Announcements
The MM Recap: Our Most Popular Articles From 2022
MuslimMatters has had a great 2022 alhamdulillah. We produced almost 500 content pieces this year, including Islamic academic pieces, spiritual reminders, timely discussions on LGBTQ+, and other social issues. Not to mention relaunching our podcast!
For your reading (or re-reading!) convenience, here’s a roundup of our most popular articles from the year, categorized by our main publication sections.
Islam & Spirituality
– The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan by Zainab bint Younus
The Menstruating Woman’s Guide To The Last 10 Nights Of Ramadan
– More Women In Hell Or Heaven? by Zainab bint Younus
– Don’t Give Up On That “Unanswered” Prayer by Ustadha Maryam Amir
– Hijab And Jilbab In the Quran: On The Hermeneutics Of The Quranic Verse Of Khimar by Shaykha Marzuqa Karimah
Hijab And Jilbab In the Quran: On The Hermeneutics Of The Quranic Verse Of Khimar
– I Don’t Know If Allah Will Forgive Me by Meena Malik
Society
– Where The Rainbow Ends: American Muslims And LGBT Activism by Mobeen Vaid
– Fatwa Regarding Transgenderism by Dr. Yasir Qadhi
– The False Promise Of Identitarianism by Justin Parrott
– Statement Against Domestic Violence: The Female Scholarship Network
Statement Against Domestic Violence: The Female Scholarship Network
– Gender: Towards An Islamic Paradigm by Shaykh Furhan Zubairi
Life
– (Almost) Everything You Want to Know About Polygamy by Zainab bint Younus
– Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship by Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy
– Rebuilding Marriage After A Porn Addiction
– The Forgotten Sunnah Of Raising Stepchildren: Reflections On The Death Of My Stepson by Mufti Abdullah Nana
The Forgotten Sunnah Of Raising Stepchildren: Reflections On The Death Of My Stepson
– This Festival Is Not For You And Me: Talking To Young Muslim Children About Halloween by Eman Ahmed
This Festival Is Not For You And Me: Talking To Young Muslim Children About Halloween
Current Events
– Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller
Spiritual Abuse In The Sufi Order Headed By Shaykh Nuh Keller
– The Hajj 2022 Lottery Debacle: A Breakdown by Shan Rana
– Non-Mahram Cohabitation And More As Hajj Lottery Debacle Turns Into Disaster by Shan Rana
Non-Mahram Cohabitation And More As Hajj Lottery Debacle Turns Into Disaster
– Reflections On The Muslim Reaction To Andrew Tate by Shaykh Osman Umarji
– It’s Not Andrew Tate’s Conversion, It’s Some Muslim Men’s Reactions by Shaykha Maryam Amir
It’s Not Andrew Tate’s Conversion, It’s Some Muslim Men’s Reactions
– Response To Jordan Peterson’s Message To Muslims by Meraj Din
– Annah Hariri Exposé: Thousands Of Customers Accuse Fraud by Fatimah Waseem
Podcasts
– Podcast: Manifest(ing) Shirk – Zodiac Signs, Crystals, And Manifestation | Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz
Podcast: Manifest(ing) Shirk – Zodiac Signs, Crystals, And Manifestation | Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz
– Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives Of Poetry And Literature With Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman
Podcast: Is Harry Potter Haram? Islamic Perspectives Of Poetry And Literature With Sh. Shahin-Ur Rahman
– Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy | Shaykh AbdulRahman Chao
– Podcast: A Glimpse Into Muslim Bookstagram | Kirin Nabi
– Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the Judges! – Shifa Saltagi Safadi
Muslim Bookstagram Awards: Meet the Judges! – Shifa Saltagi Safadi
Did you enjoy any of our articles from the past year? Any one that particularly resonated with you? Let us know in the comments section below!
