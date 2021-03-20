#Current Affairs
A Community Under Siege: H. Rap Brown/Imam Jamil, Political Prisoners, the Entire Black Community
Speakers: Kairi Al-Amin
Pam Africa
Jalil Muntaqim
Hena Zuberi
Jihad Abdul-Mumit
El-Hajj Mauri SaalaKhan
Imam Abdul Ali
DC artist LIL WAP WAP
Zaynub Abdullah
Bilal Sunni Ali
Imam Issa Abdul-Kareem
Nkechi Taifa
Dr. Kokayi Patterson
Amr Khalid Samad
Learn More at www.muslimmatters.org/imamjamil
