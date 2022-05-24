Connect with us

Podcast: Refugee Representation In Muslim Literature

Published

In 2021, MuslimMatters hosted the Muslim Bookstagram Awards to celebrate and uplift Muslim voices in literature. We interviewed the judges of the awards to get their insights on all things Muslim bookish. In this episode, Amire of MuslimKidsBookNook and Zainab bint Younus discuss refugee representation in Muslim literature, authentic representation vs. tokenism, and advice to Muslim authors. You can follow Amire on Instagram here.

 

Zainab bint Younus (AnonyMouse) is a Canadian Muslim woman who writes on Muslim women's issues, gender related injustice in the Muslim community, and Muslim women in Islamic history. She holds a diploma in Islamic Studies from Arees University, a diploma in History of Female Scholarship from Cambridge Islamic College, and has spent the last fifteen years involved in grassroots da'wah. She was also an original founder of MuslimMatters.org.

