#Islam

Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part II] : Demystifying Purification

Published

Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz continues her series on fiqh of fasting for women, with a class on demystifying purification (tahaarah). She clarifies many issues, especially with regards to menstruation, post-natal bleeding, vaginal discharge, and more. Sh Aysha covers frequently asked questions such as whether women can touch the mus’haf or read from the Qur’an while menstruating, and other acts of worship during Ramadan.

 

Related reading:

Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part I] : Fiqh Of Fasting

Revisiting Women Only Tarawih

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Dr. Shaykah Aysha Wazwaz has a BA and MA in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary Islamic sciences from al-Quds University, and her PhD in Islamic studies from Jinan University. She is the founder of Gems of Light Institute in Minnesota, USA, which is an Islamic educational institute for women.

