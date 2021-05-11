Ramadan
Memorize Surah al-Mulk Ramadan 2021 | Verse 29
Āyah 29
قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلرَّحۡمَـٰنُ ءَامَنَّا بِهِۦ وَعَلَیۡهِ تَوَكَّلۡنَاۖ فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ مَنۡ هُوَ فِی ضَلَـٰلࣲ مُّبِین
(My Prophet,) Say: “He is Al-Raḥmān, the Infinitely Loving and Graceful. We believe in Him. And we put our trust and rely on Him alone. Soon enough you’ll finally realize who actually is in clear obvious error and misguidance.”
Allāh tells the Prophet ﷺ to continue to speak, but is now being broad and general. Wrapping up the conversation and making final points.
Help Us End Ramadan with 1000 Supporters!
Alhamdulillah, we're at 900 supporters. Help us get to 1000 supporters before Ramadan ends. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
He (Allāh, The One True God) is Al-Raḥmān. He is The Infinitely Loving, Graceful, Caring, and Merciful. The Prophet ﷺ described raḥmah at the following incident narrated in Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī and Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim:
After a war, a mother was desperately running around trying to find her infant child. Once she found her child, she immediately felt relief and started to nurse her child. — The Prophet ﷺ asked those around him, “Can you imagine her throwing her baby into the fire?” Everyone responded saying “no”. The Prophet ﷺ then said, “Allāh is more arḥam (has more raḥmah) toward His servants than this woman has with her child”.
We, the believers, have 100% belief in Allāh , and we rely on Him. We believe in Him and have full faith in Him, unlike the disbelievers. We have put our total and complete trust in God Alone, we only rely on Him.
And now the address towards the disbelievers: soon enough, in a short time, if not now, then in just a little more time, you’ll know, realize, see, and figure out who is actually misguided. You’ll know which of us is really in clear obvious error, misguidance, and is actually astray. But there’s a spoiler alert. It’s obvious from the certainty with which this statement is made that it’s not us, it’s not the Prophet ﷺ nor the believers. It’s the disbelievers who reject and deny God, His Favors, and His Warnings
قُلۡ هُوَ ٱلرَّحۡمَـٰنُ
- Say that He
- Is Al-Raḥmān: The Infinitely Loving, Graceful, Caring, Merciful
ءَامَنَّا بِهِۦ
- We believe in Him and have full faith in Him
- Unlike the disbelievers
وَعَلَیۡهِ تَوَكَّلۡنَاۖ
- We have put our total and complete trust in God Alone, we only rely on Him
فَسَتَعۡلَمُونَ
- Soon enough, in a short time, if not now, then in just a little more time
- You’ll know, realize, see, figure out
مَنۡ هُوَ فِی ضَلَـٰلࣲ مُّبِینࣲ
- That who is actually, which of us is really
- Is clear obvious error, misguidance, and is actually astray
- Spoiler alert: it’s not us, it’s not the Prophet ﷺ and the believers
- It’s the disbelievers who reject and deny God, His Favors, and His Warnings
Takeaways:
- Ask Allāh , Al-Raḥmān for his raḥmah, mercy, love, care
- Always restate, invigorate your īmān, faith, and belief in Allāh , The One True God
- Make your best effort and put your total 100% trust and reliance in Him Alone
- Never doubt that you, as a believer, are on the right path of guidance
- No matter what other people say, or how they mock, or complain
- Islam is the truth
