Lessons And Reflections On The Death Of Kobe Bryant | Mufti Abdullah Nana
On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant tragically passed away from this world after his helicopter crashed. The news of his death sent shockwaves around the world and millions expressed their grief and shared their condolences. His death and his legacy struck a chord with countless people who shared interesting personal stories about Kobe, what he meant to them, how much he inspired them, and the positive change that he generated.
Kobe’s death saddened me. Despite knowing and preaching about the fleeting nature of life, his death shocked me. I have followed his career and am a fan. Not only that, Kobe was the same age as me, born only 40 days before me. We were both from the graduating high school class of 1996.
I grew up playing recreational basketball from a young age. I ended up going in a different direction in my own life, but have been an avid sports fan for much of my life.
Many prominent people also shared their thoughts on how much Kobe meant to them and how he inspired them. My objective in writing this article is not to pass a legal ruling on the permissibility of following sports, mourning the death of non-Muslims, taking non-Muslims as role models, or advising Muslims to stop loving Kobe and cut off their connection with sports and Kobe Bryant completely. Instead, I wish to share some reflections and lessons from Kobe’s legacy that we can positively apply to our own lives. A believer is always looking to learn from others, from current events, and past events, and then derive wisdom and lessons from them.
Mamba Mentality And Muslims
There is much that we can learn from Kobe Bryant and his quest to be the best version of himself. He called this the ‘Mamba Mentality.’
Mamba Mentality: Honesty, Detachment, Optimism, Passion and Fearlessness. The Mamba Mentality is a mindset for constant self-improvement in the pursuit of your highest potential in life.
Kobe wished to inspire others to adopt his ‘mamba mentality’ in all aspects of life and to be great in whatever they do in life. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great [at] whatever they want to do.”He explains, “The Mamba Mentality is a mindset that extends way beyond basketball or sports. It’s simple, if you have a goal or a dream, you need to apply the mamba mentality to achieve it. Everything worth achieving needs total focus and dedication.” Click To Tweet
As Muslims, sports fans, and especially fans of Kobe Bryant, we can derive many positive lessons from Kobe’s legacy and apply them in our lives to become better Muslims and better human beings. In this article, I will be discussing four specific lessons:
- Following our positive dreams and sacrificing to achieve them
- Adopting Kobe’s work ethic and dedication in our lives
- Adopting role models and mentors in our religion
- Inspiring others and having a positive impact on the life of others
Following our positive dreams and sacrificing to achieve them
You all know the jingle: “Sometimes I dream that he is me. Can’t you see that’s how I dream to be?”
Kobe not only dreamt to be like Mike, he consistently challenged himself to change his game to achieve this dream.
He explains, “…we all have dreams. But once you go through the process of trying to make those dreams a reality, you hit obstacles. And I think unfortunately because of pressure or anxiety or responsibilities.. you kind of give up on those dreams and somewhere along the line, you lose that imagination. I think it’s important that you never lose that. You have to keep that. That’s the most important thing, I never gave up my dream.” Holding on to your dream and not giving up is extremely difficult to do and requires perseverance and great dedication.
Every young person has dreams and plans for what they want to do when they grow up and what they want to become. Although some of these dreams are not realistic or productive (my daughter is not going to become a unicorn), many dreams are positive and serve an important function in helping others, serving Islam, or providing a means of livelihood. Our country is based on the American dream, and we hear countless inspirational stories of those who followed their dreams and achieved the impossible.
At the same time, it is essential that we channel those dreams in the right direction and in light of the Islamic teachings, pursue a dream that will either positively benefit someone’s life in this world or in the hereafter. It is helpful to talk to a mentor, imam, career guidance center, or parent about our dreams and identify that dream that we wish to follow and pursue that will be most beneficial for us. It should not be doctor or bust, as is the case for many of us!
Once we have identified that dream, profession, career, and direction in life that we wish to pursue, it will take hard work, dedication, and most importantly sacrifice to achieve that dream.
I dreamed of playing professional sports like many American youth, but unfortunately for me, my ‘NBA career’ ended before it could get started because I wasn’t that good! As plan B, around the time Kobe was already playing for the NBA, I graduated with a degree in Business Administration and was inspired to pursue another dream; going overseas to study Islam and become an Islamic scholar.
