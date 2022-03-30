#Islam
The MM Recap: Most Popular Ramadan Articles
With Ramadan just a week away, we’re all busying ourselves with last-minute preparations to welcome (and make the most of) the most blessed month of the year; be it adding the final touches to your Ramadan decor, meal prep, fine-tuning our dua’ lists, unpacking that brand new Ramadan planner, or getting into a sleep pattern to accommodate tahajjud. Have you caught up on your pre-Ramadan reading, though? To get you started, here’s a refresher of some of MuslimMatters’ most popular Ramadan articles from years gone by.
Spirituality
– What are Your Intentions For Ramadan?
– Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People | Part 1: Training Season
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah
Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
– Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past
– Podcast: 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith
Parenting
– Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
– My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals
– Power Up Your Kids’ Ramadan! Days 1-7
Wellbeing
– Mental Illness and Ramadan
– 5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan
– 10 Steps Towards A Green Ramadan
Special Needs
– What I learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting
– All Judgments Aside – Ramadan and Special Needs
– The Purpose of Our Lives – A Ramadan Reflection
New Muslims
– Ramadan for New Muslims
– Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness
– Cleaning Out Our Own Closets This Ramadan: Bigotry
Ramadan in COVID
– 7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
– Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan
– I Once Spent Ramadan Semi-Quarantined, Here’s How It Went
