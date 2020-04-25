Parenting
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 1 The Importance of Salah
Assalaamu Alaykum! As a mother of three young children and a Muslim chaplain, I’ve noticed that there has been a shift in the way Islamic knowledge is being transferred. In the past, we were accustomed to going to the masjid to hear a khutba or lecture, or attend a halaqa. Now, with the wealth of Islamic knowledge readily found online, it’s much easier to have our kids listen to a lecture or watch a YouTube clip instead of us taking a more active role in their Islamic education. We are our children’s first teachers and this can sometimes feel overwhelming. There are so many resources, how do we even begin? First and foremost, our kids are looking for ways to connect and bond with us. Something that you may view as a simple lesson can have a long lasting impact when it is delivered from you, the person your children most care about pleasing.
This is a collection of some of my favorite Islamic mini-lessons (khawatir (pl) khatira (s)) broken down in an easy to follow guide. Each lesson has multiple questions to help guide the conversation while keeping your children engaged. There is zero prep work on your end! We highly recommend that you deliver it after a specific prayer and stay consistent. That way, kids will associate positive memories with salaah and will look forward to praying in congregation as a family. Please keep in mind that this is meant as a guide; feel free to add more details, verses, and stories if/when you see fit! Please share this book with anyone you think will benefit from it and keep us in your dua. -Chaplain Marwa Aly
Day 1: The Importance of Salah
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ would tell Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him):
أرحنا بها يا بلال
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Give us rest with it, oh Bilal.
What was Bilal (may Allah be pleased with him) known for and what do you think the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was referring to with this statement?
The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and the companions would find rest in prayer! Sometimes, you may think of it as a chore, or something you’re forced to do because we tell you to do it. But, it’s actually meant to relieve us of our day’s stress and help us feel a sense of peace while we talk to Allah ﷻ.
Ask: What do you think Allahu Akbar means?
It means Allah ﷻ is not only Great. It means Allah ﷻ is Greater. Adding the -er means that you’re comparing something’s size to something else. Like big and bigger.
Ask: What do you think Allah ﷻ is greater than?
Allah ﷻ is greater than everything we have going on in our lives. Allah ﷻ is greater than the math test that’s coming up. Allah ﷻ is greater than your rumbly tummy. Allah ﷻ is greater than the video game you want to play. Allah ﷻ is greater and more deserving of our time than any chores we need to complete.
When you put your hands up and say “Allahu Akbar,” it’s as if you’re throwing all of your worries and stress over your back and trusting that Allah ﷻ is there to help carry your burden. And once you put Allah ﷻ as the center of your life, Allah ﷻ will place more blessings in your time, and you’ll find that you’ll accomplish so much and won’t feel as rushed doing it.
سَأَلْتُ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم أَىُّ الْعَمَلِ أَفْضَلُ قَالَ ”الصَّلاَةُ لِوَ قْتِهَا”
One day Abdullah ibn Masud (may Allah be pleased with him) asked the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ which deed is best?
Question: What do you think the Prophet ﷺ said?
He said, “Praying on time.” Do you think we can try our best as a family to pray on time? What can we do to make sure that happen
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Coronavirus
Ramadan In Quarantine: 5 Ways For Kids To Celebrate At Home
This year, most parents are not only grappling with the very real and overwhelming challenge of keeping their kids safe, entertained, and educated all in seclusion, but they are also trying to figure out how to make Ramadan special without the community, friends, and iftars that are so central to the celebration.
So what are parents to do?
Here are five ways to make Ramadan special for your kids in this difficult time.
Beautifying your home is the first step in preparing for the holy month, which we should consider as a symbol of Allah (شَعَائِرَ اللَّـهِ). Children are very perceptive to changes in their normal environment. Using Ramadan decorations whether purchased or home-made is a great way to reinforce observance of Ramadan for your little ones.
وَمَن يُعَظِّمْ شَعَائِرَ اللَّـهِ فَإِنَّهَا مِن تَقْوَى الْقُلُوبِ
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
And whoever honors the symbols of Allah – indeed, it is from the piety of hearts. Quran 22:31
Daily activities help kids feel the spirit of Ramadan creating new routines for them so they are not distanced from the experience of Ramadan. Rafiq & Friends’ The Ramadan Date Palm has a month-long set of activities designed to make Ramadan a festive time in the home and give children engaging and fun lessons on the blessings of Ramadan. With the simple model of “faith starts at home,” the creators of Rafiq & Friends focused on allowing children to be active participants of Ramadan by creating a date serving plate so kids could help family members break fast every night.
Whoever helps break the fast of a fasting person, he will have the same reward as him without decreasing anything from the reward of the fasting person.
Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 807
Each set of Rafiq & Friends: The Ramadan Date Palm comes with a beautifully hand illustrated children’s book, a Rafiq plush toy, 35 activity cards, one for each night of Ramadan/Eid and some in preparation for the first day. Parents also gain exclusive access to on-line activities and crafts that engage them in Ramadan fun all month long.
Jamaat prayer with the family as trips to the masjid won’t be possible. This is a good time to put our own homes in order in having daily jamaat prayer with our children at home. For small children this can be difficult but building the routine can be made fun if done correctly. Children love autonomy and routine so try to give children the task of setting up prayer rugs, helping to make the azan and making dua after salat. Here is a DIY model of a home masjid for children.
For older children, holding a short discussion or Islamic reminder is a good way to build knowledge as well as to create a welcoming environment to ask questions.
Virtual iftars are a great way to connect with other friends and families, making them even more special if you come up with some activities to go along with it. For example, grandparents can read a book to their grandchildren or the families can play a game of charades. Younger kids can put on puppet shows for their friends. Just because we aren’t breaking bread together doesn’t mean we can’t still connect.'Making kids active participants rather than just bystanders will help them learn and feel valued.'Click To Tweet
Reciting Quran as a family is a way to cultivate a good relationship with our holy book. Try sitting in a circle and having children take turns reading ayahs or reading the translation after the Arabic is recited. Making kids active participants rather than just bystanders will help them learn and feel valued.
We pray that you and your family have a blessed Ramadan this year despite the quarantine.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Life
12 Tips For Suddenly-At-Home-Schoolers
As each and every one of us grapple with the various changes that have been imposed by the global Coronavirus pandemic, families with school-aged children have their own set of new challenges. A top priority after working hard to keep everyone safe is to keep up with each child’s education needs while also trying to work from home yourself.
You may find your suddenly-at-home-schoolers status unproductive and taking you to new levels of frustration and exhaustion. As a long-time homeschooler, I have a great deal of experience in this area and learned these ropes from intense amounts of reading and lots of trials and tribulations. Five of our children have been homeschooled and four of them exclusively from KG through high school. If you are working from home, I can also feel that pain. My husband and I have worked from home for more than 25 years and it is a balancing act of tremendous proportion. We are here to share the benefit of our individual and collective experiences.
Here are 12 tips and tricks from the field to help you maneuver into these uncharted waters
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
1. Remember that parent as teacher is NOT a new role. You have always been your child’s primary teacher. This cannot be overstated. While you may recognize this role when your children are very young and fully dependent upon you, it actually continues as they grow. We teach by our words but also, most poignantly, by our actions. And actions sometimes speak louder than words. Our children watch and listen at every age. They make note of the consistency or lack of it. They figure out if parents are on the same page or have different sets of rules and expectations (a fact accentuated if there are two separate households as a result of divorce).And they also pay close attention to our moods and are sensitive to our stress.
Keep in mind that your parenting – the source of a full range of emotion from incredible joy to incredible frustration – is a special gift from Allah, the One who knows best!
2. Expect that it will take time to transition. We are already a couple of weeks into this new paradigm and it still may feel strange for everyone. The needs are further compounded by the fact that both parents and children have been thrust into these new waters at the same time. It takes time for all of us to settle into new surroundings, routines, and strategies for success. We may need new skills and resources. We may need a different level of cooperation and collaboration. We may all need to just take a deep breath, quite literally!
3. Home does not need to become a traditional classroom to accomplish learning. You didn’t treat your child’s school like your home so don’t treat your home like a school. Each traditional classroom has a particular set of rules and parameters that sets the stage for group instruction – static schedules move large numbers of children into place at the same time, rules and norms are established for behavior (crowd) control, written assignments are necessary to ensure understanding en mass, desks are lined up to fit a maximum number of kids into a set space, etc.These same kinds of constructs are not necessary and do not work at home.