Those years were brutal. I became sick during those seven years, was homesick and often thought of quitting and heading back home, but by the grace of Allah, I finished my studies. Sacrifice to pursue this dream meant giving up a career in management, friends, time with family, watching my younger brothers and relatives growing up, and much more during these years. Fortunately, my family supported me through this and in 2005, I graduated as a Mufti, qualified to give fatwas in Islamic law.
Kobe further expands on the need to sacrifice in order to attain one’s dream and that this is the price of achieving one’s dream. He wrote in his book, Mamba Mentality, “If you really want to be great at something, you have to truly care about it. If you want to be great in a particular area, you have to obsess over it. A lot of people say they want to be great, but they’re not willing to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve greatness.”
Adopting Kobe’s work ethic and dedication in our lives
Kobe describes the need for hard work and a strong work ethic in order to attain one’s dreams and greatness. “Those times when you get up early and you work hard. Those times you stay up late and you work hard. Those times when you don’t feel like working. You’re too tired. You don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream.”“Those times when you get up early and you work hard. Those times you stay up late and you work hard. Those times when you don’t feel like working. You’re too tired. You don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream.”Click To Tweet
Kobe was a model for his work ethic and passion for basketball. Shaykh Suhaib Webb says, “Kobe’s drive and focus were edifying and motivating. I would watch him and think, I wish I was as passionate in my work and studies as he was towards his craft.”
Personally, I did my best to dedicate myself entirely to my Islamic studies while overseas. I burnt the midnight oil literally and did not go to sleep in my first year of studies before midnight and never slept after fajr, trying to squeeze in a few more minutes of study. In fact, while Kobe was winning three straight NBA championships from 2000-2002, I didn’t even know because I didn’t have a computer, didn’t have a cellphone, didn’t have access to the internet, and was simply too busy.Laziness is the exact opposite of a strong work ethic and dedication. The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم taught us to seek protection from laziness and inability.Click To Tweet
Laziness is the exact opposite of a strong work ethic and dedication. The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم taught us to seek protection from laziness and inability.
Kobe has this to say about lazy people, “I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language!..” Kobe was willing to sacrifice everything dear to him to achieve greatness in basketball and to win championships.
How would our lives be different if we were to apply Kobe’s untiring work ethic, waking up early, dedication, and relentless pursuit of perfection to our jobs, responsibilities, families, religion, and desire to learn?Imagine putting Mamba Mentality to work to becoming slaves of Allah.Click To Tweet
Imagine putting Mamba Mentality to work to becoming slaves of Allah. We must be ready to make similar sacrifices to become good Muslims, to enter Paradise, and to learn about our religion.
The need for role models and mentors
Kobe Bryant used to fondly remember his mentors such as Bill Russel and how their advice inspired him. “That’s why I think it is so important to have those mentors, those north stars, who you learn from and look up to.” (Mamba Mentality) Just as we need role models and mentors in sports, we also need role models in all other aspects of life, including our religion of Islam.
It is up to us to determine to what extent we develop a relationship with our role models, listen to their advice, follow them, and are inspired by them. The stronger our relationship, the greater the impact will be. Many of us were inspired by Kobe and took him as our role model. We had a special connection with him and felt it in our hearts when he passed away. How many of us have similar Islamic role models and mentors that we love as much, have a special bond, who we follow and remember? We need more positive Islamic role models and mentors in our lives to inspire us in our religion as Kobe inspired us in sports.
There are many great living Muslim leaders, scholars, sports players, and heroes in the world today who are excellent role models and inspirational mentors. By the grace of Allah, I have had the opportunity to meet many of them and benefit from them. I could write a separate article on these amazing personalities.
There are also many great heroes, scholars, and leaders from the past who we can follow and take as our role models. The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم is the greatest role model and mentor in history, and we should do our best to learn about his life, his example, and his way and incorporating it into our own lives. Imagine if we had such a strong bond and love for him as we did for our favorite sports players! The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم said, “Among the people from my nation who love me the most is a group who will come after me and will be ready to sacrifice their family and wealth just to be able to see me.” (Sahih Muslim) May Allah make us from among such people. Amin
The Prophet’s Companions رضي الله عنهم are also the best of role models and examples. Abdullah bin Masu’d (may Allah be pleased with him) said, “If a person is going to follow someone else and take them as their role model, then he/she should do so with those who have already deceased because indeed the living are not safe from falling prey to temptations and evil. [The deceased who are worthy of being taken as role models] are the Companions of the Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم. They were the best people of this Muslim Nation; they had the purest hearts, deepest knowledge, and had the least formalities. Allah selected them for the companionship of his Prophet and to establish his religion, so recognize their virtue, follow in their footsteps, and hold fast to as much of their good character and ways as you can, because they were definitely upon clear guidance.”
