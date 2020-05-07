#Society
COVID-19: A Muslim Perspective on Incarceration and Emancipation During A Public Health Crisis
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has brought new challenges to society that demand solutions. One such dilemma that has emerged is the spread of the novel coronavirus amongst prison populations and staff.
In Maryland, for example, there are over 200 coronavirus cases reported in the Maryland Prison system. In New York, according to the Wall Street Journal, more than 800 city correction employees have tested positive for Covid-19, and eight have died. Also, 1,200 inmates have tested positive and there have been at least 10 deaths from COVID-19.
Alarming reports such as these across the nation have sparked a response by the government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the prison population and among correctional employees.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
In Washington, for example, the governor has commuted approximately 300 sentences, and over 40 prisoners have received work release furloughs. Around the country, many low-level and non-violent offenders have been released.
According to the Prison Policy Initiative, around 300 prisoners have been released in Orange County, Florida. Over 100 inmates have been released from prisons in Nevada and Alabama; 531 people have been released in Philadelphia, PA, and 1,000 prisoners are slated to be released from New Jersey prisons. Similar efforts underway in most states across the country.
In Maryland, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been at the forefront of the effort to reduce the prison population at-risk for coronavirus, and on Sunday, April 19th, 2020, Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order granting early release to hundreds of inmates to reduce the spread of the disease.
The ripple effect of such efforts are having an impact globally. According to reports, Poland has announced plans to release up to 12,000 convicts, and Iran has already released close to 80,000 prisoners.
UN experts have urged action, including Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who stated,
“In many countries, detention facilities are overcrowded, in some cases dangerously so. The consequences of neglecting them are potentially catastrophic.”
What should inform the Muslim community’s position?This Ramadan, as we seek to uphold these principles in our daily activities, Muslims cannot neglect prisoners’ rights.Click To Tweet
Following in the example of the Prophet Muhammad , the noble qualities of justice, mercy and compassion must be factored into the equation.
He said: “The merciful will be shown mercy by the Most Merciful. Be merciful to those on the earth and the One in the heavens will have mercy upon you.” (Tirmidhi 1924).
According to a different hadith, or recorded narration of Prophetic sayings, he said: “Allah does not show mercy to those who do not show mercy to people.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)
As Imam Omar Suleiman, founder of Yaqeen Institute, stated in part on the Poor People’s Campaign Appeal on Twitter on April 20, 2020:
“Ramadan is a time of fasting and sacrifice to clarify what is necessary and just. It is right and just that protections are enacted for people in mental health facilities, prisons and juvenile detention centers, especially supplies, personnel, testing and treatment. This includes the release of all at risk populations and non-violent offenders and detainees. There are 2.3 million incarcerated people and over 52,000 people in detention centers.”
Conditions in most prisons today clearly create an unsafe environment with regards to the elevated risk of infection with the novel coronavirus. Releasing low-level, non-violent offenders who are most at risk is an act of Prophetic mercy.
As stated in the Holy Quran: if anyone saves one life, it’s as if they had saved all of mankind. (Surah Ma’idah 5:32). Saving one non-violent offender from the contagion of Covid-19 in prison may not seem significant in the grand scheme of things, but that act of mercy and compassion reverberates and impacts on greater society.
In Islamic law, or shariah, maqasid (aims or purposes) and maslaha (welfare or public interest) are two doctrines that inform rulings by jurists.
Maslahah “consist of the five essential values (al-daruriyyat al-khamsah) namely religion, life, intellect, lineage and property.” In this case, it serves the public interest to attempt to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, thereby furthering preservation of life.Our country’s broken criminal justice system is in desperate need of restorative measures. Prison is not a place where a civilized society can stow away prisoners, discard the key, and forget about them. Click To Tweet
Prisoners are entitled to basic human rights. To this effect, it is documented that as Caliph, the beloved cousin of the Prophet , Ali ibn Abi Talib , used to inspect the prisons, meet the prisoners in them and inquire about their circumstances.
