#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 10: The Dua’ of Umm Salama
Now that we have learnt about a good word, let’s talk about the dua’ of Umm Salama.
Today I’m going to share with you a story of a very important woman in Islamic history named Umm Salama . She was a female companion, which means she was a sahaabiya (female companion).
Umm Salama was one of the first people to embrace Islam and she was one of the few Muslims who actually performed the hijrah twice.
Question: Who can tell me what a hijrah is?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
A hijrah is when someone leaves a place they are in for the sake of Allah . The first hijrah was to Ethiopia, where a just Christian ruler named Najashi took in a group of Muslims and took good care of them.
So Umm Salama and Abu Salama went to Ethiopia. After some time living there, they really wanted to go back to Mecca so that they could be next to the Prophet Muhammad and learn everything about Islam. As they waited patiently, news traveled all the way to Africa saying that the Muslims were no longer getting persecuted because Umar ibn al-Khattab and Hamza , the uncle of the Prophet , had embraced Islam.
Umm Salama and Abu Salama decided to return back to Mecca, and when they did, they realized that it was only a rumor and that the Muslims were still being tortured by Quraysh. So, when the Prophet Muhammad instructed all of the Muslims of Mecca to leave to Madina for the second hijrah, they wasted no time getting ready.
Question: Do you see how they were so active and didn’t take their Islam for granted?
As Umm Salama was about to mount her camel, her tribe, the Banu Makhzum, came and told Abu Salama that they would not allow him to take Umm Salama to Madina. Then Abu Salama’s tribe, the Banu Asad, takes Salama, his child, away. Abu Salama could not defend himself against all of these men, so he sets off to Madina.
In just one day Umm Salama lost her husband and her child, and she suffers so much because of it. She is in a lot of pain. After some time her cousin starts to feel sorry for her and speaks to the tribes on her behalf. He is then able to reunite her with her son. Then after a year of waiting, Umm Salama is finally able to meet her husband in Madina.
Abu Salama was known to be a very caring husband and courageous man. He fought in the Battle of Badr as well as in the Battle of Uhud. In Uhud, he received a wound that he wasn’t able to recover from.
Umm Salama was so sad the day Abu Salama died, but the Prophet Muhammad taught her to recite a beautiful dua’:
إِنَّا لله وإنا إليه راجعون اللهم أجرني في مصيبتي وأخلف لي خيرا منها
“We belong to Allah and to Allah is our return. Oh Allah, reward me for my calamity, and replace my loss with something better.”
Umm Salama recited this dua’, but in her mind she thought, “Who can be better than Abu Salama ?”
After a few months passed, Umar ibn al-Khattab proposed to Umm Salama , but she said no.
Then, Abu Bakr proposed to Umm Salama , but again she said no.
Then, the Prophet Muhammad proposed to Umm Salama and she accepted. So now, she was not only the mother of Salama, but the mother of all of the believers until the end of time!
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Current Affairs
This Eid And Beyond Boycott Goods Made With Enslaved Labor Of Uyghurs Even If It Is Your Favorite Brand
Bidding farewell to Ramadan, celebrating Eid?
Well, the Muslims of East Turkestan under Chinese occupation had neither Ramadan nor will they have Eid…
Not only that, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) run government has transferred Uyghurs and other ethnic minority citizens from East Turkestan to factories across the country. Under conditions that strongly suggest forced labour, Uyghurs are working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors, including Nike, Gap, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Carters and others. Read Uyghurs for Sale for more information
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
CCP is also pressuring governments across the world to extradite Uyghurs back to occupied East Turkestan.
Here is what you can do to help them:
Action Items
- Keep making dua for the oppressed of East Turkistan and the world.
- Boycott Chinese products! Do not be complicit in slave labour. Start with focusing on the companies in the graphic. Share it with #SewnWithtTears, #StopChina, #BoycottChina. Write to them and demand that they do better.
- Raise awareness on the plight of Uyghurs and the East Turkistani cause. Learn more at SaveUighur.org
- Work towards reducing your country’s economic dependence on China.
- Build alliances with all people of conscience to demand a cessation of China’s oppression of all faith groups, be it Muslim Uyghur, Hui; Chinese Christian; or Tibetan Buddhist.
- Encourage and promote fairer trade and commerce with Muslims and others rather than China.