Be flexible. There doesn’t have to be a particular time to do math work each day. There doesn’t need to be a row of desks to work on an assignment (a kitchen table is fine). Reading a book might be most comfortable at bedtime. Children can actually work and learn together rather than be separated by ages. Downtime (and I mean screen-free time here!) can be where some of the best creative thoughts and learning germinate.
4. Maximize the resources that are available online. You have likely been provided with enrichment packages or online learning materials from your child’s school. But without the regimen necessary to instruct large groups, your children are likely to work through this material in far less time than their regular school hours. Consider looking beyond these materials to stimulate them. There are a wide variety of educational materials that are available online. In fact, there is so much that it may seem overwhelming, but don’t get discouraged. It will be worth the energy if you can find educational materials and electronic games that making learning fun and that your children are eager to use.
5. Invite your children into the process of planning and organizing the tasks at hand. Identify what needs to be accomplished when and by whom. Call a family meeting to set the stage for the week ahead. Our family used a whiteboard, putting things into writing so that tasks and assignments would be visible, remembered accurately, and could be revisited as necessary. Ask for input from your children (no matter how old they are) and listen to their insights. It is best for them to have some ownership and it is much easier to hold them accountable that way. A morning huddle might also be in order, particularly if there are different needs on different days. Be sure to include areas such as food preparation and eating times, what is off-limits in terms of entertainment, and how to resolve conflicts if they arise.
6. Bring the best properties of home to learning. Now is the time to think outside of the box and be open to learning in new ways. There are creative ways to get to the same learning objectives as traditional assignments.Cheerios or jelly beans can but used as tools in a math problem as easy as working with items on a printed page (and they are an instant reward for a correct answer!).Think about ways to maximize teachable moments.We may all recognize that learning about the Coronavirus is a relevant science lesson, but so too is baking cupcakes (and that fraction and chemistry lesson also produces delicious results)!
On the literature front, if your child is tasked with reading a book that has also been made into a film, plan to watch the movie together when the book is finished, and then compare and contrast the two. Julie Bogart, the founder of a wonderful online homeschooling resource called Braver Writer, reminds us that “kids learn the best when they can express what they understand verbally to an interested adult.” Every word in this piece of advice is important. Isn’t this what we expect them to do in a traditional school setting? It certainly applies at home as well.
7. Make efforts to give your children your undivided attention. Children of all ages need it. How many times had you previously complained that you didn’t have enough time at home? Maybe being sheltered in place wasn’t what you had in mind, but it, without a doubt, provides the quantity of time to make parent-child bonding possible. The trick is to make the time also quality time. Have a tea party with your children complete with fancy desserts and flowers. Play a board game or complete a jigsaw puzzle. Take a phone-free walk around the neighborhood when weather permits. Listen to an audiobook together. You will be amazed by what you learn about your children when you do. They may also learn something new about you in the process.
8. When you have to work undisturbed make it also a special time for your children. There will be times that you have to focus your own attention on work, whether it is home chores or attending to your paid work from home. Don’t expect your children to just do their schoolwork while you are working. Educational tasks that are done alone can be lonely, especially when children are used to learning with other children their ages. Have a special group of toys, books, play dough, video games, or movies that can be utilized during these periods. If the time is seen as an opportunity for a special treat, your children will look forward to it rather than resent your divided attention. Be sure to also acknowledge their efforts and show appreciation for their cooperation. Positive reinforcement can go a long way here!
9. Plan to do your work when your children are asleep if possible. It is easier to concentrate without background noise or competing demands. This may look different in each family. For some, early morning works best; for others, after bedtime is more productive. You may have to figure out what works for your family by trial and error. And if two parents are trying to work from home, you will likely have to toggle shifts. This may not be easy.
10. Use your bodies. Without PE classes, a walk to the school bus, or a trip to the playground, our children are not likely to get regular exercise. And it may be the same for you. You probably are already challenged by the pent-up energy. It is often stated that exercise influences the mind, body, and soul. It stimulates blood flow, improves your mental health and moods, sharpens thinking skills, and more. Did you know that movement can also impact learning? Kinesthetic or tactile learning is a learning style that takes place by the students carrying out physical activities, rather than more statically listening to a lecture or watching demonstrations. If your kids are learning their multiplication tables, for example, have them jump on a mini-tramp or jump rope at the same time. Or sit in a circle and throw a soccer ball or football while they match up states with their state capitals. There is a great deal of science that suggests this type of learning is productive in the short- and long-term.
