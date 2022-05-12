#Life
Podcast: A Critical Look At Islamic Pedagogy
What’s the best form of Islamic education for kids? Islamic school? Boarding school? Sunday school at the masjid? A traditional madrasah? And what role do parents play in all of this?
Shaykh AbdulRahman Chao, a teacher and education consultant, provides a critical look at Islamic pedagogy and discusses what a holistic Islamic education for children should include.
Abdul Rahman Chao is a Houston based community teacher and speaker. He is a graduate of the Islamic University of Madinah, has a Master’s of Theological Studies in Christian Studies, and is finishing his Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. He has over 10 years of formal classroom teaching experience in both full time and weekend Islamic schools. You can find him on Facebook and Instagram, and check out his website.
Related reading:
Challenges of Identity & Conviction: The Need to Construct an Islamic Worldview
Islamic Pedagogy and Critical Thinking: Does Islamic Pedagogy Want Critical Thinkers?
