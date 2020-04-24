Featured Video
Heart Soothers: Mohammed Hady Touré
Support Our Dawah for Just $2 a Month
MuslimMatters has been a free service to the community since 2007. All it takes is a small gift from a reader like you to keep us going, for just $2 / month.
The Prophet (SAW) has taught us the best of deeds are those that done consistently, even if they are small. Click here to support MuslimMatters with a monthly donation of $2 per month. Set it and collect blessings from Allah (swt) for the khayr you're supporting without thinking about it.
Announcements
Ramadan Mubarak: This Ramadan Is Going To Be Different…
This Ramadan is going to be different. No Taraweeh in the masjid. No parties for Iftar. All dressed up and nowhere to go. Except exactly where we need to be.
This Ramadan is going to be different. Alone with your Lord, but together in our isolation. This Ramadan, rediscover your faith. Rediscover the beauty of personal worship, even as we as we pray for the return of communal celebrations.
Ramadan Mubarak with love from MuslimMatters.
#Society
The Islamic Perspectives And Rulings on Rape and Sexual Assault
#Current Affairs
India Unites Against Discriminatory Law CAA-NRC
Ramadan Amidst The Coronavirus
The Pandemic And Environmental Justice
Make Haram Policing Great Again: Time to Bring Back Some Good Ol’ Nahy ‘An Il-Munkar
Propaganda Kills: Holding China Accountable For Its Role In The Coronavirus Pandemic
Guidance For Praying Tarawih At Home
A Doctor And A COVID19 Patient: “I will tell Allah about you.”
The Summer When Everything Changed – A Middle School Islamic Fiction Novel
A Primer On Intimacy And Fulfillment Of A Wife’s Desires Based On The Writings Of Scholars Of The Past
What Does Self-Isolation Mean For Us?
Sisters, Will Your Iman Save You From Coronavirus?
Closed Door Friday Khutbah From The Prophet’s Masjid ﷺ | Arabic