11. Remember, children will always children. They cannot give you more than they are developmentally capable of giving. We can look at depictions of children living in unimaginable poverty, amidst war, amongst the homeless, and struggling in homes with domestic violence. These children grow up without the pleasure of a normal childhood. May Allah SWT watch over and protect them from harm. In contrast and by the mercy of Allah, for many of our children, their biggest trials are with luxury and entitlement. They are not used to thinking about details because they usually don’t have to. Remember, children largely do not have executive organization functions (and that doesn’t change because you want or need them to!). They lack the poise, emotional control, common sense, and maturity to understand the full dimensions of the changes that have recently taken place. They usually have no sensitivity to family financial matters, i.e. how much money comes in and how much it actually costs to maintain a stable family life. This doesn’t just apply to young children. Teenagers can be oblivious and self-absorbed. They require a ton of sleep during these times of physical growth, too, when hormonal changes are ravaging their bodies. If you are not getting the results you are seeking, step back and ask this question – is my child even developmentally capable of meeting these new demands?
12. Lean in with your whole self. There is no coincidence. Alhamdulillah, we are in this place and time and we must work to make the most of the opportunities in front of us. Patience and perseverance are your best friends. And gratitude is paramount to keeping perspective and making the most of the many blessings that Allah so mercifully provides. Parents, you need to put these principles into practice. Your children need to see these lessons manifested in your words and your actions. And you need to believe with all of your heart and soul, that we will all – you, your children, your family, our community, and ummah – will be better for it, inshaAllah.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
#Life
Living During a Pandemic, Plan for Death in Your Lifetime
Panic over the global public health steamroller COVID-19 has many of us in the Muslim community thinking about the future: specifically a future without you, the reader, in this world, amongst the living.
There are many articles about how you should not touch your face or how to make bootleg hand sanitizer with vodka to avoid death for the time being. This article will do none of those things. Let’s just assume that no matter your big-box shopping habits or travel plans, you are going to die eventually. Panic is a reflection of our sense of mortality and the care we have for our loved ones and communities.
When you die, you leave behind people, possessions, and often real estate and businesses. You have responsibilities to deal with when you are no longer here, to your family, your customers, lenders, employees, and others. Of course, you can’t deal with these responsibilities yourself, since you will be dead. The purpose of this article is to help you sort out how your responsibilities will be carried out.
Inheritance in Islam
Support MuslimMatters for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Everything in the heavens and the earth and all that it contains belongs to Allah. Everything you have that you cannot take with you has been entrusted to you while you are here. Though this is rarely the topic of khutbahs on Jummah (back when we used to do that kind of thing) Islamic Inheritance is fard on all Muslims who have stuff they won’t take with them. Your property is not your own.Everything in the heavens and the earth and all that it contains belongs to Allah. Everything you have that you cannot take with you has been entrusted to you while you are here.Click To Tweet
Allah has ordained inheritance in the Quran. That means inheritance is not distributed based on your sense of vanity and what you think is better but based on the command of Allah. This is different from the way we usually do things in the United States. Doing inheritance right is obeying Allah. It is an essential act of worship most American Muslims seem to ignore, to the extent we are familiar with it at all. Inheritance is a bigger deal than most Muslims seem to realize. Allah in the Quran prescribes hellfire for those who disobey Allah’s command. If you go without obeying Allah’s command on inheritance, that is your parting shot, a legacy of injustice and disobedience to Allah.Doing inheritance right is obeying Allah.Click To Tweet
There are a great many Muslims I have come across over the years who are offended by Islamic Inheritance; just the notion makes them sick. I don’t know what to do for them.
Islamic Inheritance is fundamental to our society and for maintaining peace in our families and communities. It is a bulwark against intra-family oppression and conflicts, protects orphans while uniformly apportioning rights. It is a remarkable system that benefits humanity. You can read this comprehensive guide on Islamic Inheritance if you want further exposure to the subject. Prophet Muhammad is reported to have said: “learn fara’id (Islamic rules of inheritance) and teach it to the people.”
So if you gain anything from your current bout social isolation, learn about Islamic Inheritance.
Wasiyyah
Many people translate “wasiyyah” to “last will.” This is fundamentally wrong, at least when it comes to the American understanding of what the last will is. While both are written instructions, the last will and wasiyyah have unique limitations that have no relationship with each other.
