#Islam
Ramadan Rulings For Women [Part II] : Demystifying Purification
Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz continues her series on fiqh of fasting for women, with a class on demystifying purification (tahaarah). She clarifies many issues, especially with regards to menstruation, post-natal bleeding, vaginal discharge, and more. Sh Aysha covers frequently asked questions such as whether women can touch the mus’haf or read from the Qur’an while menstruating, and other acts of worship during Ramadan.
Related reading:
