Best Ramadan Ever: Anticipating Reward

Published

Are you ready to have the ‘Best Ramadan Ever?’ Get started with these videos from Shaykh Yahya Ibrahim!

Today’s videos discuss anticipating the reward from Allah subḥānahu wa ta'āla (glorified and exalted be He).

Previous posts from the ‘Best Ramadan Ever’ series:

  – The Philosophy of Fasting

The Best Ramadan Ever : The Philosophy Of Fasting

 – Best Ramadan Ever: Talking To Kids About Fasting/Delayed Gratification

Best Ramadan Ever: Talking To Kids About Fasting/Delayed Gratification

 

Imam Yahya Ibrahim, Director of Islamic Community Service; A/Principal of the Langford Islamic College, Perth & Head of Islamic Studies. Imam Yahya Ibrahim is also Curtin University & University of Western Australia's Muslim chaplain and sits on the Human Research Ethics Committee at St Charles Gairdner Hospital for Western Australian Health Services. Imam Yahya is also an instructor for the world-renowned AlMaghrib Institute. His initiatives in Australia and internationally include diversity training, cultural sensitivity programs, educational lectures, and media presentations. His expertise is sought by schools, universities, and a wide range of government & non-government organizations. In recognition of his valuable contribution, Imam Yahya was awarded the West Australian Multicultural Community Service Award for Individual Excellence. He currently oversees a unique educational Online project through https://YahyaIbrahim.com/School and his social media outreach.