Inspiring others and having a positive impact on the life of others
Kobe’s legacy not only includes changing our own lives while striving towards greatness in all that we do but also working on inspiring others to do the same. He says, “I think the definition of greatness is to inspire the people next to you.… Our challenge as people is to figure out how our story can impact others and motivate them in a way to create their own greatness.”
He was a leader who built a team that worked towards greatness. And this did not just happen haphazardly. He applied the same techniques to leadership that he did to his game. He writes about his leadership style: “What I did adjust, though, was how I varied my approach from player to player. I still challenged everyone and made them uncomfortable, I just did it in a way that was tailored to them. To learn what would work and for who, I started doing homework and watched how they behaved. I learned their histories and listened to what their goals were. I learned what made them feel secure and where their greatest doubts lay. Once I understood them, I could help bring the best out of them by touching the right nerve at the right time.” Excerpt from Mamba Mentality. We too need to use wisdom and insight when calling others to Allah and to goodness, and to customize our approach to the individual for maximum benefit.
We will receive the reward for all the good deeds done by those who we inspire, motivate, encourage, and teach. The Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم said, “The person who calls towards guidance will receive the reward of all those people who acted upon his calling, without decreasing the reward of the original doer himself/herself.”
As Muslims, we too need to work on leaving behind a good legacy when we leave this world which will continue to benefit us from our graves. When we die, all our good deeds will come to an end besides perpetual charity, pious children who will pray for us, or knowledge that we left behind.
Kobe has left this world and is unable to further work towards building his legacy, while we are still very much alive and have that opportunity. Shaikh Suhaib Webb has shared a very positive lesson from Kobe’s life and death:
“As we sit saddened and frozen by the loss of Gianna and her father, let’s remember that we are, by God’s grace, alive. Let’s translate this moment into a passion and dedication to live, be better and use some of the drive Kobe modeled for us in his career, towards our faith and healing a fractured world.”
Redirecting our energies and channeling them to Islamic works
Sports play a significant role in many of our lives. Many of us are passionate about the sport we play or follow. We are attached to our favorite sports champ like Kobe Bryant and our favorite teams. Taking sports entirely out of our lives might not be a very realistic proposal.
Scholars have written that what is required in such circumstances is not to eliminate that energy and connection from our lives completely, but to redirect it and channel it to more productive and more spiritually rewarding Islamic projects and activities: seeking knowledge, performing Salat, waking up in the middle of the night for prayer, staying fit and looking after our long-term health, and adopting Islamic role models.
I will end with Kobe’s quote on what legacy we leave for others; “It’s the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you – or don’t. So don’t take it lightly. If you do it right, your game will live on in others.”
#Mambaout
Obesity in the Ummah – The Struggle For Wasat
Let’s talk about overeating. It’s a touchy subject, so I’ll start. Over the span of 13 years I gave birth to 5 children and I also gained quite a lot of weight. I’d like to blame the extra pounds completely on my pregnancies and the stress of motherhood, but that would be disingenuous. The truth is, I became overweight primarily because I turned to food — which is supposed to be healthy fuel for my body — as a source of comfort, happiness, stress relief, and indulgence. I consistently consumed more calories than I burned off, and I ate too many foods that were high in sugar and fat, but low in nutrients. It wasn’t that I had zero willpower; every Ramadan, I could summon up the necessary self control to fast from dawn until sunset, like billions of other Muslims. Yet somehow, for the rest of the year, I couldn’t stop myself from saying “yes” to every chocolate chip cookie I met.
Why couldn’t I control my eating on a consistent basis? Why did my willpower go out the window as soon as Ramadan was over? I have always understood that our deen is one of wasat, or balance, and that we should not go to extremes in anything, including how much we consume. Our Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) famously said, “The son of Adam does not fill any vessel worse than his stomach. It is sufficient for the son of Adam to eat a few mouthfuls, to keep him going. If he must do that (fill his stomach), then let him fill one third with food, one third with drink and one third with air.” (al-Tirmidhi).
Was I lacking faith? Was there something inherently wrong with me that made me overindulge? Would I ever reclaim the fit, trim body of my youth and reestablish a healthy relationship with food?