- Inquire about Uyghur diaspora members in your area. Organize to help out orphans, widows, and students.
- Pressure governments to provide legal protection to Uyghur refugees-exiles by granting either citizenship or refugee/asylee status. Stop the “extradition/repatriation” of Uyghurs to China!
- Get your universities/endowments to divest from China. Raise awareness about Chinese espionage and hired guns in academia. Demand academic and financial support for Uyghur scholars and students. Request more academic attention and funds for Central Asian, Uyghur, Turkistani studies.
Read a greater discussion of action items in A Response to Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments on the Uyghurs, which also contains a greater discussion on East Turkistan’s history and its current situation. A condensed Arabic version of the article can be found here.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 9: A Good Word
Now that we have learnt about the life of this world, let’s talk about a good word.
I want you all to close your eyes and think of a beautiful tree.
Question: Who can tell me what their tree looks like? Is the tree big and strong? Does it have lots of branches and leaves? Does it have fruit?
Now, I want you to think of a time when someone said something really nice to you.
Question: What are some of the nice statements you remember people telling you?
Question: How did those statements make you feel?
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Yes, they fill us up with a warm feeling. We may have felt proud of ourselves and we may have felt loved. Do you know that Allah [wt] describes a good word to a good tree?
In Surah Ibrahim, Allah says:
أَلَمْ تَرَ كَيْفَ ضَرَبَ اللَّهُ مَثَلًا كَلِمَةً طَيِّبَةً كَشَجَرَةٍ طَيِّبَةٍ أَصْلُهَا ثَابِتٌ وَفَرْعُهَا فِي السَّمَاءِ
تُؤْتِي أُكُلَهَا كُلَّ حِينٍ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهَا ۗ وَيَضْرِبُ اللَّهُ الْأَمْثَالَ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
Have you not considered how Allah presents an example, [making] a good word like a good tree, whose root is firmly fixed and its branches [high] in the sky? [Surah Ibrahim; 24]
It produces its fruit all the time, by permission of its Lord. And Allah presents examples for the people that perhaps they will be reminded. [Surah Ibrahim; 25]
Question: Now, I want you to think of a time when someone said something mean to you. How did that make you feel?
It’s not fun to remember the mean stuff right? Allah continues in Surah Ibrahim and says:
وَمَثَلُ كَلِمَةٍ خَبِيثَةٍ كَشَجَرَةٍ خَبِيثَةٍ اجْتُثَّتْ مِن فَوْقِ الْأَرْضِ مَا لَهَا مِن قَرَارٍ
And the example of a bad word is like a bad tree, uprooted from the surface of the earth, not having any stability. [Surah Ibrahim; 26]
Question: What do you think are good words we can use to build strong, firmly rooted trees?
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
History and Seerah
Podcast: Five Historic Events That Rocked The World During Ramadan | Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 10: The Dua’ of Umm Salama
This Eid And Beyond Boycott Goods Made With Enslaved Labor Of Uyghurs Even If It Is Your Favorite Brand
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 9: A Good Word
Podcast: Five Historic Events That Rocked The World During Ramadan | Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter
Ibn-ʿAllan’s Commentary Dalilul-Falihin: The Book of Fasting | Hadiths 9-12
A Response To Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments On Uyghurs
This Eid And Beyond Boycott Goods Made With Enslaved Labor Of Uyghurs Even If It Is Your Favorite Brand
The Box He’s In
The Best Ramadan in the Worst of Times
A COVID-19 Reflection
How To Lead Eid Prayer At Home: Step by Step Guide | Sh Yahya Ibrahim
Heart Soothers: Qari Ziyaad Patel
How to Take Advantage of Social Isolation
Heart Soothers: Shaykh Muhammad Al- Luhaidan
Best Of Times or Worst of Times? You Get to Decide!
MuslimMatters NewsLetter in Your Inbox
Sign up below to get started
Trending
- #Current Affairs2 weeks ago
A Response To Habib Ali Al-Jifri’s Comments On Uyghurs
- #Current Affairs3 days ago
This Eid And Beyond Boycott Goods Made With Enslaved Labor Of Uyghurs Even If It Is Your Favorite Brand
- #Society3 weeks ago
The Box He’s In
- #Current Affairs2 weeks ago
The Best Ramadan in the Worst of Times