The urgency of the principles of mercy and preservation of life need to be a priority for those entrusted with the authority to make a difference in the lives of the many low-level, non-violent offenders that find themselves caught in the sinuous vice grip of the penal system.
This Ramadan, as we seek to uphold these principles in our daily activities, Muslims cannot neglect prisoners’ rights.
We must make a difference where we can.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Society
The Box He’s In
One From the History Books
Sometimes you read a story (casually, not knowing what to expect), only to have that story haunt you. There’s something at the heart of it that won’t let you go. The story of Henry Brown was one of those for me.
It was in 1849, in Louisa County Virginia, that Brown did a series of incredible things.
First, he used sulfuric acid to burn his hand, because it was the only way he could get some time off of work (he used too much, and burned all the way down to the bone).
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
He then climbed into a small box – three feet by two feet, by two and a half feet high – and had his shoemaker friend nail the top shut. And with only three small holes in the box for air, he sent Brown away by mail. Brown travelled 350 miles in that box, for 27 hours. When he finally reached the address in Philadelphia, a group of waiting friends pried the lid open, and Brown could finally escape, a free man.
You won’t be surprised to hear it, but this was a horrible way to travel. Even though Brown had clearly labeled the box, “this side up with care,” handlers tossed his box around, and he spent hours of his journey traveling on his head. At one point, the pressure had built up so much that Brown felt like the blood vessels in his head would burst, and his eyes would literally pop out of their sockets. He waited silently for the blood to gush out and flow over him.
But as difficult and dangerous as all of this sounds, it was nothing compared to the agony Brown had endured as a slave.
Compared to most slaves, Brown himself acknowledged that he had it “good” – a very relative term, of course. In his 33 years as a slave, he had been whipped just once. He had enough food to eat, enough clothes to cover him decently, and the work he was given was never too extreme. But nothing of his was really his own, not even his own person. As a young boy, his mother would take him on her knee, and with trembling voice and tears rolling down her cheeks, she would point at the forest trees and say, “my son, as yonder leaves are stripped from off the trees of the forest, so are the children of slaves swept away from them by the hands of cruel tyrants.”
And when his first master died, Brown and his parents and siblings were divided as property between this master’s heirs. They were torn in separate directions, never to see each other again.
Later, when Brown was a young man, he found solace in a fellow slave named Nancy. Brown fell in love with Nancy, and married her, and had three children with her. He did everything in his power to keep her nearby. But Nancy, like Brown, was not her own person. And one day without warning, Nancy and the kids were all sold off by their owner, and Brown could do nothing except watch as his loved ones were taken from him a second time.
And it was this agony – to have his wife and children stripped mercilessly away from him – that Brown could not endure. This was the agony that made him burn his hand, and climb into a wooden mailing box, and suffer in mute silence as he travelled, tumbling on his head, so he could be free.
Threads of Injustice
I hesitate to draw parallels between this story of Henry “Box” Brown and the story I am about to tell of my own life. The history of slavery in the US is so dark, and so grim, I can think of few things that compare to that horror. I guess by those accounts, you could say we’ve had it good. “Good” is a relative term, of course.
But as I picture my husband sitting – trapped – in an ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado, 1,200 miles away from where I am with our kids, I can’t help but wonder why our country seems so hell-bent on perpetuating those same threads of injustice, so that some form of slavery, some flavor of oppression, will always endure.
My husband, Ibrahim Mohammad, is a political prisoner. The US government will happily label him a terrorist, an accusation he is entirely innocent of. But by all accounts (whether you believe him to be innocent, or guilty of the “crime” on official records) he is meant to be a free man.
I’ve written about my husband before, at some length, in a story that is in a story that is now a decade long.
After a fruitless FBI raid on our home in 2011 which turned up no evidence, after my husband then cooperated with the FBI in answering any and all questions on two occasions, after four years of radio silence from them – my husband was suddenly arrested in 2015.