It turns out that Muslims like me who have struggled with overeating and/or obesity are certainly not alone. According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. Muslim-majority countries have the dubious distinction of leading the pack. Currently nine of the twenty most obese nations on earth are, ironically, countries where the majority of residents spend an entire month of each year fasting! Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Libya, Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates all share undesirable positions among the highest ranks of the world’s fattest nations.
One 2013 medical study claims, “Adolescent obesity has reached a critical level in the Arab countries. Therefore there is an urgent need to establish programs to prevent and control obesity among schoolchildren in these countries.” In Pakistan, the outlook is similarly grim, according to a medical review undertaken in 2016 which concludes, “Pakistan is currently suffering from an emerging epidemic of obesity. Effective interventions are required at population level to prevent and control this emerging public health issue.”
For most Muslims who grew up in the West, unhealthy food has been around for as long as we can remember. Those of us who are currently middle aged have been surrounded by junk food — or at least images of it — since we were born. If we watched TV, we grew up seeing thousands of clever, seductive commercials for Coke, McDonalds, Doritos, Oreos, and dozens of other processed and highly addictive foods. We have been exposed to these temptations nearly everywhere we have gone: school cafeterias, supermarket checkout lines, shopping malls, parties, sporting events, movie theaters, and even book stores.
Isra Hashmy sees the ramifications of this lifestyle in her position as a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner at Massachusetts General Hospital where she has managed the diabetic patient population in a primary care clinic. Hashmy says, “The Muslims in the West, whether born and raised or immigrated, have adopted the fast food culture. They get food from drive-thrus, donuts before work, and order pizza at night. Due to the busy, fast-paced life of living in the West, they eat out more, which means more fried foods, high fructose, saturated and trans fats.”
“Their lifestyle,” Hashmy adds, “does not lend itself to burning all the extra calories and fat they are consuming. They sit for eight or more hours and then get into a car, sit in traffic, and go home only to eat, and go to bed soon after. The issue is there is no movement and no nutrient-dense foods.”
The problem of fast food is not limited to people in the West, Hashmy says. “Having traveled to Morocco, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, there is a common thread among them that I’ve seen which is food delivery services are incredibly popular. Families will order food from restaurants around town to bring the food home, and now there is not even a need to go out. The lifestyle also does not help to burn the extra calories. The weather has made it such that people sleep very late, eat at late hours, and then wake up late.”
And yet, East or West, not all people are obese. Why is this? Do some people just have stronger willpower? A higher level of imaan? Good genes?
Though weight loss programs have been trying to unlock that secret for nearly six decades (one of the first, and most famous, Weight Watchers, was founded in 1963), obesity is still on the rise in most parts of the world. Every year new trends tap into the weight loss niche and promise results, but few seem to deliver lasting solutions. Some fads are difficult to follow and others have questionable health benefits. For people hoping to lose weight, it can be very hard to know which plan will actually work, and which one will be sustainable in the long run. There are also stigmas attached with being overweight that make some people afraid to seek help for their problem.
In an article called “Are physicians biased against overweight patients?,” author Rita Rubin, MA, asserts, “A 2015 review of literature on weight bias in healthcare found considerable evidence that negative attitudes and stereotypes about people with obesity influence physicians’ judgment, behavior, patient perceptions and even decision-making. Research has found doctors show less respect for overweight patients, spend less time with them in the exam room and feel justified to address excess weight ‘every chance they get.’”
Hashmy believes that Muslims face some additional challenges: “One stigma I find in Muslims who want to lose weight is they feel they are being vain, and it’s not in the religion to care about looks. A lot of education is needed to let them see, this is basic health. This is not about being vain, it’s about taking care of yourself, which is a requirement of our deen.”
Shabana Haxton, a Registered Nurse, Certified Diabetes Educator, and Certified Cognitive Behavioral Therapist who works with patients with diabetes as well as bariatric surgery candidates, agrees that Muslims might have to overcome some extra obstacles. In her profession she has worked with numerous Muslim clients who want and need to lose weight. “I believe emotional eating is very common in our community,” Haxton says. “We show love via food. If you go to someone’s house and do not eat a lot, it is an insult to the host. The host keeps putting food on your plate, etc.”
It’s clear that Muslims tend to love and treasure their native cuisine. Whether it’s biryani, maqlooba, kebab, bastilla, roti, or shawarma, the traditional food of a Muslim’s heritage is usually cherished, shared, and enjoyed with gusto. While Allah SWT has forbidden recreational drugs and alcohol, most foods are halal. Therefore at almost every Muslim celebration — from Eid and iftaar parties to weddings to aqeeqas — food is always present, in abundance, taking center stage. With cultures that celebrate primarily with food, plus a religious tradition that might seem to downplay the importance of physical appearance, plus the other stigmas that overweight people in general face, Muslims are in a particular bind. What is the first step they should take, if they need to lose weight?