You can give up to 1/3 of your estate for beneficial purposes. You could give to charity or those who do not already inherit from you. It is common for beneficiaries of the wasiyyah are poor relatives overseas or grandchildren not entitled to inheritance. You should read this guide for how the wasiyyah works.If you go without obeying Allah's command on inheritance, that is your parting shot, a legacy of injustice and disobedience to Allah.Click To Tweet
Guardianship for minor children
For those with minor children, guardianship is often an urgent yet often ignored concern. You should have a solid understanding of what could happen in the event your children become orphans, and there is no living parent. Will they go to child services? Would grandparents fight over them? Might that weird uncle will attempt to get custody and try to convert them to atheism? Do you have family overseas, but they cannot travel to the United States because of a global pandemic?
Of course, you don’t know what will happen. All planning is about creating a rule book for an indeterminate time in the future where you have no idea about the circumstances of the people you will leave behind. You can read an article at MuslimMatters from a few years ago called “how to raise your children when you’re dead.” I have also prepared a more comprehensive guardianship guide for Muslims.
Guardianship is either addressed through a last will or separate writing in states that allow this. You do not name guardians in a living trust.
Incapacity Planning
This part is not technically planning for death, but it is commonly included in estate planning. Many people end up living longer lives but are dependent on others. There is a process in every state for the government to take away a person’s liberty, not for a crime they committed, but to protect them from exploitation and financial elder abuse, leading to poverty. Scammers, both online and offline, tend to target people who fit a particular profile.
This legal protective process is called “conservatorship,” and it is costly, and the hearings and documents are public. Part of estate planning is to protect the dignity and privacy of people while their families make decisions.
It is common for people who do their estate planning to have both a living trust and power of attorney. Incapacity provisions in a living trust only cover assets that are registered the living trust. Certain kinds of property, like IRAs, are not owned by a living trust.
Healthcare Directives
States generally have their forms for making healthcare decisions. These are recognized by hospital staff for those times when a patent cannot give them consent to do things. You need to name someone you trust that can make decisions for you.
Healthcare Directives ask questions beyond naming proxies. For example, they will ask about your preference when if you have an incurable illness, in a coma, and doctors are saying you have no reasonable chance of getting out.
These directives may also ask about your organ donor preference. Do you want to be a donor at all? Are you ok donating for organ transplants? Would you mind if medical students dissected your body and posted the pictures on Instagram? Such minutiae won’t necessarily be in these forms, but that’s what they could mean, depending on the permission you give.
Healthcare decisions can be an extraordinarily complex area, with much written about the subject. Your planning documents cannot account for future medical conditions. Whatever you write, other than who has decision-making authority is going to be necessarily vague. Reading these things may leave you wondering about things like what is an “incurable illness”? What is “a reasonable period of time”?
Focus on the concrete, who you trust to make these decisions, rather than potential hypothetical scenarios around your medical care.
These are situations where loved ones face painful choices. You can make it clear who makes decisions; however, no document makes medical treatment issues less difficult for loved ones.
Will or a Trust?
A question for many is, what do you do, living trust or a will? What that question means is should the main provisions of an Estate Plan, which is the overall plan for organizing your affairs, be in a trust or a will, which are both different kinds of documents. When you have a living trust, you almost always have a last will as well. Those who have last will- based plans could have several trusts inside them.
Wills, trusts, powers of attorney and everything else you do in service of organizing your affairs are pieces of paper. The specific documents you create are ways of fulfilling your goals, they are not the goal by themselves. A trust is a form of a contract with usually no judicial supervision. A last will is similar, but there are instructions for a judicially supervised process called “probate.” The main difference between a will or a trust is a judge’s oversight.
For most everyone with property, we will typically recommend a trust-based estate plan that includes several documents. Like any contract, what a trust says and does can vary widely. To learn more about trusts, especially Islamic Living Trusts, read this article.
A lawyer or no lawyer
Lawyers are expensive. Most people would rather not spend thousands of dollars on something if they could avoid it. Lawyers just produce pieces of paper, right? Why not just do it yourself? Just go to a website that fills out blank spaces in a template and pay far less than a lawyer?