Ibrahim was kept behind bars for almost two and half years after that, simply awaiting a trial that the prosecution kept pushing back.
Then in 2018, Ibrahim took a plea deal.
It was an excruciating decision for him to make. He had spent countless hours preparing for his own case, sifting through pages and pages of discovery. Ibrahim was ready to go to trial and defend his innocence, when the prosecution (who had shown up in court before unprepared and unable to make a coherent argument) presented him with an offer that was almost impossible to turn down.
The prosecution’s offer was for a 5 year sentence for reduced charges – half of which he had already served – followed by deportation from the country. To go to trial, on the other hand, was to face a necessarily biased jury, and risk a potential life sentence. It was a no brainer. Ibrahim’s lawyer for the case called this deal, “The closest thing to surrender by the Government. The Government did not indict him on life sentence terrorism offenses to have him serve 21 months [after taking the deal].”
And so my husband took the deal. He admitted to guilt on paper so he could one day walk the earth free again, reunited with the wife and children he was so mercilessly stripped away from.
Unfortunate Crossroads
On February 7th of this year, 2020, Ibrahim completed the remaining days of his sentence.
He was released into ICE custody as the transitional ground between the Colorado prison he was in, and the country he would be deported to (likely India, since my husband is an Indian national). His departure was needlessly delayed, and now, because of COVID-19 and the world crisis we all find ourselves in, he is trapped. Flights out of the country are cancelled or delayed, and India has closed its borders.
“I never should have taken that plea deal,” my husband said recently, and I try, as I have many times before, to console him.
It’s a resurfacing of an internal struggle Ibrahim has had since the moment he took the deal, trying to reconcile his soul to the decision. He has spent long days worried that by “admitting” even to the lesser charges in the deal, he betrayed himself and his beliefs. He goes back in time often to reject that deal, trusting that God would clear his name. Trusting that the research he put in, and the dedicated lawyer he had, could have easily (easily) stood up to the weak evidence and mumbling prosecution. Maybe, he thinks, he should have risked everything to stand up for the truth, rather than make the slightest concession to tyranny.
But the reality is, Ibrahim never stood a chance at a fair trial, despite his glaring innocence. Terrorism cases of the past have taught us that. A racist President and a country that elected him gave us no reason to hope that this time would be different.
If you still think it’s strange that my husband would admit to something he didn’t do, that he’d be willing to take on the implication of “terrorist” when he took his plea deal, I want to remind you again of Henry Brown. How he burnt his hand with sulfuric acid and travelled in a nailed wooden shipping crate, risking his life. A good and innocent man, when stripped of his family and freedom, will do desperate things to get them back.
“If you have never been deprived of your liberty, as I was,” wrote Brown, “You cannot realize the power of that hope of freedom, which was to me indeed, an anchor to the soul both sure and steadfast.”
A Looming Disaster
In the wake of COVID-19, my husband is now serving an indefinite sentence. Everything about his situation is uncertain.
And while his prolonged stay in the ICE detention center may seem like just another inconvenience brought on suddenly by this pandemic – aren’t all of our lives on hold in so many ways? – my husband is in a dangerous situation. He sits in a box, with other men, while the whole world has been flipped on its head. While the rest of us are told to stay home, to stay safe, to keep a distance – my husband and other detainees are in cramped quarters where social distancing is impossible, where disinfectants and cleaners are inadequate, and where all it takes is for one inmate to get sick before the rest of them follow suit.
I shudder to think what could happen to Ibrahim and these other men. I shudder to think how an already overwhelmed medical system – short-staffed and lacking necessary gear and equipment – could even begin to handle this.
