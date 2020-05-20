#Islam
Eid Prayer During the Pandemic
Introduction
We have observed a Ramadan that was unlike anything we have experienced before. The community and individuals everywhere have shown dedication, commitment, and creativity. We learned to pray tarāwīḥ on our own in our homes. We read the Qur’an everyday consistently. We attended daily lectures and reminders delivered by our imams, teachers, and scholars online. We gathered virtually to hold iftars and check in on each other. We donated to our organizations to gain the blessings of charity in Ramadan. All of this and more is only possible through the guidance of Allah and resilience of our faith.
We now find ourselves approaching Eid al-Fitr. Eid is an occasion of celebration, joy, gathering, and gratitude to Allah for his countless blessings. We all have cherished memories of past days of Eid. However, we face the prospect of an Eid that is difficult and challenging. Similar to our mindset in Ramadan, we can and should find a way to have a joyous and meaningful Eid. Shāh Walīullah al-Dihlawi writes in his Hujjatullah al-Bālighah, “Allah provided us with two days of celebration that commemorate the markers of the Islamic tradition. He associated celebration with the remembrance of Allah and acts of devotion on the day of Eid, ensuring that the congregation of believers would not be for mere vanity. Rather, the gathering of Muslims would revolve around exalting the Word of Allah.”
The Obligation of Eid
The scholars of the four major schools of thought have differed regarding the obligation of the Eid prayer. Their differences stem from their methodologies in interpreting the verses of the Qur’an and the Prophetic tradition ﷺ. The Shāfiʿī and Mālikī schools agree that the Eid prayer is an established Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ, and the prayer is highly recommended for every individual to attend.[1] However, the Ḥanafī school has deemed the prayer as wājib, necessary, for every believing man of age.[2] The Ḥanbalī school has ruled the Eid prayer as farḍ al-kifāyah[3].[4]
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ prayed the Eid prayer in congregation with the Companions from the time it was prescribed until he passed. The Ḥanafī school has considered this consistency demonstrated by the Prophet ﷺ as an indication that the Eid prayer cannot be merely a recommendation. Additionally, the Prophet ﷺ did not go out of his way to inform his Companions of the lack of obligation as he did with ṣalāh al-tarāwīḥ.[5] The scholars of the Ḥanbalī school referenced the command in the Qur’an, “Pray to your Lord and sacrifice,”[6] and concluded the Eid prayer is farḍ al-kifāyah.
The Shāfiʿī and Mālikī schools quote a well-known Hadith of the Prophet ﷺ in which he informs an inquisitive Bedouin regarding the Islamic mandates. The Prophet ﷺ tells the man about the five obligatory daily prayers. The man asks the Messenger ﷺ if there are any additional prayers that are required and he responds, “All other prayers are optional.”[7] Therefore, they regard the Eid prayer as voluntary.[8]
The Khutbah of Eid
On the day of Eid, it is recommended, according to the majority of scholars, to have a khutbah given by the Imam. The Imam advises the people in the congregation and reminds them of Allah and His Messenger ﷺ. Unlike the Friday khutbah, the Eid khutbah is given immediately after the congregational prayer is completed. The Friday khutbah is considered an essential pillar of the Jumu’ah obligation. However, the scholars of the four major schools have all come to the conclusion that the khutbah on the day of Eid is not required for the validity of the Eid prayer.[9]
Congregations
The following question has emerged in light of our current situation: Are we excused from the obligation to gather together and worship Allah for Friday, Eid, and congregational prayers? Is the concern regarding the spread of COVID-19 a legitimate reason for individuals to not attend religious services in person?
