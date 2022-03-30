Connect with us

#Islam

The MM Recap: Most Popular Ramadan Articles

Published

islam muslim ramadan

With Ramadan just a week away, we’re all busying ourselves with last-minute preparations to welcome (and make the most of) the most blessed month of the year; be it adding the final touches to your Ramadan decor, meal prep, fine-tuning our dua’ lists, unpacking that brand new Ramadan planner, or getting into a sleep pattern to accommodate tahajjud. Have you caught up on your pre-Ramadan reading, though? To get you started, here’s a refresher of some of MuslimMatters’ most popular Ramadan articles from years gone by.

Spirituality

 – What are Your Intentions For Ramadan?

What are Your Intentions For Ramadan?

 – Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People | Part 1: Training Season

Ramadan Prep Guide for Busy People | Part 1: Training Season

Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

 – Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past

 Using Ramadan To Forgive Those Who Have Hurt Us In The Past

 – Podcast: 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith

Podcast: 786 Samosas – Balancing Home and Worship in Ramadan | Shaykh Mikaeel Ahmed Smith

Parenting

 – Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home

Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home

 – My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals

My Ramadan Plan For Life With A Toddler: Shifting My Mindset And Setting Humble Goals

 – Power Up Your Kids’ Ramadan! Days 1-7

Power Up Your Kids’ Ramadan! Days 1-7

Wellbeing

 – Mental Illness and Ramadan

Mental Illness and Ramadan

 – 5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan

5 Ways You Can Still Have A Healthy Ramadan

 – 10 Steps Towards A Green Ramadan

10 Steps Towards A Green Ramadan

Special Needs

 – What I learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting

What I Learned About Ramadan – By Not Fasting

– All Judgments Aside – Ramadan and Special Needs

All Judgments Aside – Ramadan and Special Needs

 – The Purpose of Our Lives – A Ramadan Reflection

The Purpose of Our Lives – A Ramadan Reflection

New Muslims

– Ramadan for New Muslims

Ramadan for New Muslims

– Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness

Ramadan SOS – Rescuing New Muslims from Iftar Loneliness

– Cleaning Out Our Own Closets This Ramadan: Bigotry

Cleaning Out Our Own Closets This Ramadan: Bigotry

Ramadan in COVID

 – 7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition

7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition

 – Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan

Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan

 – I Once Spent Ramadan Semi-Quarantined, Here’s How It Went

I Once Spent Ramadan Semi-Quarantined, Here’s How It Went

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Reddit
0 Shares
Keep supporting MuslimMatters for the sake of Allah

Alhamdulillah, we're at over 850 supporters. Help us get to 900 supporters this month. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:

Shaahima is a writer and staff editor at MM.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Trending