Already, in early April, a staff member at my husband’s detention center tested positive for COVID-19, and shortly afterwards, a fever and illness spread among the inmates. There’s no way to know what it was, and the detention center says they did their best to isolate the infected staff member. What if it wasn’t COVID-19? And what if COVID-19 is on its way to them? All it takes is for one person – one delivery driver, one staff member, one detainee– to be infected, and the rest of the center is the perfect breeding ground for this virus.
For Cook County Jail in Chicago, all of this is no longer a “what if.” At the time of writing this, more than 500 detainees and staff at that jail have been infected. Prisoners have started rioting, and more recently going on hunger strike. All across the nation, what has already happened in Cook County Jail will happen at other prisons, because our government is failing to act. The data paints a horrifying picture, and some activists expect that “tens of thousands of prisoners will needlessly die” in the wake of COVID-19. They have labelled this a time “when mass incarceration becomes mass murder.”
And all of us are culpable if we fail to act
Friends on Either Side
In late March, activists on the ground worked to release a number of prisoners from the Aurora Contract Detention Facility where my husband is being held. A wave of men was released, like a breath of air, to alleviate a humanitarian crisis on the verge of happening.
Ibrahim was not one of those men.
The ICE detention center claims they “probably” cannot release him on house arrest based on his conviction, even though they have complete jurisdiction to do so.
Despite being a non-violent prisoner, despite having no prior contact with the law before the trumped up charges were brought against him, despite having served his agreed upon sentence, my husband (like other Muslims caught in the crossfire of the US “War on Terror”) wears a scarlet letter in the shape of a “T,” branded onto him as if with a hot iron – without pity and without escape.
When Henry Brown made his historic escape from slavery, he was aided on either side by friends and supporters. In Virginia, there was his shoemaker friend and another man who was himself a freed slave. And in Philadelphia, it was a group of abolitionists who knew the evils of slavery, and the imperative of helping out a fellow man in need. They took up his cause and fought for him before they ever met him.
For my husband, he is awaited on the other side of his captivity by a loving, longing family. We have waited for him every day since his release date in February, and long before that in every moment since the moment of his traumatic arrest.
Ibrahim is also aided by loving friends and activists fighting to get him out as we speak. A few weeks ago we filed for an Emergency Humanitarian Parole Request, asking that my husband be released on house arrest until India opens up its borders and he can fulfill the second half of an unjust plea deal, in a case that was always a travesty of justice.
It was denied. ICE gave no reason, but merely wrote a few lines as if to offer some sort of appeasement.
We now have to put up a fight in the higher courts and file what’s called a habeas corpus in the 10th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals in Colorado. A habeas corpus, simply put, challenges the court to show reason as to why an individual must remain in custody. In Ibrahim’s case, having served his time, further imprisonment or detention now warrants further review. It’s still a long shot, but worth it for the chance at freedom it gives my husband, and for the sake of not staying silent in the face of injustice.
We do need your help.
We ask that people who have never met Ibrahim take up his cause and fight for him, because the US government’s misplaced “war on terror” and systems of “mass incarceration” are evils that need to be eradicated. Help Ibrahim (and other prisoners) out of a situation that could needlessly turn into one of mass murder. Help release Ibrahim from the indefinite sentence he is now serving after having completed the unfair sentence he was given.
Please sign the petition to free my husband, and spread the word: https://bit.ly/FreeIbrahimNow
As we see so many people stepping up during this crisis, as we witness the earth heal and restore aspects of its physical form, it’s time for a moral transformation as well.
Help set a free man free.
Brown, Henry. Narrative of the Life of Henry Box Brown. Kindle ed., Dover Publications, 2015.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Islam
Cultivating Spirituality in a COVID-19 Ramadan
“One of the seven given shade on the Day of Judgment is the man who remembered Allah in private and so his eyes shed tears” [Sahih Bukhari]
Ramadan has arrived, and this year, along with a lot of uncertainty for many of us. The Family & Youth Institute (FYI) conducted a survey to better understand the spiritual and community needs of Muslim Americans during this Ramadan. Based on these findings, the primary concerns of American Muslims were found to center around the spiritual growth and connection we associate so much with the community/masjid.
