Small Deeds, Massive Rewards: A Simple Way To Do 1000 Good Deeds

Welcome to the ‘Small Deeds, Massive Rewards’ series with MuslimMatters and Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!

In this 30-part video series, Shaykh Yahya will guide us through the entire month of Ramadan, on how we can incorporate simple but immensely beneficial deeds into our own lives, with the aim of getting to a higher spiritual station with Allah inshaAllah.

In this episode ‘Simple Way To Do A 1000 Good Deeds,’ Shaykh Yahya explains how just praise of Allah can lead to manifold reward or the erasure of sins.

