Heart Soothers: Shaykh Muhammad Al- Luhaidan

And the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth easily, and when the ignorant address them harshly, they say words of peace,

And those who spend part of the night to their Lord prostrating and standing in prayer

And those who say, “Our Lord, avert from us the punishment of Hell. Indeed, its punishment is ever adhering;

Indeed, it is evil as a settlement and residence.”

And they are those who, when they spend, do so not excessively or sparingly but are ever, between that, justly moderate

And those who do not invoke with Allah another deity or kill the soul which Allah has forbidden to be killed, except by right, and do not commit unlawful sexual intercourse. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty.

Multiplied for him is the punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein humiliated –

Except for those who repent, believe and do righteous work. For them Allah will replace their evil deeds with good. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.

And he who repents and does righteousness does indeed turn to Allah with accepted repentance.

And they are those who do not testify to falsehood, and when they pass near ill speech, they pass by with dignity.

And those who, when reminded of the verses of their Lord, do not fall upon them deaf and blind.

And those who say, “Our Lord, grant us from among our wives and offspring comfort to our eyes and make us an example for the righteous.”

Those will be awarded the Chamber for what they patiently endured, and they will be received therein with greetings and words of peace.

Abiding eternally therein. Good is the settlement and residence.

Say, “What would my Lord care for you if not for your supplication?” For you disbelievers have denied, so your denial is going to be adherent.

Ayahs 63-77 of Surah Furqan

The Holy Qur’an