Hashmy suggests, “My first advice is to switch your meals. Generally, most people have their biggest meal at night, at dinner. I tell them to make lunch their biggest meal and dinner something lighter. Due to the fact that they are most likely less active at night, there is a greater chance of burning the calories consumed from lunch than a dinner they had at 9:00 pm or later.”
Haxton asserts that first — and crucially — overweight people must “Admit that they have a problem. Seek help. Over-consumption of food is not just a physical problem. It is a biological, social and emotional problem. Until we all get to the root of the problem we will not be able to succeed.” She warns, “If we do lose weight by a fad diet, it will come back because the root cause is not fixed.”
My own experience confirms Haxton’s opinion. Over the years I’ve tried several diets, but none addressed the core issues — my addiction to sugar and my emotional dependence on food. Alhamdullilah, last May, a friend told me about a book that would change my life and my way of thinking about food: Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin, and Free by Susan Peirce Thompson, Ph.D.
Bright Line Eating (known as BLE) is based on the science of addiction and was developed by Thompson, a former professor of Brain and Cognitive Sciences who focused her doctoral studies on the elusive topic of weight loss. In her book, Thompson describes how sugar and flour act like drugs in our brain, causing some people — particularly those who are highly susceptible — to be addicted to them in the same way others are hooked on heroin or cocaine. Thompson lists concrete steps we can take to overcome food addiction and to reclaim our health. Her four “Bright Lines” are clear boundaries we must not cross, and by following them diligently we rewire our brain to help us eat in a healthier way, with less cravings, less stress, and less reliance on fickle willpower.
It is no exaggeration to say that Bright Line Eating has transformed my life. I now understand why I overindulged for many years, and why the temptation to eat unhealthy foods was so great. “Moderation” is nearly impossible for an addict. One bite of an addictive food makes your brain crave more. I had gained weight not because I was weak, lazy, or uncommitted to my faith or my health. It was because of the two drug-like substances — sugar and flour that were making my brain beg me for the next “hit.”
Alhamdulillah, as of this writing I have followed Bright Line Eating for nearly eight months. In that time I have lost a substantial amount of weight, healed many weight-related health problems, and improved my relationship with food so that I no longer feel desperate for unhealthy options. I now enthusiastically recommend Thompson’s book to everyone who questions me about my very visible, very positive transformation.
To my overweight brothers and sisters, I send encouragement and hope. There are solutions to your problems, professionals who are willing to help with compassion and knowledge, and weight loss plans that do work. Do not feel that you are a weak Muslim or an unworthy person if you struggle with overeating. Scientists and doctors are still discovering what causes unhealthy eating patterns, and they increasingly realize that obesity is not due to laziness or any other character flaw. If you are struggling with your weight, know that your Creator gave you a body as an amanah and that seeking help to improve your health is a sign of gratitude to Him.
Podcast: Like Tinder, But Safer: Troubleshooting Arranged Muslim Marriages | Newaz Ahmed
The biodatas that we send and receive are inherently superficial. We’re not given much time to make a decision on that limited information, and so the result is the same sort of superficiality, an un-Islamic swipe based on attractiveness alone.When I tell people I want a religious wife, they seem to translate that as subservient to me, not Allah. And that scares me.Click To Tweet
Like Tinder, But Safer: Troubleshooting Arranged Muslim Marriage
Like many people in my mid-20s, I approached my parents about getting married and initially chose to use a more traditional route. That is to say, creating a resume – or biodata – and sending it to matchmaker aunties. I wanted this approach because I wanted to be able to balance my American, Desi, and Muslim identities. I wanted things to be done in a halal way with my parent’s knowledge. However, over the past 2 years, my experience with the process has left me jaded.
Before I continue, I want to preface with two things. The first is that my parents are wonderful. We’ve butted heads, but I recognize that they are doing what they think is best, via a method that they’re used to. Providing critical feedback of the method should not be taken as critical to my parents.
The second is that while I have critical feedback, I am not intending to discredit the entire process. Meeting people through family is hardly a bad thing, and maybe what some people need. It is very possible that I will still end up using this process. That said, there are changes that need to be made, especially in the modern world. I want to make sure that my younger brothers and sisters can get an idea of what the process is, and what they’re in store for.
