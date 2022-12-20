Podcast | Ho Ho Haraam | Ustadha Alima Ashfaq

Christmas is around the corner, and the Christmas carols, decor, and workplace parties hype is at its peak! What does that mean for Muslims? Can’t we all sing Muslim carols, have a crescent shaped tree, and celebrate the Mawlid of Prophet ‘Eesa (as)? Or is Christmas really haraam?

Ustadha Alima Ashfaq shares how Muslims can navigate the Christmas season in a way true to our Deen and sensitive to individual situations, without compromising our Islamic principles.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Ustadha Alima Ashfaq has studied under numerous scholars, including Sh Muhammad Akram Nadwi, through institutes such as as-Salam Institute and is pursuing her ijaazah through the Critical Loyalty program. Ustadha Alima currently runs Barakah Madrassa, is the Head of Education for Sheffield New Muslims, and is the author of several books.

Related:

Muslims Celebrating Christmas: Why the “Petty” Is Powerful

How To Talk To Young Children About Christmas

All I Want For Christmas Is… For Muslims To Read This