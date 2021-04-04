You May Have Missed
Podcast: Fiftieth Episode with Special Guest | You
You, dear brothers and sisters, who sponsor every episode of this podcast, are my special guests today. As we cross our 18,700th download since launch, may Allah grant you the blessings of ALL the good that comes from it, InshaAllah.
You, my friend, are located in the US, the UK, Canada, India, Pakistan, and Australia. You’re listening from Nigeria, the UAE, Germany and South Africa. Without your sadaqa jaariya, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, learn what we learn, and share what we share in the name of Allah, so thank you. JazakAllahuKheiran.
So today, my special guest, we’d like you to kick back and enjoy some of the most interesting, possibly mind-blowing, and deep insights that our other guests have had from some of the downloaded episodes to date, as well as a few gems you might have missed.
