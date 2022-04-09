Connect with us

#Islam

Ramadan Rulings For Women – Part 1

Published

Shaykha Aysha Wazwaz presents a video workshop on Ramadan rulings for women. The video covers rulings of fasting, types of fasting, the difference between fidya and kafara, rulings on intention and fasting, rulings on children’s fasting, and ways to train children for Ramadan. This is a valuable resource from a trained female scholar!

 

Dr. Shaykah Aysha Wazwaz has a BA and MA in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary Islamic sciences from al-Quds University, and her PhD in Islamic studies from Jinan University. She is the founder of Gems of Light Institute in Minnesota, USA, which is an Islamic educational institute for women.