Many of us will miss the social gatherings at iftar time. Men and women who regularly pray at the masjid in congregation will now pray in their homes, alone, or with their families. Youth who find their spiritual high at youth iftars and qiyams with their mentors must find another way to meet this need. Revert Muslims who may not have Muslim families to celebrate with, and as a result rely on the greater Muslim community to experience Ramadan, will need another way to fulfill the feeling of togetherness and seeking knowledge.
We need to recognize that we can take steps to reduce our anxiety and take control of this new Ramadan so that we can enjoy and benefit from it! The tips we’ve outlined below can be found in much greater detail in The Family and Youth Institute’s (The FYI) Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit!
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The central place of spiritual connection and growth has shifted from the masjid back to the home. So how can we motivate ourselves to feel the spiritual high of Ramadan from our homes? Here are some ways to make the best of our Ramadan that we can benefit from:
Know that the masjid misses us as much as we miss it.
It is missing Quranic recitation, people giving sadaqah, the barakah of people worshipping Allah , and more. For more on this topic, check out this webinar by The FYI’s Community Educator, Duaa Haggag, about how to keep the masjid alive in our hearts during this month.
Bring the Ramadan feel to your home.
Now, more than ever, is a time to create a Ramadan home environment that appeals to all of our senses. Many of us do this already if we have children, but now is the time to also do this for ourselves, as adults. This can be done by putting up Islamic visuals (books, decorations), light traditional fragrances you associate with Ramadan, playing your favorite nasheeds, eating traditional foods for Iftar, and so on. These smells, sounds, tastes, and sights will reactivate the feeling you associate with Ramadan, even when you can’t be connected with your community.
Create a spiritual or masjid atmosphere within your home by trying some of the following:
- Make a space in your home for yourself where you will pray, read Quran, make du’a, and/or reflect. Have a Quran, dhikr beads, du’a journal/book, and prayer rug easily available for use. Take pictures of your spaces and share them with your friends to encourage each other
- Mimic the masjid feel by ensuring that the adhan can be heard aloud in the house at all five times of the day
- If you typically go to the masjid to pray the obligatory prayers, continue to pray at the time of congregation according to your local masjid’s congregation schedule. Lead your family in prayer at these specific times. This encourages you and your family to pray on time while feeling connected to your masjid. If you long to hear the Quran being recited, set that up in your space
- If you have children, family togetherness will be even more important during this time. Check out the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit for many more practical tips and strategies
Create a special routine for Jumu’ah within the home.
Take the time to research the sunnah practices of Rasulullah and find creative ways to do them. Here are some other things to try:
- Use this as an opportunity to learn the etiquettes of and practice giving khutbahs
- Have a post-Jumu’ah halaqa or listen to one of the many online lectures being shared to maintain the connection
- While you may not be able to physically go to the masjid for Jumu’ah, you CAN complete the other sunnahs that the Prophet practiced
- After Jumu’ah is a time when many of us would meet up and catch up with our family and friends. Host a post-Jumu’ah virtual session and share with your family and friends so you can still catch up and meet with them after Jumu’ah
- Remind yourselves of the blessings and rewards Jumu’ah brings, even if it can’t be done as a community
Revive the Sunnah of praying Taraweeh in the home.
Learn about how praying taraweeh at home was how our beloved Rasulullah and Sahabis prayed it. Remind yourself that Allah is still waiting to reward you and listen to your supplications; that hasn’t changed. Set up virtual connections with friends or family during taraweeh time. You may not be able to pray together but this will help you connect to the same feeling you had in past Ramadans. Re-frame how we feel about a taraweeh at home. Consider our situation as an invitation to spend alone time (khalwa) with Allah .
