Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 29

Āyah 29

قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلرَّحۡمَـٰنُ ءَامَنَّا بِهِۦ وَعَلَیۡهِ تَوَكَّلۡنَاۖ فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ مَنۡ هُوَ فِی ضَلَـٰلࣲ مُّبِین

(My Prophet,) Say: “He is Al-Raḥmān, the Infinitely Loving and Graceful. We believe in Him. And we put our trust and rely on Him alone. Soon enough you’ll finally realize who actually is in clear obvious error and misguidance.”

Allāh tells the Prophet ﷺ to continue to speak, but is now being broad and general. Wrapping up the conversation and making final points.

He (Allāh, The One True God) is Al-Raḥmān. He is The Infinitely Loving, Graceful, Caring, and Merciful. The Prophet ﷺ described raḥmah at the following incident narrated in Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī and Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim:

After a war, a mother was desperately running around trying to find her infant child. Once she found her child, she immediately felt relief and started to nurse her child. — The Prophet ﷺ asked those around him, “Can you imagine her throwing her baby into the fire?” Everyone responded saying “no”. The Prophet ﷺ then said, “Allāh is more arḥam (has more raḥmah) toward His servants than this woman has with her child”.

We, the believers, have 100% belief in Allāh , and we rely on Him. We believe in Him and have full faith in Him, unlike the disbelievers. We have put our total and complete trust in God Alone, we only rely on Him.

And now the address towards the disbelievers: soon enough, in a short time, if not now, then in just a little more time, you’ll know, realize, see, and figure out who is actually misguided. You’ll know which of us is really in clear obvious error, misguidance, and is actually astray. But there’s a spoiler alert. It’s obvious from the certainty with which this statement is made that it’s not us, it’s not the Prophet ﷺ nor the believers. It’s the disbelievers who reject and deny God, His Favors, and His Warnings

قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلرَّحۡمَـٰنُ

Say that He

Is Al-Raḥmān: The Infinitely Loving, Graceful, Caring, Merciful

ءَامَنَّا بِهِۦ

We believe in Him and have full faith in Him Unlike the disbelievers



وَعَلَیۡهِ تَوَكَّلۡنَاۖ

We have put our total and complete trust in God Alone, we only rely on Him

فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ

Soon enough, in a short time, if not now, then in just a little more time

You’ll know, realize, see, figure out

مَنۡ هُوَ فِی ضَلَـٰلࣲ مُّبِینࣲ

That who is actually, which of us is really

Is clear obvious error, misguidance, and is actually astray Spoiler alert: it’s not us, it’s not the Prophet ﷺ and the believers It’s the disbelievers who reject and deny God, His Favors, and His Warnings



Takeaways: