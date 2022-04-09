#Islam
Best Ramadan Ever: Quran Reading By Day
Prepare for your ‘Best Ramadan Ever!’ with this video series from Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!
The Prophet used to read the Qur’an during the day constantly, especially in Ramadan. What was so meaningful and important about doing so?
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Previous posts from the ‘Best Ramadan Ever’ series:
– Best Ramadan Ever: Taubah
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Best Ramadan Ever: Quran Reading By Day
Ramadan Rulings For Women – Part 1
Small Deeds, Massive Rewards : Seek Allah’s Pardon And Turn To Him In Repentance
IOK Ramadan Reflections Series: #7
Best Ramadan Ever: Reconnecting After Hostility
Quran Journaling For Kids
Parenting Older Kids: Focusing On Success In The Deen
My Husband Is Not As Practicing As Me
Parents In Ramadan: Pivot To Another Worship
Welcome To The Best Ramadan Ever!
Best Ramadan Ever: Quran Reading By Day
Ramadan Rulings For Women – Part 1
Small Deeds, Massive Rewards : Seek Allah’s Pardon And Turn To Him In Repentance
Best Ramadan Ever: Reconnecting After Hostility
Small Deeds, Massive Rewards: The Best Istighfaar
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started