The scholars of the Ḥanafī school list reasons that excuse individuals from attending congregational prayers. The list includes inclement weather, sickness, paralysis, old age, and notably, fear of harm. It is reported in an authentic Hadith that the Prophet ﷺ once excused the Companions from attending congregational prayers by instructing the Mu’adhdhin to call the adhān and announce, “Pray in your homes.”[10] The Ḥanafī scholar al-Ṭahṭāwī uses this Hadith as proof that those exposed to immediate danger should be excused from congregational prayer, including Friday and Eid prayers.[11]
Al-Shurunbulālī[12] reminds us that the reward is still obtained by individuals who are not able to attend due to challenging circumstances. If an individual is prevented from fulfilling an obligation due to an acceptable and valid excuse, that person will still be rewarded (if Allah wills) according to his or her intention.[13] The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ taught us, “Actions are rewarded based on their intentions. Every person will be rewarded according to his or her intention.”[14]
Recommended Eid Rituals
While our ability to congregate for Eid may be limited, this should not prevent us from observing the rituals recommended in our tradition.[15]
- Supplicate to Allah ﷻ the night before Eid and ask Him for forgiveness for any shortcomings.
- On the morning of Eid, recite the Takbīrāt of Eid[16], glorifying Allah and rejoicing in the occasion.[17]
- Take a shower and celebrate by donning your best garments. It is also customary to apply perfume.
- Demonstrate the end of the month of fasting by eating something after Fajr on the morning of Eid. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ would not leave his house on the day of Eid without eating some dates.[18]
- Be kind and generous.
- Congratulate others.
- Fulfill your obligation of contributing zakat al-fiṭr before the morning of Eid. The majority of scholars are in agreement that zakat al-fiṭr is mandatory for every believer male or female, young or old.[19] This serves the purpose of uniting Muslims on the day of Eid so they may celebrate regardless of financial circumstances.
Requirements to Conduct Eid Prayer
When performing the Eid prayer, one should, first and foremost, observe the requirements of ritual prayer (ṣalāh) such as being in a state of purification and facing the qiblah. The scholars have agreed that the prescribed time of the Eid prayer begins shortly after sunrise and ends before Ẓuhr time starts.[20]
For the validity of the Eid prayer, the scholars among the Shāfiʿī, Mālikī, Ḥanbalī, and Ḥanafī schools have stipulated: the prayer should be conducted during the prescribed time of Eid prayer.[21] The Ḥanafīs and some Ḥanbalīs[22] have additionally stated that the Eid prayer must be conducted in a group.[23] The Ḥanafīs specified that this requirement is fulfilled with 2 or 3 people other than the imam.[24] Moreover, the Ḥanafī scholars have stated that an Eid prayer should be accessible by the general public and not be in a restricted or an exclusive space.
Conducting the Eid Prayer
The Eid prayer itself is conducted very similarly to any other congregational prayer. The four major schools agree that the Eid prayer should be performed out loud with 2 rak’āt, units of prayer, just like the Fajr congregation. However, there is a difference of opinion in regards to the number of extra takbīrāt that are said in the Eid prayer. The format of the prayer has been detailed below based on the different opinions.
Mālikīs[25]
- Make wuḍū’, face the qiblah and begin the prayer with Allāhu akbar
- Perform 6 additional takbīrāt[26], say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Finish the first rak’ah
- After standing for the second rak’ah, perform 5 additional takbīrāt, say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Complete the prayer as usual
Ḥanbalīs[27]
- Make wuḍū’, face the qiblah and begin the prayer with Allāhu akbar
- Perform 6 additional takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Finish the first rak’ah
- After standing for the second rak’ah, perform 5 additional takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Complete the prayer as usual
Shāfiʿīs[28]
- Make wuḍū’, face the qiblah and begin the prayer with Allāhu akbar
- Perform 7 additional takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Finish the first rak’ah
- After standing for the second rak’ah, perform 5 additional takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Complete the prayer as usual
Ḥanafīs[29]
- Make wuḍū’, face the qiblah and begin the prayer with Allāhu akbar
- Perform 3 additional takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Finish the first rak’ah
- After standing for the second rak’ah, recite Surah al-Fatihah and an additional surah out loud
- Perform 3 additional Takbīrāt, raise your hands and say Allāhu akbar for each takbīrah
- Say Allāhu akbar and bow into rukū’
- Complete the prayer as usual
Conclusion
Eid is an occasion of glorifying Allah, praying for the acceptance of our deeds, and enjoying the blessings of Allah. It is a day to spend time with family and loved ones. The regulations of social distancing have limited our ability to congregate and spend time together as a community. However, these restrictions do not prevent us from fulfilling the rituals and traditions of Eid.