As an Islamic Estate Planning Lawyer myself, I will attempt to avoid saying anything that sounds self-interested. My advice to anyone who asks is that while inheritance is fard in Islam, nothing you do is worth it unless you have peace of mind from doing it. You may be the person that strives to pray, read the Quran, and give in charity and deal with your family with excellence because that is what gives you peace of mind. Do any of these things in a way that makes you uneasy, well, you don’t have peace of mind.
If going to a form filling website or writing a will by hand gives you peace of mind, do that. If getting advice from an experienced attorney gives you peace of mind, then do that.
Merely going to a lawyer, even an especially experienced one, should not give you peace of mind by itself. The lawyer needs your active engagement in the process to make sure you are doing right by everyone. Educate yourself about Islamic Estate Planning to make sure that elements specific to your family and business are the way you want. Estate Planning is one of the most important things you will be doing for your family, and you should attend to it with the seriousness it deserves.
You hire a lawyer because of his or her knowledge of the law, Islamic rules, and experience in developing solutions. You should never hire a lawyer in any situation to act as your substitute brain.
Selecting a lawyer
Estate Planning is a field most lawyers know little about. Many state bars will certify “specialists” in the field. \However, it is possible for you to find an attorney well-versed in the area but not a board-certified specialist.
Your planning involves contractual, state, and federal law elements. Ideally, you will have a lawyer in your state who is a Muslim and knowledgeable about both estate planning and Islamic rules. Unfortunately, this is not always possible.
Arizona Attorney Yaser Ali and I (California and Texas licensed) wrote a “Practice Guide” for lawyers called “Estate Planning for the Muslim Client” (2019, American Bar Association). The idea behind this project was to give lawyers, regardless of creed or state of residence, an understanding of Islamic Inheritance and how Islamic rules figure into various established estate planning strategies for Muslim clients.
The book also provides templates and examples. We intended the book to be useful for such lawyers to help their Muslim clients plan. Of course, it is common for lawyers also to get help or co-counsel across jurisdictions. The lack of a lawyer with expertise on Islamic Inheritance rules in your local area should not be an excuse.
For people with few assets
The biggest problem with hiring lawyers is that they usually charge for their services. Many Muslims with relatively modest assets might not think it’s worth it. However, a woman with a few thousand dollars in assets may want to do something, like name guardians for minor children, name an executor and provide instructions on how to divide her modest estate without giving most of it to a lawyer. In such instances, a “do it yourself” approach may make sense, or at least it’s better than doing nothing.
Islamic will templates are freely available all over the internet, with varying levels of usefulness and value. Attorney Yaser Ali has created a template and form filling website where anyone can create a last will and calculate inheritance and a state-specific will for free. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you should take a look at this resource. It does not replace a lawyer, however.
Burial Instructions
One place the Muslim community excels at is burial. Most everywhere in the United States, there are volunteers and paid staff who quickly and efficiently deal with the entire process of ghusal, janazah prayer, and burial. We can often measure the time between death and burial in hours, not days. Sometimes there are reasons for a delay, however. In this kind of environment, people don’t look around for instruction documents, other than proof of ownership of a burial plot.
My advice on burial instructions, at least in the local area that I live, for most Muslim families is not to worry too much. Your family and friends will know what to do and don’t need your help in the matter. Sometimes, people want to include detailed instructions; things like women should not cry loudly. Don’t overthink these things.
There are solid reasons for detailed burial instructions, though. One that comes up regularly is for Muslims who do not have Muslim families. For such individuals, merely having burial instructions is not enough. Such a person should name a Muslim friend, or perhaps more than one, in health care documents. People from the Muslim community need to know when a Muslim is sick in the hospital and, of course, when he or she has died.
There is far more to preparing for death, but a whole lot of that involves life itself.
For more on that, attend Jummah khutba when they start offering it again, InshaAllah.
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
The Best Eid Gifts by Nominal
7 Habits For A Successful Ramadan: Quarantine Edition
30 Khawaatir in 30 Days- A Parent’s Guide | Day 1 The Importance of Salah
Are Your Kids Scared of Coronavirus?
Heart Soothers: Mohammed Hady Touré
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
Guidance For Burials And Funerals During The COVID-19 Pandemic
I Once Spent Ramadan Semi-Quarantined, Here’s How It Went
Trending
- #Islam2 weeks ago
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
- Coronavirus3 weeks ago
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
- #Islam2 weeks ago
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
- #Islam4 weeks ago
Guidance For Burials And Funerals During The COVID-19 Pandemic