Superficiality
The biodatas that we send and receive are inherently superficial. They are, in total, the person’s education/career, info on their parents and extended family, and pictures. There’s nothing written about the person’s personality barring, perhaps, a few sentences about their interests. This doesn’t provide any real depth of information about the other person at all.
Then there is the emphasis that is placed on the pictures. It is important to acknowledge that physical attraction plays a role in all of this. I think one of my early mistakes was that I was trying to pretend it didn’t matter at all, and that’s not reasonable for a marriage. The problem, however, is that given the lack of personal detail in the written part of the bio-data, we are left with the photo being the most personal piece of information presented. Unless you really care about where a person’s grandfather went to University in the 1940’s, that photo ends up being the most important thing you’re making your choice on.
Like “Tinder, but safer,” a friend said to me, as I explained how these situations played out. That’s not far off from how the experience played out for me. We’re not given much time to make a decision on the bio-data, so the result is the superficial, un-Islamic swipe based on attractiveness alone.
How many times have I heard, “Oh, she’s too fat,” or “Oh, she’s too short,” or “Too tall,” or “She’s pretty dark isn’t she?” Bengali speakers will recognize the word “moyla,” [dirty] used to describe women who are slightly darker, which is terribly problematic.
It’s not just that women are being chosen based on their looks alone, but on top of that, they’re being held to Eurocentric notions of what is deemed attractive. We’re all being held hostage to a standard designed by and for an entirely different race of people, and I have been told that it would be weird for me to be attracted to a darker-skinned woman because in the minds of many, dark skin is undesirable.
The superficiality is worse for women, but even as a guy I felt it. I’m fine with how I look, but you can only hear, “Oh, your face looks weird in that picture,” or, “He’s not tall enough,” so many times before it starts to mess with you. Men face another superficial judgment as well: the problem with men being reduced to their ability as moneymakers. I’m a graduate student and there are people in my class who have a spouse and children and are making it by just fine on the stipend we receive. But, inevitably, it will come up that I’m not making tons of money, so how can I support a family? While recognizing that men do have an Islamic responsibility to financially support their families, it troubles me that the process boils men down to one thing and one thing only – money, and not just having enough of it, but lots of it.
Age
I’m relatively young, 27 in May, and so when I started this process two years ago, I told my parents that I was willing to go +/- 3 years, just because I thought that would be a good range to encompass people I’d have some similarities with. However my prospect of an older wife – even a day older – was rejected with quite some vigor. I’ve been disqualified from matching with some women because they were born just a couple of months before I was.
The majority of the biodatas sent to me are of women still in college, between the ages of 19 and 22. It doesn’t matter when I say that’s too young, or how that I feel like I’d be taking advantage of someone who hasn’t fully grown up yet. I get told that I’m wrong.
Do you know how many random aunties and uncles have told me that a 7-8 year age gap is necessary to make a marriage work because otherwise, the women “will demand too much?” It’s shocking that I’m being told specifically that I need a wife young enough to be manipulated and shaped to my desires. When I push back on this, I’m, again, told that I’m weird.
I’m being constantly told to reconsider my age preferences as if wanting to marry a woman in her mid-20’s is a weird thing to do when I myself am in my mid-20’s. The sheer number of times I face this makes me think it’s an inherent flaw in how our cultures think, and not something unique to my situation. This is to say nothing of the fact that people will, to our face, tell me (26) that I’m too young for marriage, but my sister (25) is rapidly passing her expiration date.
Race
As a Bengali man, I have no problem marrying a woman of Bengali descent, but it’s annoying that even in 2020, it’s seen as a taboo to marry outside of your race in Desi culture. I personally have had it conceded to me, that if I choose an Indian or Pakistani woman on my own, that might be ok, but nothing else. Not an Arab. Certainly not someone with (black) African descent. And a white/Hispanic/black convert would cause a genuine scandal.
And even this concession is not universal, as there are many Bengali parents I know who will not let their child marry anyone outside of their own culture. Even when people have pushed through it and married outside of their ethnic backgrounds, there is still gossip and concern as to how the parents could “let this happen.”
Going into this I thought, “Well, all I have to do is show a few videos from Imams talking about how inter-racial marriages shouldn’t be taboo for Muslims,” but it doesn’t matter how many of these clips I show, it falls on deaf ears.
