#Islam
Ramadan Rulings For Women – Part 1
Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz presents a video workshop on Ramadan rulings for women. The video covers rulings of fasting, types of fasting, the difference between fidya and kafara, rulings on intention and fasting, rulings on children’s fasting, and ways to train children for Ramadan. This is a valuable resource from a trained female scholar!
Related reading:
– A Woman’s Guide to Spirituality in Ramadan during Menstruation and Postnatal Bleeding
– Ramadan Planning for Mothers
