#Islam
Podcast | Ho Ho Haraam | Ustadha Alima Ashfaq
Christmas is around the corner, and the Christmas carols, decor, and workplace parties hype is at its peak! What does that mean for Muslims? Can’t we all sing Muslim carols, have a crescent shaped tree, and celebrate the Mawlid of Prophet ‘Eesa (as)? Or is Christmas really haraam?
Ustadha Alima Ashfaq shares how Muslims can navigate the Christmas season in a way true to our Deen and sensitive to individual situations, without compromising our Islamic principles.
Ustadha Alima Ashfaq has studied under numerous scholars, including Sh Muhammad Akram Nadwi, through institutes such as as-Salam Institute and is pursuing her ijaazah through the Critical Loyalty program. Ustadha Alima currently runs Barakah Madrassa, is the Head of Education for Sheffield New Muslims, and is the author of several books.