Structure your Day
Now that we are in quarantine, it’s the perfect opportunity to slow down and focus on making the best of the month of Ramadan. Making a schedule allows you to keep a consistent routine while ensuring that your spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, and social needs are all being met each day. There will be days when it is hard to follow the schedule, so be gentle with yourself and allow those days to happen.
- Start your day with a morning virtual group that recites morning du’a and surahs
- Designate times to recite your favorite dhikr, du’a, and recitation of the Quran
- Start a gratitude journal writing at least 3 things you are grateful for each day. Then when supplicating to Allah , thank Him for these blessings
- Plan to listen to a weekly lecture/talk that is live, either with organizations or with your local mosque. Set it up on your TV for the whole family to watch together
- Celebrate iftar preparation; make it a family affair! Challenge the children to set the table based on different themes and take pictures of it
- Pick the days you will call a family member, neighbor, or elderly person during the week.
- Make sure to set time for physical activity: Take a walk outside with the family or let your kids pick a sport to play with you after work hours are over
- If you have children, refer to the Family Bonding section of The FYI’s Covid-19 Ramadan Toolkit to create a schedule with them
Minimize technology
Disengage with technology in order to engage with Allah .
- Be intentional with how you are using technology and how much you are using it; use it to connect with others, not just to scroll through feeds
- Set and enforce a Ramadan Family Media contract
- Monitoring how much we use technology is just as important as monitoring our children’s usage. Refer to The FYI’s Digital Parenting Toolkit for much more resources on properly engaging with media
Quran
We know the month of Ramadan is the month of Quran; though how can we live this during the times we are facing now? Prophethood began when the first revelation came to our beloved Messenger when he was in a state of khalwa, or isolation. While we will miss listening to the Quran being recited by the qari every night in taraweeh, we can still keep the Quran wet on our tongues and ears. Try these strategies:
- Make time for reading and reflecting on the meaning of the Quran– set SMART goals
- If you have young children and find it challenging to find the time to sit and read the Quran, consider playing it while preparing iftar or taking care of the kids
- Have a Quran competition within your family or with friends to see who can read the most pages by the end of the month
- Engage children with the Quran by teaching them stories of the Prophets, reading Surat ul-Qadr, or Al-Alaq
- Join or start a Quran recitation group where the Quran is being recited
- Gather some friends that keep you accountable for your Quran goal. Do a daily check in on a group text when you meet your goal
Du’a
During this unpredictable time, the power of du’a can bring hope by supplicating to our Creator. It is also a chance for healing and developing good habits. This Ramadan, be intentional about the du’a you choose to recite considering your current circumstances.
- Make a du’a journal with a list of important du’as to recite during Ramadan. Choose from the common du’as recited by the previous prophets, including Prophet Muhammed , and your personalized du’a
- Choose specific times of the day that you will read these du’a such as during tahajjud, right before iftar, or after a salah
- Involve your children by asking them to make a list of the important people in their lives they want to pray for and share the list with each other. This not only encourages you to be reflective of your physical and emotional needs, but also reminds us of the One who can meet those needs.
- Start a text group where each person types in one du’a per day on the group and everyone makes the same du’a for each other
It is an understatement that this Ramadan will be an entirely new experience for the Ummah. While we will miss the spiritual traditions we enjoy every Ramadan, this year is an opportunity to cultivate new traditions. The opportunities to catch the blessings of Ramadan are not lost; it just looks different this year. Allah is so Merciful that he will accept our worship for Him wherever we are. Ask yourself what spiritual acts draw you closer to Allah , and structure it in your day whether you are working inside or outside of the home.
For much more information on other ways to take advantage of a Covid-19 Ramadan, be sure to explore The FYI’s COVID-19 Ramadan Toolkit
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Current Affairs
An Open Letter to Nonprofits on the front lines of COVID-19
Assalamu‘alaikum,
On a good day, local grassroots, charities, and places of worship are on the front line dealing with day-to-day societal and emergency relief issues. With COVID-19 changing the way we handle our daily affairs, these grassroots, charities, and places of worship are stepping up even more, assisting in whichever way they can, safely and responsibly. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all charities continuing to do what they do, despite not being labelled as an essential service. To the people they serve, they are indeed necessary.