I understand the concern of losing culture and heritage to life in the West, I get it. But if I want to teach my kids about their Bengali roots I can do that with a wife of any background, and if I don’t want to teach them, having a Bengali wife isn’t going to make me any more likely to do so.
Ultimately, the feeling I get is that the older generation wants in-laws who they can go and have chai and gossip with, to do traditional things they saw their parents do with their in-laws. And again, while I empathize with the desire to do something familiar, this seems like an unhealthy reason to dictate why your children can’t marry someone from another race or culture.
Classism
I understand that families need to mesh and that it makes things easier if there are similarities that exist. However, in what world am I reading a biodata and seeing what a woman’s uncle does for a living, and then deciding that she’s marriage material?
It doesn’t work for me that way, but it works on the minds of the older generation, and there are even ways of working the class distinction to your advantage. Uncles in the community have actually told me that marrying into a “lower class” may be good if you want someone to be subservient to you because they’re thankful you brought them to your status. But they’ve also told me that marrying a “higher-class” woman isn’t bad either, because a rich father-in-law could have its perks. Caveat- beware of them being snobby with you, since you may be expected to be thankful, subservient one instead.
I can’t even wrap my head around what people are talking about here, but it’s yet another factor that I end up having to deal with during this process.
Religion
I want a wife who cares about the deen and prays 5 times a day, and I want this not to be a controversial take.
I have been told that’s unrealistic. Literally a couple of weeks ago, an auntie told my sister that ‘modern women’ do not pray regularly and so I should not expect that in a future wife. She said this, of course, to my sister who is both a modern woman and someone who prays five times a day without fail.
It’s crazy to be told that I’m being too picky because I want a wife who already has her religious-ness established. I have been told, by both aunties and uncles, that it’s better for me to marry a wife who isn’t too religious yet so that I can shape her deen. This isn’t about mutual growth in faith as you may hope for in a marriage. This is about controlling women with religion by only teaching her what I want to teach her. When older women tell you this, it raises so many concerns about what they’ve been through and what they want future generations of women to go through.
When I tell people I want a religious wife, they seem to translate that as subservient to me, not Allah. And that scares me. I don’t mean to fetishize anybody, but I want a wife whose religion drives to be bold, to stand up for what’s right, to be outspoken. I want to partner with someone whose religiosity pushes me to be a better version of myself, not to do what she’s told.
Marry Back Home
I don’t think it’s unreasonable for me, as someone who has lived their entire life in the US, to think that I’ll mesh much better with someone with a similar background. This isn’t universal, some people will genuinely get along better with people from “back home,” and that’s fine, but this needs to be a personal choice.
Yet, I keep getting told that it would be better for me to marry from “back home.” I have been told, straight up, if you bring a wife over here, she’ll be more “indebted,” to me because I brought her to America. Setting aside that I don’t want to marry someone who just wants to marry me for a Green Card, why would I want to marry someone who feels like they owe me?
I fail to see how marrying from “back home” is an issue of compatibility in this case, it feels way more like an issue of subservience.
You can see here that the concern isn’t about finding a spouse who matches with my personality, it’s about finding someone who’ll come and cook and clean and bear children for me without speaking up about it because they feel like they owe me. Which segues to…
Gender Roles
I want to preface this section by saying that this is one topic where my parents haven’t, at all, been the source of my concerns, but rather, this something that comes up when talking to certain members of the community.
For men, there is an emphasis on making money to provide for a family, and for women, raising children and taking care of the home. There’s no problem with this model, but it is not the only model. It’s a valid option, but I am being told it’s my only choice.
In the eyes of many, the preference is to pick a homemaker. This seems at odds with the desire to select a woman with a good education, making it seem that I’m then not expected to let her utilize that education professionally. After all, it could be embarrassing for me if my wife makes more than me, and I have been told to be careful, because a wife who makes too much money could be “too independent.”
I must also be careful to stay in my exclusive role as a moneymaker too, and not try to go beyond that. I had pictures with my nephews in biodata because they mean the world to me. I was told to take them out because somehow a man taking care of children is deemed…bad?. I also like cooking. I once said this to an auntie and I remember her saying, “Why do you like doing girl’s stuff?”
Quite bluntly, I don’t want a wife who will only cook and clean and raise children for me. I want someone I can share those duties with because they’re my equal partner, an idea that, to me, keeps getting glossed over in this process. Every couple deserves the opportunity to figure their marriage out for themselves.
Quick Marriages
There are limits to what we can(‘t) do as Muslims. I understand that we shouldn’t have 3 year-long courtships or live together before getting married, and I am not advocating that. But we should be allowed some time to make such an important decision. I’ve been shown bio-datas and have been expected to come back with an answer in two days – just two days – about whether the information on this piece of paper is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with.
Please, can we have a few months? Can we talk, and try to make sure that this is the decision we want to make (chaperoned)? When reviewing potential spouses, try to make sure everyone is one the same page about how much time you give to each other in order to avoid heartbreak and confusion.
Nature Of Relationship With Parents
My parents and I have a pretty good relationship. It’s relatively open and comfortable, but it’s still a Desi parent-child dynamic. Expressing a dissenting opinion is disrespectful, which means it can be harder to speak up without fear of disappointing them.
Plus, my parents and I never openly spoke about sex or physical attraction, at least not in-depth. To go from that to suddenly having to talk to your parents about the physical aspects that you’re looking for in a wife is awkward, and it can lead to miscommunication.
It’s a culture clash on top of a generational one. I have a hard time articulating what I want to my parents, and it’s not easy to figure out. If you know this before starting the process, you can make an effort to speak as openly about things as you can. You can even recruit an older cousin or friend, or an Imam you trust to help you. Don’t do what I did and go by yourself, have people to support you to make sure you and your parents are communicating well.
In Conclusion
It’s not reasonable to expect that you’ll get everything you want in a spouse. There will be compromises that are made, whether they be with yourself or with what your parents want. But don’t sacrifice on the points most important to you. Determine those, know what your must-haves are, and negotiate on other things. Make sure your potential spouse is on board. It can be awkward, especially with how many of us were raised, but talk to your potential spouse about these important things.
While this was a reflection of my own experience, I place emphasis on the aspects I feel are more universal. Speaking to other Desi Muslims in my age bracket, it certainly does seem that my concerns are relatively common. Obviously, there are individual factors that are at play, but these were things that came up regularly when speaking to elders in the community.
I also, again, want to stress that this isn’t an attack on my parents. While I have a level of frustration with how this situation has played out, I recognize that this is what they’re used to. And to their credit, they have made some concessions. Furthermore, it’s not just parents who are playing a role in this. The (often unwarranted) voices of certain elders are given undue emphasis, and that, I think has complicated the situation even further.
Ultimately, I’m not telling people that they shouldn’t consider arrangements or biodata, but if you do, then you must openly discuss this with your parents. Make sure they know what you want, and stand firm if it’s something important, even if it complicates things. It may put a strain on your relationship with your parents, but it’s better to open about things now than to have anger and resentment towards them for years later.
I’ll end with a specific piece of advice to the brothers: You have a duty to learn about why these issues are red flags and to push back on them yourselves. Women can be labelled as too rebellious if they push back themselves, and we need to be aware of this. Speak up for your (biological) sisters, family members, and friends when you notice their discomfort. Make sure you establish with your potential spouse that she is actually on board with the process, not just going along with it because she feels that she needs to. It might be awkward, but it’s important to establish a clear line of communication with someone even before you get married.
May Allah bless us all with happy, healthy, and fruitful marriages. Ameen
Spirituality
February 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM
As Salamu Alaikum,
The Prophet (s) said “Don’t speak ill of the dead, because they have reached the result of what they forwarded.” (Sahih Bukhari).
We should speak well of them, or be silent.
Perhaps, though, in this case, it would have been better to remain silent…
Amir Mertaban
February 24, 2020 at 11:58 PM
Jazakallahu khairan for your time on this Sheikh.
A disturbing trend I’ve seen with many scholars touching this subject is the refusal to speak about the rape allegations and sexual misconduct that he basically admitted to. If you’re going to draw lessons from his life then please don’t glance over those incidents as if they didnt happen and that his entire life was perfect. It’s so dangerous for the community to put anyone on that pedestal and it’s honestly a bummer because most of the articles addressing Kobe’s death are written by Muslim men. I would have hoped that my brothers could be more objective and to strive for the entirety of the lessons derived from someone’s life.
Abdul-Rahman
February 27, 2020 at 12:29 AM
As a Mufti, it’s upon you to teach muslims to draw valuable lessons from the exemplary lives of the prophets of Allah, more so the life of Muhammad peace and blessings be upon him and his righteous companions who Allah Has spoken highly of their characters and ethics in the Qur’an…
You have used your space and time to mention a non-muslim more than Muhammad SAW…very sad indeed.