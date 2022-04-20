#Islam
Small Deeds, Massive Rewards : Protection From Jinn And Evil Eye
Welcome to the ‘Small Deeds, Massive Rewards’ series with MuslimMatters and Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!
In this 30-part video series, Shaykh Yahya will guide us through the entire month of Ramadan, on how we can incorporate simple but immensely beneficial deeds into our own lives, with the aim of getting to a higher spiritual station with Allah inshaAllah.
In this episode, Shaykh Yahya discusses the protection that comes with reciting Surah Falak and Surah Nas.