When running a charity organization, or even volunteering to help those in need, there is an unspoken oath that you are in it to do the best you can.
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
In a hadith narrated by `Aisha , Allah’s Messenger said:
“Do good deeds properly, sincerely, and moderately, and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise, and that the most beloved deed to Allah is the most regular and constant, even if it were little.”
Here are some tips and advice for non-profit organizations adapting to the new norm. [These tips come from my personal experience of over ten years of operating non-profits in many states and countries.]
1. All donations are essential from the smallest penny to the largest dollar. The donor is the means that allows us to continue our work for the sake of Allah . All these accomplishments of good are facilitated by these donors through the will of Allah .
Narrated `Imran : “I said, ’O Allah’s Messenger ! Why should a doer (people) try to do good deeds?’ The Prophet said, ‘Everybody will find it easy to do such deeds as will lead him to his destined place for which he has been created.’”
All businesses are struggling, even charities; this is a great way to keep them going strong.
2. Take this time to (remotely) reach out to your donors. You can email them, call them, or use even social media to reach out and thank them. Try to be available for them too if they need you. Many times -due to circumstances- our donors have become clients, and at times the client becomes the donor.
3. Use this time wisely to explore new prospects with your team. In times of calamity, people change and develop, and realize that they want to do more. Making that opportunity available may be rewarding for your charity in the long run. No organization is perfect, and we can always seek to improve in one way or another.
4. Whether you are a CEO or a volunteer, take this time to reach out to a mentor or a mentee. We can always use a different perspective on issues and projects.
Ibn Abbas narrated that the Messenger of Allah said:
“He is not one of us who does not have mercy upon our young, respect our elders, and command good and forbid evil.”
This is an opportunity to implement the hadith, and as well as to guide the youth navigating these troubled times. As a leader, we have our scholars, elders, and mentors who are wiser than us and can advise us as a result.
5. Work with your communication team. As face-to-face time has been reduced tremendously, communication is essential. This is something I struggle with, and plan to work on myself. Alhamdulillah, I am surrounded by amazing volunteers that help me. Adoption of new means of communication due to the quarantine may develop into something permanent due to its efficiency.
6. Read a book. This is a time to expand your thoughts on what the community needs. Reading is an excellent way to expand your knowledge of the issues you are facing. There are books on addressing poverty, economic challenges, food insecurity, etc. Reading provides insight to the work we are doing, and it gives us fresh perspective into our evolving nature.
7. Research your own organization and its programs. Reflect on what your team is working on now. Ask what donors are looking for in an organization, and research the most current literature related to your work.
8. Reach out to other local grassroots or charities in your community. After all, we serve the same people, and we can address their needs together. We can do more together.
Narrated Abu Musa : “The Prophet said, ‘A faithful believer to a faithful believer is like the bricks of a wall, enforcing each other.’ While (saying that) the Prophet clasped his hands by interlacing his fingers.”
This is a worrisome time for nonprofits, and regardless of the sector, we are all taking a hit. I hope these tips allow us to be as productive at home as we would be in our offices and in the field.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
COVID-19: A Muslim Perspective on Incarceration and Emancipation During A Public Health Crisis
The Box He’s In
A COVID-19 Reflection
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 5: Taqwa and Angels
How to Take Advantage of Social Isolation
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
Prosperity Islam And The Coronavirus Problem
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
Corona and the Tragedy of an Atheist
Trending
- #Islam3 weeks ago
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
- #Islam4 weeks ago
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
- Aqeedah and Fiqh4 weeks ago
Prosperity Islam And The Coronavirus Problem
- Family and Community2 weeks ago
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar