Reactions by Shaykha Maryam Amir

It’s Not Andrew Tate’s Conversion, It’s Some Muslim Men’s Reactions

 – Response To Jordan Peterson’s Message To Muslims by Meraj Din

Response To Jordan Peterson’s Message To Muslims

 – Annah Hariri Exposé: Thousands Of Customers Accuse Fraud by Fatimah Waseem

Annah Hariri Exposé: Thousands Of Customers Accuse Fraud

 

Podcasts

 – Podcast: Manifest(ing) Shirk – Zodiac Signs, Crystals, And Manifestation | Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz

Podcast: Manifest(ing) Shirk – Zodiac Signs, Crystals, And Manifestation | Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz

 – Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives Of Poetry And Literature With Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman

Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives Of Poetry And Literature With Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman

 – Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy | Shaykh AbdulRahman Chao

Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy

 – Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram | Kirin Nabi

Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram

 – Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the Judges! – Shifa Saltagi Safadi

Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the Judges! – Shifa Saltagi Safadi

 

Did you enjoy any of our articles from the past year? Any one that particularly resonated with you? Let us know in the comments section below!

