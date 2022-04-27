The Quran As A Reminder: IOK Ramadan Reflections Series #26

Allah ﷻ says in Sūrah Qāf, “There truly is a reminder in this for whoever has a heart, whoever listens attentively” [50:37]. This is a very important verse highlighting how we can truly benefit from the message, guidance, and reminders of the Quran. Allah ﷻ says this in the context of describing some of the scenes from Hell and Paradise. Descriptions of the hereafter are an important theme in the Quran. One of the reasons why they’re mentioned is to create this balance between fear and hope. We are supposed to fear the anger, wrath, and punishment of Allah ﷻ. There is a sense of fear of the unknow; we fear what will happen to us at the time of death, in the grave, and on the Day of Resurrection. We are supposed to balance that fear with hope in the infinite mercy, grace, pardon, and forgiveness of Allah ﷻ. This balance between hope and fear is what helps keep us firm and steadfast on the Straight Path.

After describing some of these scenes from Paradise and Hell, Allah ﷻ says, “There truly is a reminder in this for whoever has a heart, whoever listens attentively.” The Quran is general is a reminder; it is a reminder of the existence, oneness, might, power, glory, and magnificence of Allah ﷻ. It is a reminder of our relationship with Him and our true purpose in life. It is a reminder that the life of this world is fleeting and temporary; whereas, the life of the hereafter is for eternity. It is a reminder of what is right and wrong, moral and immoral, ethical and unethical. It is a reminder of our responsibilities towards Allah ﷻ and towards each other.

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month. The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

But we will only benefit from these reminders if we have a heart that is willing to accept them. Our hearts have to be alive, sound, pure, and wholesome to truly benefit from the reminders of the Quran. In terms of our relationship with the Quran it is very important for us to understand that the Quran is addressed to our hearts. Within the framework of Islam, the heart plays a very important and significant role. The Prophet ﷺ told us, There is a single piece of flesh in the body, if it is sound, healthy, wholesome, and pure then the entire body will be sound, healthy, wholesome, and pure. If it is corrupt, sick, and damaged then the entire body will be corrupt, sick, and damaged. And that is the heart. The heart being referred to in this ḥadīth is not the physical heart, the organ in the human body. Rather, what is being referred to here is the spiritual heart. The spiritual heart is the single most important part of the human body. That is where the seed of faith is planted, nurtured, and allowed to grow. The heart is the center of faith, īmān, understanding, thought, reflection, and contemplation. The heart is the engine that drives human behavior; both actions and statements. The heart is the general or the commander and the limbs are its soldiers. So if the heart is pure then the eyes, ears, and tongues will also be pure. That is why there is so much importance placed on the concepts of spirituality and purification.

The Quran is a reminder for those who have hearts that are alive and “whoever listens attentively.” When we listen to the words of Allah ﷻ being recited, we should try our best to give them our undivided attention. We should be actively listening in such a way that the beauty, power, and eloquence of Allah’s words penetrate our hearts. As Allah ﷻ says in Sūrah al-Aʿrāf, “When the Quran is recited, listen to it attentively and be silent, so you may be shown mercy” [7:204].

May Allah ﷻ grant all of us pure hearts and attentive listening so that we can benefit from the reminders of the Quran!

Tonight’s Ramadan Reflections Series talk on the the Prophet [SAW] being consoled that he was eventually going back home to Makkah was brought to you by the IOK Seminary Faculty. Catch up on previous videos or catch the next videos on the IOK Ramadan Reflections Series page.