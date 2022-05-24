#Culture
Podcast: Refugee Representation In Muslim Literature
In 2021, MuslimMatters hosted the Muslim Bookstagram Awards to celebrate and uplift Muslim voices in literature. We interviewed the judges of the awards to get their insights on all things Muslim bookish. In this episode, Amire of MuslimKidsBookNook and Zainab bint Younus discuss refugee representation in Muslim literature, authentic representation vs. tokenism, and advice to Muslim authors. You can follow Amire on Instagram here.
