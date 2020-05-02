Connect with us

Featured Video

Heart Soothers: Shaykh Muhammad Al- Luhaidan

MuslimMatters

And the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth easily, and when the ignorant address them harshly, they say words of peace,

And those who spend part of the night to their Lord prostrating and standing in prayer

And those who say, “Our Lord, avert from us the punishment of Hell. Indeed, its punishment is ever adhering;
Indeed, it is evil as a settlement and residence.”

And they are those who, when they spend, do so not excessively or sparingly but are ever, between that, justly moderate

Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

And those who do not invoke with Allah another deity or kill the soul which Allah has forbidden to be killed, except by right, and do not commit unlawful sexual intercourse. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty.

Multiplied for him is the punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein humiliated –

Except for those who repent, believe and do righteous work. For them Allah will replace their evil deeds with good. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.

Ads by Muslim Ad Network

And he who repents and does righteousness does indeed turn to Allah with accepted repentance.

And they are those who do not testify to falsehood, and when they pass near ill speech, they pass by with dignity.

And those who, when reminded of the verses of their Lord, do not fall upon them deaf and blind.

And those who say, “Our Lord, grant us from among our wives and offspring comfort to our eyes and make us an example for the righteous.”

Those will be awarded the Chamber for what they patiently endured, and they will be received therein with greetings and words of peace.

Abiding eternally therein. Good is the settlement and residence.

Say, “What would my Lord care for you if not for your supplication?” For you disbelievers have denied, so your denial is going to be adherent.

 

Ayahs 63-77 of Surah Furqan

The Holy Qur’an

Reddit
Tweet
Share
Pin
WhatsApp
Share
0 Shares
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Video

Heart Soothers: Mohammed Hady Touré

MuslimMatters

By

Hady Toure was the first Senegalese reciter to win a world competition in Saudi Arabia in 1992.

Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Continue Reading

Announcements

Ramadan Mubarak: This Ramadan Is Going To Be Different…

MuslimMatters

By

This Ramadan is going to be different. No Taraweeh in the masjid. No parties for Iftar. All dressed up and nowhere to go. Except exactly where we need to be.

This Ramadan is going to be different. Alone with your Lord, but together in our isolation. This Ramadan, rediscover your faith. Rediscover the beauty of personal worship, even as we as we pray for the return of communal celebrations.

Ramadan Mubarak with love from MuslimMatters.

Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Continue Reading

#Society

The Islamic Perspectives And Rulings on Rape and Sexual Assault

Avatar

By

Code of Conduct for Islamic Leadership, Institutions

Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month

MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.

The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.

Continue Reading

Trending