We recommend that every Muslim observes the Eid rituals as mentioned above. It has been authentically reported that the Companion of the Prophet ﷺ Anas ibn Mālik did not make it to the Eid prayer, so he gathered his family and offered the Eid prayer at home in the same manner the imam would with the congregation.[30] Furthermore, the Mālikī, Shāfiʿī, and Ḥanbalī schools allow people to perform the Eid prayer individually or with family at home. While the Ḥanafī school traditionally does not allow this, many senior Ḥanafī scholars have eased the condition of performing the Jumu’ah prayer in a public place during the current pandemic. Therefore, we recommend that individuals and families who are not able to attend an Eid congregation pray the Eid ṣalāh as detailed above at home.
May Allah accept our deeds. May Allah provide us with a joyous Eid. May Allah alleviate the current crisis. May Allah protect us all.
Allah knows best.
AbdulNasir Jangda
Sohaib Sheikh
26 Ramadan 1441 AH/19 May 2020 CE
Qalam Institute’s mission is to educate humanity about Allah, His message, and His Messenger ﷺ. This article is written by the instructors at Qalam. Please consider supporting them as they create beneficial content for people to study their religion.
[1] al-Majmu’ 5:2, al-Jumal ala sharh al-Manhaj 2:92
[2] Bada’I al-Sana’I 1:274
[3] farḍ al-kifāyah: An obligation that is mandated at a communal level. If a community fulfills the obligation, any other people that did not participate are excused from the obligation.
[4] al-Mughni 2:304
[5] Bada’I al-Sana’I 1:274, al-Hidayah 1:60, Tuhfah al-Fuqaha 1:283
[6] Qur’an 108:2
[7] Sahih al-Bukhari 2678
[8] Jawahir al-Iklil 1:101, al-Majmoo’ 5:3
[9] al-Lubab 1:118-119, Maraqi al-Falah 91, Tabyin al-Haqaiq 1:226, Fatawa al-Hindiyyah 1:141, Fath al-Qadir 1:428, al-Durr al-Mukhtar 1:782-784, al-Sharh al-Saghir 1:530, al-Sharh al-Kabir 1:400, al-Qawanin al-Fiqhiyyah 86, Mughni al-Muhtaj 1:311, al-Muhadhab 1:120, al-Majmoo’ 5:36, al-Mughni 2:384-387, Kashaf al-Qina’ 2:61-62
[10] Sahih al-Bukhari 10:29, Sahih Muslim 6:32-33, Sunan Abi Dawud 2:672-673, Sunan Ibn Majah 5:989-991, Sunan al-Nasa’I 7:660, Sunan al-Nasa’I 10:78
[11] Hashiyah al-Tahtawi ala Maraqi al-Falah 297
[12] Hanafi scholar who authored the famous work Nur al-Idah
[13] Nur al-Idah 65, Hashiyah al-Tahtawi ala Maraqi al-Falah 299
[14] Sahih al-Bukhari 1:1, Sahih Muslim 33:222
[15] al-Fiqh al-Islami Wa Adillatuhu 1412-1416
[16] Takbirat of Eid: Saying Allahu Akbar and La Ilaha Illa Allah
[17] al-Mawsoo’ah al-Fiqhiyyah 13:213-214
[18] Sahih al-Bukhari 13:5
[19] al-Zayla’I 1:307, Ibn Abidin 2:110, Fath al-Qadir 2:30, Bulghat al-Salik 1:200, Sharh al-Minhaj 1:628, Kashaf al-Qina’ 1:471
[20] Fath al-Qadir 1:424, al-Lubab 1:117, Maraqi al-Falah 90, al-Dur al-Mukhtar 1:779, al-Bada’I 1:276, al-Sharh al-Saghir 1:524, al-Qawanin al-Fiqhiyyah 85, Mughni al-Muhtaj 1:310, al-Muhadhab 1:118, Kashaf al-Qina’ 2:56
[21] al-Dasuqi 1:396, Asna al-Matalib 1:279
[22] Imam Ibn al-Qudama stated both opinions in the Hanbali school regarding the requirement of a congregation to conduct Eid prayer. Some Hanbali scholars require a group of people for the validity of the Eid prayer while others said that an individual can pray Eid by him or herself. al-Mughni 2:291
[23] Kashaf al-Qina’ 1:455, 2:50, Bada’I al-Sana’I 1:275
[24] Imam Abu Hanifa and Imam Muhammad stated that 2 congregants other than the Imam are the minimum required to be considered a congregation. Imam Abu Yusuf was of the opinion that 3 congregants other than the Imam are required.
[25] al-Sharh al-Saghir 1:525, al-Sharh al-Kabir 1:397, al-Qawanin al-Fiqhiyyah 86, Bidayah al-Mujtahid 1:209
[26] Takbirat of Eid: These are extra Takbirs unique to the Eid ṣalāh. According to the majority of scholars, these Takbirs are conducted by the Imam raising his hands as he does when he starts the prayer and saying Allahu Akbar. The stronger opinion according to the Malikis is that when performing the extra Takbirs, the Imam does not raise his hands but says Allahu Akbar.
al-Sharh al-Saghir 1:525, al-Sharh al-Kabir 1:398
[27] Bidayah al-Mujtahid 1:209, al-Mughni 2:376-384, Kashaf al-Qina’ 2:59-65
[28] Mughni al-Muhtaj 1:310, al-Muhadhab 1:120, al-Majmoo’ 5:18
[29] The famous Companion, Ibn Masood, said in regard to the ritual of Eid prayer, “The Imam of the prayer should say Takbir to initiate the prayer. Afterwards, he should perform 3 additional Takbirat followed by the recitation of Surah al-Fatihah and another Surah following it. Then the Imam should continue his prayer, go into Ruku’, Sujood until he stands up (for his second Rak’ah). He should read Surah al-Fatihah and another Surah and proceed to perform 3 Takbirat followed by the Takbir to go into Ruku’” – Sharh Ma’ani al-Athar 4:347
al-Lubab 1:117, Maraqi al-Falah 90, Fath al-Qadir 1:425-427, Tabyin al-Haqaiq 1:225, al-Dur al-Mukhtar 1:779-782, al-Bada’I 1:277, al-Fatawa al-Hindiyyah 1:141
[30] al-Sunan al-Kabir 3:503, al-Musannaf of Ibn Abi Shaybah 2:183, Sahih al-Bukhari includes this Hadith in his Tarjamtul Baab 2:23
How To Lead Eid Prayer At Home: Step by Step Guide | Sh Yahya Ibrahim
How to Lead your Family and Friends in Eid Prayer at Home – A Step by Step Guide
1. Intention to Pray
In your Heart: ‘I am performing two raka’ah Eidul Fitr prayer
2. First Raka‘ah
Open the prayer with the Takbiratul Ihram (the first takbir i.e. Allahu Akbar) and then follow up with 7 more Takbirs. Afterward, Al-Fatihah will be recited followed by another Surah (Preferably Surat al-A’laa).
3. Second Raka’ah
After you stand up, while saying the first Takbir you will then repeat the Takbir 5 more times and begin reading Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by another Surah (preferably Al-Ghaashiya).
4. Sermon
After the prayer, the Imam can address the people with a sermon (khutbah) that will:
1- Mention the name of Allah
2- Send Salaawat / Durood upon the Messenger Muhammed sala Allahu alihi wasSalaam
3- Recite a verse from the Quran at minimum
4- Command people to Fear Allah (Have Taqwa Allah etc)
5- Make dua for all
It is preferred to have a short break and divide the talk into two sermons.
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 8: The Life of This World
Now that we have learnt about qalbun saleem, let’s talk about the life of this world.
Question:
Question: Do you know that there is an ayah in the Qur’an that takes us through all the stages of life and tells us what we find to be the most important aspect based on our age?
This ayah is found in the chapter named Al-Hadeed.
Question: Does anyone know what Hadeed means?
Yes! It means iron! The verse in Surah al-Hadeed starts by saying:
اعْلَمُوا أَنَّمَا الْحَيَاةُ الدُّنْيَا لَعِبٌ وَلَهْوٌ
“Know that the life of this world is play and amusement.”
Question: When you were really, really young, what was something that was important to you?
Yes, playing! You would use your imagination, play with your toys, and build legos. That is what لَعِبٌ la’bun means. Then you got a bit older and you wanted to hear stories and be entertained.
Question: Can you tell me in what other ways you’re entertained? (Examples can include watching TV, reading books, etc)
Yes! This is what is meant by لَهْوٌ l(ahwun). Then we get a bit older and our goals change. The ayah continues by saying, وَزِينَةٌ وَتَفَاخُرٌ بَيْنَكُمْ (wa zeenatun wa tafakhirun baynakum). All of a sudden, you become a tween and a teenager, and you really care about your looks. You want to dress in the nicest clothing and look beautiful. This is zeena.
Then you get even older and you enter college. You compete with your classmates and show off your knowledge and skills to impress future employees. This is tafaakhirun baynakum , i.e. boasting with one another.
Then what usually happens after college? Work, marriage, and children! The ayah continues by saying, وَتَكَاثُرٌ فِي الْأَمْوَالِ وَالْأَوْلَادِ (wa takathur fil amwaali wal-awlaad), i.e. and competition in increasing wealth and children.
As parents, we try to give you the best life and education, and we work hard to provide for you. But, we always have to remember that it won’t be permanent, right?
Question: We will be so happy, like farmers watching our seeds grow into beautiful plants, but what happens in the fall when it’s no longer sunny and becomes windy and cold?
Yes, the plants turn yellow. Remember that toy you used to love playing with as a really little kid? Is it as interesting to you anymore? Remember that TV show you could not stop watching? You even memorized all the lines in it. Do you remember the title? Are you interested in something else now?
This is the example of our whole life. Once we get something we once were so excited to have, we realize that after some time has passed, that it has “turned yellow” to us.
Question: What do you think that means?
Yes! It’s not as interesting as it once was. So knowing that this is going to happen, how can we make sure to not get distracted by the bright and shiny and stay focused on Allah ?
We’re in luck, because Allah gives us the answer! Allah says:
“سَابِقُوا إِلَىٰ مَغْفِرَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ
Race toward forgiveness from your Lord and Jannah!
Question: How do you think we can race towards Allah ?
Al-Shafi, the Healer
Translated from the book, “Because You are Allah” by Ali ibn Jabir Al-Feefi
Have pains exhausted you? Has illness made you see life in a darkened hue?
Do you hate returning to doctors? And are tired of walking in the hallways of hospitals, and the names of clinics, dates of visits and faces of sick people become blurry in your mind?
Then how would you like me to cleanse your soul from its weight and fatigue?
It is the name of Allah, Al-Shafi (The Healer)!
Allow for yourself, though exhausted, to catch your breath for a moment to read about this merciful name. This name after which you experience its shade will understand how much you are in need of it, and how far you were from it!
There is no illness after today
Al-Shafi is one of His names that we praise Him for. We praise Him for naming Himself with this name, and that He described Himself with the description of healing although He alone is the one who heals the bodies of His servants.
Illness in the life of a person is an event that happens recurringly, with varying pains, many forms, and is hardly avoided by anyone at any time. We transition from one pain to the next; from headaches to fatigue, from fever to aches in our joints and bodies etc. And even if a person is healthy in themselves, they see their brother in pain, or their mother in tears or their beloved ill.
This life is a real of illness, pain, and sighs. Due to that, Allah named Himself Al-Shafi, that your pains prostrate in the temple of His Mercy, and that your suffering reverses itself at the doorstep of His Ability.
Allah decreed that the light of life in our bodies dims every once in a while through illness, that we acknowledge our weakness and that we have no strength and no power.
Allah decreed illness so that a person remembers something similar to this illness, and that is death! Just as illness is the end of liveliness, death is the end of life!
Your reality is death, and everything in you and around you resembles death. Your sleep is death, your illness is death, your transitioning from one stage of life to another is death! For your youth is the death of your childhood, and your old age is the death of your youth, so much of you has died already, and hence you resemble death more than you resemble life. We still however delude ourselves into thinking we are eternal and so illness screams at our bodies, informing them that they will come to an end!
Because He is Al-Shafi
He heals you with a cause…
He heals you with the smallest cause…
He heals you with the most unique cause…
He heals you with something not considered a cause…
He heals you with no cause…
He heals with herbs, He heals with simple or compounded medicines, He heals with nutrition, He heals with water…
And from the most amazing things that I read was a child who was stricken with tuberculosis at a time when it meant certain death. After doctors confirmed his bleak future they permitted his parents to take him back to the countryside where he would be able to live out what remained of his days in his natural environment. While the boy was walking with cookies in his hand he met a man who with piercing eyes asked him, “My son, do you want to live?” The boy responded that he did to which the man said, “How can you live when you are eating food that is dead? Eat foods that have life, meat and vegetables and everything that God created naturally and still has the traces of dust and life on them!
The child, Gayelord Hauser, took that man’s advice and began to only eat natural foods only and with time was able to return to the doctors to find them shocked that he had been healed completely. The child would tell his story throughout the United States and become one of the pioneers of the natural food movement.
Yes, the doctors declared him to be terminally ill, but the King of Kings did not decree that! The doctors expected for his life to end in the countryside but Allah did not intend that!
You don’t know!
Who is the one who placed secrets of healing in plants and herbs and other things that can be accessed by the poorest people on earth? It is Allah, Al-Shafi
It may be that you are afflicted with disease, and you don’t know and you eat food that causes you an ailment while you are unaware, and you eat food that has your cure and you are still unaware, and so you become ill and healed while being unaware of both!
Allah may place His healing in water, and we all know “the water of zamzam is for whatever you drink it for.” And the prophet said that it is nourishing healing food. And how many an ill person had healed by continuously drinking this blessed water by the permission of Allah.
And other than that Allah has placed healing in cow milk, the black seed, honey, the night prayer, charity, istighfar, tawbah, du’a and much more. He also heals with nothing!
The Light Returns
In the hospital of Al-Malik Abdul Aziz in Tabuk a man entered into the office of religious affairs with the traces of worry and panic evident on his face. When we asked him what was wrong he stated that his son is on the top floor having been in an accident and is now blind!
I remember the panic that I felt when I heard that, what then about the shock of the parent?
He said with hope, “I want one of you to come with me and recite ruqya on my son, asking Allah to heal him.”
My friend got up immediately and went with him. After an hour he returned and informed me that he had performed ruqya on him and then spoke with the father, advising him to be patient, and told him of the hadith, “heal your sick with charity” (Tabarani). The father than extracted from his pocket five hundred riyal and said to him, “Give this in charity with the intention of healing my son.”
After two days the man returned and requested my friend to accompany him. My friend returned a short while after saying “la ilaha illa Allah!” I have good news, the boy can now see some of the light in the room!” He then told me that his father gave him one thousand riyals to give in charity. After two more days my friend was taken by the boy’s father to his room again, and I did not believe when my friend told me that the boy could now see as well as before!
Who is the one who returned his sight? Who is the one healed him? “His command is only when He intends a thing that He says to it, “Be,” and it is.” (Yaseen v. 82)
Glory be to the One who said to his sight, ‘return!” and it returned.
Return to Him
He doesn’t want anything other than you returning to Him. That you seek out the path that leads to Him. Return to Him with contentment. Return to Him with prostration. Return to Him with repentance. Return to Him seeking forgiveness. Return to Him with charity. Return to Him with confession.
Knock on His door and then wait for healing.
There is no hospital in the world that will heal you if Allah does not will it.
There is no doctor in the world that can diagnose your illness, except if Allah wills that.
A wealthy man travels with his family to Egypt for a kidney transplant. His family had agreed with a young girl to give their father a kidney in return for one hundred thousand riyals. In the morning all of them were in the hospital and the man desired to meet the girl who would be donating a kidney to save his life. He asked her what caused her to to donate her kidney to an old man like him to which she stated,
“I’m in need. My family is poor and my siblings are in college, and I have to do something to help them!”
It was as if she slapped him! She awoke him from a deep sleep that made him forget his illness. He asked himself, “Is it comprehensible that a person would give up a part of themselves just so that they can eat, just so that they can live!
He immediately summoned his family and informed them that they would be returning back to Saudi Arabia because he had canceled his plans for the kidney transplant! He also informed them that the amount that was agreed on would be given as a charity to the girl, and that they not decrease it by a single riyal!
And after resistance from his family, and anger from some of them they submitted to the will of their father. After his return to Saudi Arabia and to his hospital for dialysis and to the doctors shock and surprise his kidney was now fully functional
Inscribe this verse in your heart
“Whatever Allah grants to people of mercy – none can withhold it” (Fatir v. 2)
Underline this
The father of the prophets, Ibrahim , taught every believer a lesson to not seek help from other than the Living, the one who does not die;
“And when I am sick, He is the One who heals me.”
He alone and no one else. Underline this. You will not need other than Him if He wills to heal you, and no one will benefit you otherwise if He doesn’t.
And Ayub , who is exhausted by years of illness that scattered his family and his wealth, and when the most optimistic of people has lost hope in him ever healing though he was patient and expectant of Allah’s reward. His body is ravaged by disease and he at last with a head and heart that is turned towards his Lord says,
“I have been touched by harm, and You are the Most Merciful of those who show mercy.”
And the doors of the heavens are opened with mercy..
And the command descends from above the seventh heaven for this burdened soul…
In a moment the healing begins, and the years of toil are reversed..
Why would you seek other than Him?
It is as if through the illness Allah is reminding you, “return to me, just as I am the One who created you from nothing, I am the One who can remove this illness from your body.”
Contentment
If you are pleased with Him He will please you.
Illness is from the most severe tests of contentment and so if your responses to it are content then in sha Allah your results will be praiseworthy in sha Allah.
Some may ask: how can I be content with illness when it comes with pain that is naturally hated? How can I be pleased with something that I hate?
Ibn Al-Qayyim responds to this by saying, “There is no contradiction in that, for the person is content from the aspect of journeying to what He loves, and hates it from the aspect of it being painful to them, like a bitter medicine that they know has healing for them, so there is the combination of being pleased with it, and hating it”
Make this your constant companion, “I am pleased with Allah as my Lord, Islam as my religion and Muhammad sal Allahu alayhi wa sallam as my prophet.” Make your heart pulse with contentment, make it taste its sweetness, and reflect on your body, and you will see the pulse of healing beat through it in sha Allah.
Make your illness the beginning of a new covenant through which you will get to know your Lord through His Name, Al-Shafi.
The destruction of sins
This isn’t the first time you’ve ever been sick. You’ve been sick before right? Many times even. Who is the One who healed you? Wasn’t it Allah? Why then feel like this sickness in particular is too much for Him? Feeling that way about the AlMighty is a disease of the heart, so dispel the disease that has taken root in your heart first, and then look to Al-Shafi to heal you.
All of those ill in the hospitals are waiting for healing from Al-Shafi. There is not a sigh that you exhale except that He hears it, no pain except that He is aware of it…
Build in your heart a hospital named ‘Prostration Place’, make an appointment with prostration and record the doctor’s name in your heart, “Al-Shafi”
Oh Allah You are Al-Shafi, prescribe Your Healing on every burdened soul, every battered body, and every exhausted heart.
