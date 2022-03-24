Connect with us

Media Coverage Of Ukraine VS. Other Conflicts

Published

Many Muslims who are in-tune with the many occupations, genocides, civil wars, and refugee crises destroying the lives of Muslims in the Ummah all over the world have picked up on the stark difference in news and media coverage of the ongoing war on Ukraine from similar crises in Palestine, Syria, and other Muslim majority places or communities. Here’s an social media roundup from Emmy-nominated journalist Ahmed Eldin’s profile that shows the double-standards and outright racism in the conversations around the ongoing war in Ukraine. See for yourself the hypocrisy in just how different the news and media coverage of Ukraine vs. other (still-ongoing!) conflicts is.

American Hypocrisy

News Coverage

Politicians Speak

Racism in the Refugee Crisis

Reactions from Corporations, Celebrities, and Athletes

 

